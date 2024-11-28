Florida vs Wake Forest Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 28

The Florida Gators (6-0) hope to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) on November 28, 2024 at State Farm Field House.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024 Game time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: State Farm Field House

Florida vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (61.5%)

Florida is a 6.5-point favorite over Wake Forest on Thursday and the total has been set at 149.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the matchup.

Florida vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Wake Forest has won just one game against the spread this year.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than Wake Forest covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Gators covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (50%) last season. They covered seven times in 14 games when playing at home and five times in 10 games on the road.

Last season, the Demon Deacons were 12-5-0 at home against the spread (.706 winning percentage). On the road, they were 3-8-0 ATS (.273).

Florida vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite five times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Gators have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -265 or better.

Wake Forest has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Demon Deacons have played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 72.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +122 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.4 points per game. It is putting up 88.2 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball and is giving up 67.8 per contest to rank 121st in college basketball.

Alijah Martin's 16.7 points per game lead Florida and rank 141st in the country.

Wake Forest is outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game, with a +46 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.9 points per game (248th in college basketball) and allows 66.3 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

Hunter Sallis paces Wake Forest, putting up 18.9 points per game (56th in college basketball).

The 41.8 rebounds per game the Gators average rank eighth in the country, and are 9.6 more than the 32.2 their opponents grab per contest.

Martin leads the Gators with 6.7 rebounds per game (229th in college basketball play).

The Demon Deacons average 30.7 rebounds per game (291st in college basketball), compared to the 31.7 of their opponents.

Tre'Von Spillers averages 8.4 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball) to lead the Demon Deacons.

Florida scores 104.9 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball), while allowing 80.7 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball).

The Demon Deacons average 92 points per 100 possessions on offense (255th in college basketball), and give up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

