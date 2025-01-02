Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 18

Well, we made it to Week 18 -- the final week of the NFL regular season.

Though most standard fantasy football leagues wrapped up their season in Week 17, there are still plenty of formats that utilize Week 18 in some capacity.

To those still competing for a championship, good luck; you're going to need it.

Week 18 brings some meaningful games, but several teams have already announced they'll be sitting key players with playoff spots set in stone. That makes start/sit decisions even more paramount.

But don't sweat -- this piece has you covered, listing out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats. Here's a quick breakdown of the tiers:

Tier 1: Lineup Locks Players you aren't thinking twice about.

Tier 2: Solid Starts Players you start with confidence.

Tier 3: Flex Plays Players you start but with less confidence.

Tier 4: Streamers Players that work in a pinch.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible Players you're only starting as a last resort.



Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.

All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 18

Quarterback

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Lamar Jackson (BAL) vs. CLE

Jayden Daniels (WSH) @ DAL

Sam Darnold (MIN) @ DET

Joe Burrow (CIN) @ PIT

Baker Mayfield (TB) vs. NO

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Jared Goff (DET) vs. MIN

Bo Nix (DEN) vs. KC

Kyler Murray (ARI) vs. SF

Jordan Love (GB) vs. CHI

Justin Herbert (LAC) @ LV

Drake Maye (NE) vs. BUF

Maye had his worst fantasy performance of the season last week, but he'd cracked 18 fantasy points in each of the previous three games -- one of which came against the same Bills secondary he'll face this week. Buffalo has fallen to 18th in schedule-adjusted pass defense according to numberFire, and there's a chance they rest defensive starters with the No. 2 seed already locked up.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Michael Penix Jr. (ATL) vs. CAR

Geno Smith (SEA) @ LAR

Bryce Young (CAR) @ ATL

Caleb Williams (CHI) @ GB

Mac Jones (JAC) @ IND

Russell Wilson (PIT) vs. CIN

Wilson hasn't been at his best of late, but he's still managed to crack 16 fantasy points in four of the last five games. The highlight in that stretch was a 27.9-point explosion versus Cincy -- the same defense he'll host on Saturday night. The Bengals have been an exploitable matchup all season, ranking 26th in adjusted defense while permitting the fifth-most fantasy points to QBs. There's some shootout potential here, too, given the 48.5-point over/under.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Cooper Rush (DAL) vs. WSH

Aidan O'Connell (LV) vs. LAC

C.J. Stroud (HOU) @ TEN

Joe Flacco (IND) vs. JAC

Listen, it's not going to feel great putting your fantasy season in the hands of 39-year-old Joe Flacco, but I think he's a sneaky-strong streamer this week. Flacco threw for 330 yards on a pair of touchdowns last week, totaling 17.3 fantasy points despite turning the ball over three times. He went for a season-high 26.6 fantasy points when Indy visited Jacksonville in Week 5, and the Jags are still dead-last in adjusted pass defense. There's at least upside here -- more than I can say about some of the other QBs in this range.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Aaron Rodgers (NYJ) vs. MIA

Drew Lock (NYG) @ PHI

Running Back

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Bijan Robinson (ATL) vs. CAR

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) vs. MIN

Jonathan Taylor (IND) vs. JAC

Derrick Henry (BAL) vs. CLE

Josh Jacobs (GB) vs. CHI

Bucky Irving (TB) vs. NO

Zach Charbonnet (SEA) @ LAR

De'Von Achane (MIA) @ NYJ

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Chase Brown (CIN) @ PIT

J.K. Dobbins (LAC) @ LV

Rico Dowdle (DAL) vs. WSH

Isaac Guerendo (SF) @ ARI

Aaron Jones (MIN) @ DET

Brian Robinson (WSH) @ DAL

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Joe Mixon (HOU) @ TEN

Blake Corum (LAR) vs. SEA

Breece Hall (NYJ) vs. MIA

Travis Etienne (JAC) @ IND

Jaylen Warren (PIT) vs. CIN

Najee Harris (PIT) vs. CIN

Ameer Abdullah (LV) vs. LAC

Ray Davis (BUF) @ NE

The Bills are locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC, so we could see Davis get more run than James Cook this week. Davis popped for 152 total yards in a spot start for Cook back in Week 6, setting him up well for an expanded workload against New England. The Pats are down at 19th in adjusted run defense and have permitted the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) @ PHI

Kenneth Gainwell (PHI) vs. NYG

D'Andre Swift (CHI) @ GB

Rachaad White (TB) vs. NO

Tank Bigsby (JAC) @ IND

Michael Carter (ARI) vs. SF

With James Conner placed on IR, Carter is lined up to be Arizona's top back against the 49ers this week. Carter's been impressive in a limited workload the last two games, totaling 88 rushing yards off 18 carries while securing all 7 targets for 41 receiving yards. After playing over 70% of snaps last week, Carter's a capable streamer against a San Francisco front allowing the seventh-highest rushing success rate and fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Miles Sanders (CAR) @ ATL

