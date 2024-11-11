Flyers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks.

Flyers vs Sharks Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (5-8-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-2)

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-255) Sharks (+205) 6.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flyers win (56.8%)

Flyers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Flyers are +102 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -124.

Flyers vs Sharks Over/Under

Flyers versus Sharks on November 11 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Flyers vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Flyers, San Jose is the underdog at +205, and Philadelphia is -255 playing at home.

