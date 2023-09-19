Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets will face the New England Patriots, who have the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (199 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Wilson, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Patriots.

Wilson vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.23

7.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.05

58.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson has produced 23.7 fantasy points in 2023 (11.9 per game), which ranks him 12th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 50 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Wilson has tallied 117 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches (13 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 23.7.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson posted 14.3 fantasy points, tallying two receptions on eight targets for 83 yards and one TD.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against New England this season.

New England has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Patriots have given up a TD reception by two players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown versus New England this year.

The Patriots have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

