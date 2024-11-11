Flyers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks.
Flyers vs Sharks Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (5-8-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-2)
- Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-255)
|Sharks (+205)
|6.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (56.8%)
Flyers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Flyers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Flyers are +102 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -124.
Flyers vs Sharks Over/Under
- Flyers versus Sharks on November 11 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Flyers vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Flyers, San Jose is the underdog at +205, and Philadelphia is -255 playing at home.