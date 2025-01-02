Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 18
Well, we made it to Week 18 -- the final week of the NFL regular season.
Though most standard fantasy football leagues wrapped up their season in Week 17, there are still plenty of formats that utilize Week 18 in some capacity.
To those still competing for a championship, good luck; you're going to need it.
Week 18 brings some meaningful games, but several teams have already announced they'll be sitting key players with playoff spots set in stone. That makes start/sit decisions even more paramount.
But don't sweat -- this piece has you covered, listing out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.
These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats. Here's a quick breakdown of the tiers:
- Tier 1: Lineup Locks
- Players you aren't thinking twice about.
- Tier 2: Solid Starts
- Players you start with confidence.
- Tier 3: Flex Plays
- Players you start but with less confidence.
- Tier 4: Streamers
- Players that work in a pinch.
- Tier 5: Sit if Possible
- Players you're only starting as a last resort.
Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.
All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.
Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 18
Quarterback
Tier 1: Lineup Locks
Lamar Jackson (BAL) vs. CLE
Jayden Daniels (WSH) @ DAL
Sam Darnold (MIN) @ DET
Joe Burrow (CIN) @ PIT
Baker Mayfield (TB) vs. NO
Tier 2: Solid Starts
Jared Goff (DET) vs. MIN
Bo Nix (DEN) vs. KC
Kyler Murray (ARI) vs. SF
Jordan Love (GB) vs. CHI
Justin Herbert (LAC) @ LV
Drake Maye (NE) vs. BUF
Maye had his worst fantasy performance of the season last week, but he'd cracked 18 fantasy points in each of the previous three games -- one of which came against the same Bills secondary he'll face this week. Buffalo has fallen to 18th in schedule-adjusted pass defense according to numberFire, and there's a chance they rest defensive starters with the No. 2 seed already locked up.
Tier 3: Flex Plays
Michael Penix Jr. (ATL) vs. CAR
Geno Smith (SEA) @ LAR
Bryce Young (CAR) @ ATL
Caleb Williams (CHI) @ GB
Mac Jones (JAC) @ IND
Russell Wilson (PIT) vs. CIN
Wilson hasn't been at his best of late, but he's still managed to crack 16 fantasy points in four of the last five games. The highlight in that stretch was a 27.9-point explosion versus Cincy -- the same defense he'll host on Saturday night. The Bengals have been an exploitable matchup all season, ranking 26th in adjusted defense while permitting the fifth-most fantasy points to QBs. There's some shootout potential here, too, given the 48.5-point over/under.
Tier 4: Streamers
Cooper Rush (DAL) vs. WSH
Aidan O'Connell (LV) vs. LAC
C.J. Stroud (HOU) @ TEN
Joe Flacco (IND) vs. JAC
Listen, it's not going to feel great putting your fantasy season in the hands of 39-year-old Joe Flacco, but I think he's a sneaky-strong streamer this week. Flacco threw for 330 yards on a pair of touchdowns last week, totaling 17.3 fantasy points despite turning the ball over three times. He went for a season-high 26.6 fantasy points when Indy visited Jacksonville in Week 5, and the Jags are still dead-last in adjusted pass defense. There's at least upside here -- more than I can say about some of the other QBs in this range.
Tier 5: Sit if Possible
Aaron Rodgers (NYJ) vs. MIA
Drew Lock (NYG) @ PHI
Running Back
Tier 1: Lineup Locks
Bijan Robinson (ATL) vs. CAR
Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) vs. MIN
Jonathan Taylor (IND) vs. JAC
Derrick Henry (BAL) vs. CLE
Josh Jacobs (GB) vs. CHI
Bucky Irving (TB) vs. NO
Zach Charbonnet (SEA) @ LAR
De'Von Achane (MIA) @ NYJ
Tier 2: Solid Starts
Chase Brown (CIN) @ PIT
J.K. Dobbins (LAC) @ LV
Rico Dowdle (DAL) vs. WSH
Isaac Guerendo (SF) @ ARI
Aaron Jones (MIN) @ DET
Brian Robinson (WSH) @ DAL
Tier 3: Flex Plays
Joe Mixon (HOU) @ TEN
Blake Corum (LAR) vs. SEA
Breece Hall (NYJ) vs. MIA
Travis Etienne (JAC) @ IND
Jaylen Warren (PIT) vs. CIN
Najee Harris (PIT) vs. CIN
Ameer Abdullah (LV) vs. LAC
Ray Davis (BUF) @ NE
The Bills are locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC, so we could see Davis get more run than James Cook this week. Davis popped for 152 total yards in a spot start for Cook back in Week 6, setting him up well for an expanded workload against New England. The Pats are down at 19th in adjusted run defense and have permitted the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Tier 4: Streamers
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) @ PHI
Kenneth Gainwell (PHI) vs. NYG
D'Andre Swift (CHI) @ GB
Rachaad White (TB) vs. NO
Tank Bigsby (JAC) @ IND
Michael Carter (ARI) vs. SF
With James Conner placed on IR, Carter is lined up to be Arizona's top back against the 49ers this week. Carter's been impressive in a limited workload the last two games, totaling 88 rushing yards off 18 carries while securing all 7 targets for 41 receiving yards. After playing over 70% of snaps last week, Carter's a capable streamer against a San Francisco front allowing the seventh-highest rushing success rate and fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Tier 5: Sit if Possible
