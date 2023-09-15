Florida State vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

College football's Saturday slate includes the Florida State Seminoles facing the Boston College Eagles.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida State vs Boston College Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida State: (-4000) | Boston College: (+1400)

Florida State: (-4000) | Boston College: (+1400) Spread: Florida State: -25.5 (-110) | Boston College: +25.5 (-110)

Florida State: -25.5 (-110) | Boston College: +25.5 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Florida State vs Boston College Betting Trends

Florida State has covered the spread in every game this year.

Florida State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 25.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Florida State has had two games (out of two) go over the total this season.

Boston College has not won a game against the spread this year.

Boston College and its opponent have yet to finish under the total this year.

Florida State vs Boston College Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seminoles win (96.7%)

Florida State vs Boston College Point Spread

Florida State is favored by 25.5 points over Boston College. Florida State is -110 to cover the spread, with Boston College being -110.

Florida State vs Boston College Over/Under

The over/under for the Florida State versus Boston College matchup on September 16 has been set at 46.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Florida State vs Boston College Moneyline

Florida State is a -4000 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston College is a +1400 underdog.

Florida State vs. Boston College Points Insights

The Seminoles had an average implied point total of 33.8 last season, which is 2.2 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (36).

Last year, Florida State put up more than 36 points seven times.

The 31.5-point average implied total last season for the Eagles is 20.5 more points than the team's 11-point implied total in this matchup.

Check out even more in-depth Florida State vs. Boston College analysis on FanDuel Research.