Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Wideout Garrett Wilson is looking at a matchup against the 25th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (229.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his New York Jets meet the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Wilson a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Bills? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Wilson vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.33

58.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson has produced 135.2 fantasy points in 2024 (9.0 per game), which ranks him 14th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 75 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Wilson has put up 28.4 fantasy points (9.5 per game), as he's caught 16 passes on 23 targets for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Wilson has amassed 34.3 total fantasy points (6.9 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 25 balls (on 41 targets) for 283 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Wilson's fantasy season came against the Houston Texans in Week 9, when he racked up 21.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in nine balls (on 10 targets) for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Garrett Wilson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, when he mustered only 1.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Bills Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least two passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed 24 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Bills this year.

