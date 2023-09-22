Florida State vs Clemson Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers.

Florida State vs Clemson Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida State: (-126) | Clemson: (+105)

Florida State: -1.5 (-114) | Clemson: +1.5 (-106) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Florida State vs Clemson Betting Trends

Florida State has won twice against the spread this season.

Florida State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite this year.

Florida State and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Clemson has one win against the spread this year.

One of Clemson's two games has gone over the point total.

Florida State vs Clemson Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seminoles win (63.3%)

Florida State vs Clemson Point Spread

Florida State vs Clemson Over/Under

Florida State versus Clemson on September 23 has an over/under of 55.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Florida State vs Clemson Moneyline

Florida State vs. Clemson Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Florida State 47.3 9 22 60 52.5 3 3 Clemson 40.3 28 19.7 47 53.0 1 3