Miles Sanders (CAR) @ ATL
Antonio Gibson (NE) vs. BUF
Wide Receivers
Tier 1: Lineup Locks
Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) @ PIT
Justin Jefferson (MIN) @ DET
Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) vs. MIN
Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC) @ IND
Tee Higgins (CIN) @ PIT
Mike Evans (TB) vs. NO
Nico Collins (HOU) @ TEN
Tier 2: Solid Starts
Davante Adams (NYJ) vs. MIA
Jordan Addison (MIN) @ DET
Drake London (ATL) vs. CAR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) @ LAR
George Pickens (PIT) vs. CIN
Ladd McConkey (LAC) @ LV
Adam Thielen (CAR) @ ATL
Jakobi Meyers (LV) vs. LAC
Terry McLaurin (WSH) @ DAL
Tier 3: Flex Plays
Zay Flowers (BAL) vs. CLE
Malik Nabers (NYG) @ PHI
Deebo Samuel (SF) @ ARI
Courtland Sutton (DEN) vs. KC
D.K. Metcalf (SEA) @ LAR
Jerry Jeudy (CLE) @ BAL
D.J. Moore (CHI) @ GB
Keenan Allen (CHI) @ GB
Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) vs. JAC
Tyreek Hill (MIA) @ NYJ
Calvin Ridley (TEN) vs. HOU
Romeo Doubs (GB) vs. CHI
Jauan Jennings (SF) @ ARI
Jalen McMillan (TB) vs. NO
Garrett Wilson (NYJ) vs. MIA
I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a tad bit worried about Wilson in what could be Aaron Rodgers' final NFL game, but there's still upside here. Wilson has seen a 23% target share since their Week 12 bye, and he went for a season-high 114 yards when they faced Miami in Week 14. The 'Fins have allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, but Rodgers had little trouble with them a few weeks back.
Jameson Williams (DET) vs. MIN
After consecutive 20-point games, Williams is up to WR19 on the year. He's seen at least seven targets in five of Detroit's last six games, and this week's matchup is strong (on paper). Vikings-Lions has a massive 56.5-point over/under, and Minnesota has given up the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. But they held Williams to just one reception in their first meeting, so this isn't a slam dunk. I still can't imagine sitting him given how well he's played and how strong this game environment is.
Tier 4: Streamers
Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) vs. SF
Darnell Mooney (ATL) vs. CAR
Jayden Reed (GB) vs. CHI
Quentin Johnston (LAC) @ LV
Khalil Shakir (BUF) @ NE'
Rashod Bateman (BAL) vs. CLE
Josh Downs (IND) vs. JAC
Alec Pierce (IND) vs. JAC
Pierce delivered his best fantasy performance of the season last week, catching 6 of 9 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown. He amassed a staggering 52% of Indianapolis' air yards, while 7 of his 9 targets came at least 10 yards downfield. That was the third time all season Pierce cleared 20 fantasy points, and this week he'll take on one of the teams (Jacksonville) he already did that against. Assuming Flacco is back under center on Sunday, Pierce is a high-upside flex option in Week 18.
Tier 5: Sit if Possible
Kayshon Boutte (NE) vs. BUF
Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) @ PHI
Xavier Legette (CAR) @ ATL
Rome Odunze (CHI) @ GB
Jalen Coker (CAR) @ ATL
Tight Ends
Tier 1: Lineup Locks
Trey McBride (ARI) vs. SF
Brock Bowers (LV) vs. LAC
Tier 2: Solid Starts
Sam LaPorta (DET) vs. MIN
T.J. Hockenson (MIN) @ DET
George Kittle (SF) @ LAR
Mark Andrews (BAL) vs. CLE
Jake Ferguson (DAL) vs. WSH
Despite CeeDee Lamb being shut down prior to last week, Ferguson wasn't able to replicate the dominant target share he flashed in Week 16. Ferguson still saw 5 targets (second on the team) but he managed only 3 receptions and 18 yards. Still, he remains one of the team's top targets ahead of this week's date with Washington -- a defense that's permitted the third-most fantasy points per target to opposing tight ends.
Tier 3: Flex Plays
Cade Otton (TB) vs. NO
Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN) vs. HOU
Hunter Henry (NE) vs. BUF
Noah Fant (SEA) @ ARI
Jonnu Smith (MIA) @ NYJ
Tucker Kraft (GB) vs. CHI
Zach Ertz (WSH) @ DAL
Pat Freiermuth (PIT) vs. CIN
Freiermuth saw a season-high eight targets last week, so the arrow is pointing up ahead of this week's rematch with Cincy. Freiermuth posted a season-high 15.8 fantasy points the last time these sides faced off, and the Bengals have struggled to defend tight ends all season. They've allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per target and third-highest target rate to the position, setting him up as a starting-caliber option in Week 18.
Tier 4: Streamers
Noah Gray (KC) @ DEN
Dalton Schultz (HOU) @ TEN
Mike Gesicki (CIN) @ PIT
Kyle Pitts (ATL) vs. CAR
It feels gross, but I'm kind of into Pitts this week. Pitts tied for the second-most targets (5) on the Falcons last week, and his 10.5-yard aDOT opens up some upside moving forward. Of his five targets, two came downfield (10+ yards) and two came in the red zone or end zone. Those are the kind of high-value looks we're looking for, and the Panthers are about as good of a tight end matchup as you'll find. Carolina has given up the second-most fantasy points and most touchdowns to the position. Pitts is a streamer this week.
Tier 5: Sit if Possible
Dalton Kincaid (BUF) @ NE
Juwan Johnson (NO) @ TB
Isaiah Likely (BAL) vs. CLE