Antonio Gibson (NE) vs. BUF

Wide Receivers

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) @ PIT

Justin Jefferson (MIN) @ DET

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) vs. MIN

Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC) @ IND

Tee Higgins (CIN) @ PIT

Mike Evans (TB) vs. NO

Nico Collins (HOU) @ TEN

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Davante Adams (NYJ) vs. MIA

Jordan Addison (MIN) @ DET

Drake London (ATL) vs. CAR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) @ LAR

George Pickens (PIT) vs. CIN

Ladd McConkey (LAC) @ LV

Adam Thielen (CAR) @ ATL

Jakobi Meyers (LV) vs. LAC

Terry McLaurin (WSH) @ DAL

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Zay Flowers (BAL) vs. CLE

Malik Nabers (NYG) @ PHI

Deebo Samuel (SF) @ ARI

Courtland Sutton (DEN) vs. KC

D.K. Metcalf (SEA) @ LAR

Jerry Jeudy (CLE) @ BAL

D.J. Moore (CHI) @ GB

Keenan Allen (CHI) @ GB

Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) vs. JAC

Tyreek Hill (MIA) @ NYJ

Calvin Ridley (TEN) vs. HOU

Romeo Doubs (GB) vs. CHI

Jauan Jennings (SF) @ ARI

Jalen McMillan (TB) vs. NO

Garrett Wilson (NYJ) vs. MIA

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a tad bit worried about Wilson in what could be Aaron Rodgers' final NFL game, but there's still upside here. Wilson has seen a 23% target share since their Week 12 bye, and he went for a season-high 114 yards when they faced Miami in Week 14. The 'Fins have allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, but Rodgers had little trouble with them a few weeks back.

Jameson Williams (DET) vs. MIN

After consecutive 20-point games, Williams is up to WR19 on the year. He's seen at least seven targets in five of Detroit's last six games, and this week's matchup is strong (on paper). Vikings-Lions has a massive 56.5-point over/under, and Minnesota has given up the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. But they held Williams to just one reception in their first meeting, so this isn't a slam dunk. I still can't imagine sitting him given how well he's played and how strong this game environment is.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) vs. SF

Darnell Mooney (ATL) vs. CAR

Jayden Reed (GB) vs. CHI

Quentin Johnston (LAC) @ LV

Khalil Shakir (BUF) @ NE'

Rashod Bateman (BAL) vs. CLE

Josh Downs (IND) vs. JAC

Alec Pierce (IND) vs. JAC

Pierce delivered his best fantasy performance of the season last week, catching 6 of 9 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown. He amassed a staggering 52% of Indianapolis' air yards, while 7 of his 9 targets came at least 10 yards downfield. That was the third time all season Pierce cleared 20 fantasy points, and this week he'll take on one of the teams (Jacksonville) he already did that against. Assuming Flacco is back under center on Sunday, Pierce is a high-upside flex option in Week 18.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Kayshon Boutte (NE) vs. BUF

Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) @ PHI

Xavier Legette (CAR) @ ATL

Rome Odunze (CHI) @ GB

Jalen Coker (CAR) @ ATL

Tight Ends

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Trey McBride (ARI) vs. SF

Brock Bowers (LV) vs. LAC

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Sam LaPorta (DET) vs. MIN

T.J. Hockenson (MIN) @ DET

George Kittle (SF) @ LAR

Mark Andrews (BAL) vs. CLE

Jake Ferguson (DAL) vs. WSH

Despite CeeDee Lamb being shut down prior to last week, Ferguson wasn't able to replicate the dominant target share he flashed in Week 16. Ferguson still saw 5 targets (second on the team) but he managed only 3 receptions and 18 yards. Still, he remains one of the team's top targets ahead of this week's date with Washington -- a defense that's permitted the third-most fantasy points per target to opposing tight ends.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Cade Otton (TB) vs. NO

Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN) vs. HOU

Hunter Henry (NE) vs. BUF

Noah Fant (SEA) @ ARI

Jonnu Smith (MIA) @ NYJ

Tucker Kraft (GB) vs. CHI

Zach Ertz (WSH) @ DAL

Pat Freiermuth (PIT) vs. CIN

Freiermuth saw a season-high eight targets last week, so the arrow is pointing up ahead of this week's rematch with Cincy. Freiermuth posted a season-high 15.8 fantasy points the last time these sides faced off, and the Bengals have struggled to defend tight ends all season. They've allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per target and third-highest target rate to the position, setting him up as a starting-caliber option in Week 18.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Noah Gray (KC) @ DEN

Dalton Schultz (HOU) @ TEN

Mike Gesicki (CIN) @ PIT

Kyle Pitts (ATL) vs. CAR

It feels gross, but I'm kind of into Pitts this week. Pitts tied for the second-most targets (5) on the Falcons last week, and his 10.5-yard aDOT opens up some upside moving forward. Of his five targets, two came downfield (10+ yards) and two came in the red zone or end zone. Those are the kind of high-value looks we're looking for, and the Panthers are about as good of a tight end matchup as you'll find. Carolina has given up the second-most fantasy points and most touchdowns to the position. Pitts is a streamer this week.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Dalton Kincaid (BUF) @ NE

Juwan Johnson (NO) @ TB

Isaiah Likely (BAL) vs. CLE

