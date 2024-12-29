Florida vs Stetson Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

The Florida Gators (12-0) will host the Stetson Hatters (2-10) after winning eight straight home games.

Florida vs. Stetson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Stetson Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (93.6%)

Florida vs. Stetson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered nine times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

Stetson has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Gators had the same winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.500) as they did on the road last year.

The Hatters have been better against the spread away (2-2-0) than at home (0-3-0) this year.

Florida vs. Stetson Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida is outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game with a +271 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.6 points per game (10th in college basketball) and gives up 65.0 per outing (43rd in college basketball).

Florida's leading scorer, Walter Clayton Jr., is 82nd in the country scoring 17.6 points per game.

Stetson's -111 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.0 points per game (227th in college basketball) while allowing 83.3 per contest (355th in college basketball).

Mehki leads Stetson, putting up 14.2 points per game (332nd in college basketball).

The 43.3 rebounds per game the Gators average rank first in the nation, and are 13.9 more than the 29.4 their opponents grab per outing.

Alex Condon is 109th in college basketball action with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Gators.

The Hatters lose the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. They are pulling down 32.2 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 35.1.

Abramo Canka averages 5.4 rebounds per game (470th in college basketball) to lead the Hatters.

Florida averages 105.3 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball), while giving up 78.1 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

The Hatters rank 298th in college basketball averaging 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 352nd, allowing 101.8 points per 100 possessions.

