Florida vs Tennessee Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) will visit the Florida Gators (13-1, 0-1 SEC) after winning three road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (54.2%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Florida-Tennessee spread (Florida -1.5) or over/under (148.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Florida vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered 10 times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Tennessee has compiled a 10-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 76.9% of the time. That's less often than Tennessee covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (100%).

The Gators covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (50%) last year. They covered seven times in 14 games when playing at home and five times in 10 games on the road.

The Volunteers' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .688 (11-5-0). Away, it was .455 (5-6-0).

Florida vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has yet to lose any of the 11 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Gators have not lost in 11 games this year when favored by -134 or better on the moneyline.

Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Volunteers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +112 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 57.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida outscores opponents by 21.8 points per game (scoring 88.3 per game to rank fifth in college basketball while allowing 66.5 per contest to rank 63rd in college basketball) and has a +305 scoring differential overall.

Walter Clayton Jr. paces Florida, putting up 18.3 points per game (55th in college basketball).

Tennessee outscores opponents by 23.9 points per game (posting 79.8 points per game, 80th in college basketball, and allowing 55.9 per outing, second in college basketball) and has a +334 scoring differential.

Chaz Lanier's 20.3 points per game leads Tennessee and ranks 14th in the country.

The Gators average 42.8 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 29.4 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 13.4 boards per game.

Alex Condon is 97th in college basketball play with 7.7 rebounds per game to lead the Gators.

The Volunteers are 31st in college basketball at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 11.4 more than the 25.2 their opponents average.

Igor Milicic Jr. is 33rd in college basketball with 8.9 rebounds per game, leading the Volunteers.

Florida averages 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (24th in college basketball), and allows 80.0 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

The Volunteers rank 35th in college basketball with 105.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and second defensively with 73.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

