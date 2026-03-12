Florida Atlantic vs North Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (18-14, 9-9 AAC) face off against the No. 6 seed North Texas Mean Green (18-13, 9-9 AAC) in the AAC tournament Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida Atlantic win (57.8%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Florida Atlantic (-2.5) versus North Texas on Thursday. The over/under has been set at 137.5 points for this game.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

North Texas has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Florida Atlantic (8-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than North Texas (7-4) does as the underdog (63.6%).

The Owls own a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-5-0) than they do on the road (5-7-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Mean Green have a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than away (.583, 7-5-0).

Florida Atlantic has nine wins against the spread in 19 conference games this season.

North Texas has nine wins against the spread in 18 AAC games this year.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida Atlantic has been victorious in 14, or 77.8%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Owls have a mark of 13-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -137 or better on the moneyline.

North Texas has been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. North Texas has gone 7-8 in those games.

The Mean Green have a record of 3-8 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (27.3%).

Florida Atlantic has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Florida Atlantic was the 61st-ranked squad in college basketball (78.7 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 288th (75.6 points conceded per game).

Last year, Florida Atlantic was 84th in the country in rebounds (33.5 per game) and 211th in rebounds conceded (31.7).

With 16.1 assists per game last year, Florida Atlantic was 34th in college basketball.

Last season, Florida Atlantic was 201st in the country in turnovers committed (11.3 per game) and 215th in turnovers forced (10.9).

North Texas was lifted by its defense last year, as it ranked third-best in college basketball by giving up only 60.1 points per game. It ranked 318th in college basketball in points scored (68.0 per contest).

North Texas ranked fifth-best in college basketball by allowing only 26.3 rebounds per game. It ranked 307th in college basketball by pulling down 29.8 boards per contest.

North Texas delivered just 10.5 assists per contest, which ranked eighth-worst in college basketball.

North Texas forced 11.4 turnovers per game last year (166th-ranked in college basketball), but it committed just 9.1 turnovers per contest (12th-best).

