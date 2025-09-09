Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson will be up against the team with last year's 24th-ranked pass defense, the Buffalo Bills (226.1 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Wilson's next game versus the Bills, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Garrett Wilson Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.16

61.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 72nd overall and 15th at his position, Wilson accumulated 150.9 fantasy points (8.9 per game) in 2024.

In his one game this season so far, Wilson had seven receptions on nine targets, for 95 yards, and ended up with 15.5 fantasy points.

Wilson accumulated 21.0 fantasy points -- nine catches, 90 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 9 versus the Houston Texans, which was his best game last season.

In Week 6 versus the Buffalo Bills, Wilson posted 16.7 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: eight receptions, 107 yards and one touchdown.

Wilson accumulated 1.8 fantasy points -- four receptions, 18 yards, on eight targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilson accumulated 2.1 fantasy points -- five receptions, 41 yards, on eight targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 4 versus the Denver Broncos).

Bills Defensive Performance

Last year, Buffalo allowed only three quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Bills allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Buffalo gave up at least two passing touchdowns to nine opposing QBs.

Versus the Bills last year, only two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Buffalo last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Bills allowed 27 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed just one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Bills allowed only three players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Buffalo last season, 12 players ran for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Bills allowed just one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

