NHL

Flyers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Flyers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Sharks Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (5-8-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-2)
  • Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-255)Sharks (+205)6.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (56.8%)

Flyers vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Flyers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Flyers are +102 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -124.

Flyers vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Flyers versus Sharks on November 11 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Flyers vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Flyers, San Jose is the underdog at +205, and Philadelphia is -255 playing at home.

