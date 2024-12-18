Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 16

We're in the home stretch of the 2024 fantasy football season, but this is no time to take your foot off the pedal. You may have been fortunate (or skilled) enough to make it this far, but there's still work to do.

At this point in the season, you're starting your studs. Trust the guys who have gotten you this far.

But the NFL is a cruel game, and fantasy stocks change like the wind. There's a good chance you're going to be debating a lineup spot or two in the most important week of your fantasy season.

That's what this piece is here for, listing out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats. Here's a quick breakdown of the tiers:

Tier 1: Lineup Locks Players you aren't thinking twice about.

Tier 2: Solid Starts Players you start with confidence.

Tier 3: Flex Plays Players you start but with less confidence.

Tier 4: Streamers Players that work in a pinch.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible Players you're only starting as a last resort.



Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.

All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 16

Quarterback

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 16 Fantasy Football quarterback projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 16 quarterback tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points DFS Salary Value paYD paTD ruYD Josh Allen vs. NE 26.0 $9,400 2.77 248.7 1.8 45.06 Lamar Jackson vs. PIT 22.0 $8,800 2.50 231.2 1.6 55.62 Jalen Hurts @ WSH 20.9 $8,600 2.43 202.3 1.2 46.6 Joe Burrow vs. CLE 20.6 $8,300 2.48 268.1 2.1 16.03 Jared Goff @ CHI 19.0 $7,800 2.44 271.0 1.8 11.03 Baker Mayfield @ DAL 19.0 $8,100 2.35 258.6 1.9 15.26 Jayden Daniels vs. PHI 18.8 $8,200 2.29 226.8 1.3 36.15 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Josh Allen (BUF) vs. NE

Lamar Jackson (BAL) vs. PIT

Jalen Hurts (PHI) @ WSH

Joe Burrow (CIN) vs. CLE

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Jared Goff (DET) @ CHI

Baker Mayfield (TB) @ DAL

Jayden Daniels (WSH) vs. PHI

Kyler Murray (ARI) @ CAR

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) vs. SF

Sam Darnold (MIN) @ SEA

Anthony Richardson (IND) vs. TEN

Anthony Richardson is coming off a lackluster 15.4 fantasy points last week, but he deserves real consideration as a QB1 against the Titans in Week 16. AR has finished as a top-10 quarterback and netted more than 23 fantasy points in two of four starts since being re-named the starter, and it's hard to fault him for mild numbers against Detroit and Denver. There's a true ceiling this week at home against a Titans defense that's 22nd in schedule-adjusted pass defense and has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since placing L'Jarius Snead (quad) on IR.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Jordan Love (GB) vs. NO

Caleb Williams (CHI) vs. DET

Brock Purdy (SF) @ MIA

Patrick Mahomes (KC) vs. HOU

Matthew Stafford (LAR) @ NYJ

Aaron Rodgers (NYJ) vs. LAR

The Jets season may be over, but Aaron Rodgers is just getting started. Rodgers has thrown for 628 yards and 4 touchdowns over his last two games, finishing as the QB11 and -- most recently -- the QB4 with 30.1 fantasy points. With New York quietly up to fourth in raw pass rate (64%), Rodgers has a sizable ceiling in Week 16. The Rams are just 22nd in adjusted pass defense and have permitted the fourth-most passing fantasy per dropback on the season.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Bo Nix (DEN) @ LAC

Justin Herbert (LAC) vs. DEN

Russell Wilson (PIT) @ BAL

Bryce Young (CAR) vs. ARI

C.J. Stroud (HOU) @ KC

Michael Penix Jr. (ATL) vs. NYG

There are enough defensible quarterbacks that I don't think you have to reach for Michael Penix in his first career start, but he's at least interesting given the matchup. The Giants have given up the fifth-most passing fantasy points per dropback this season, and they're down to 21st in pressure rate after a hot start to the year. And while Penix is inexperienced, he profiled as an NFL-ready quarterback coming out of college. He appeared in nearly 50 collegiate games, averaging north of 8.0 yards per attempt in his final season at Washington.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Cooper Rush (DAL) vs. TB

Drake Maye (NE) @ BUF

Running Back

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 16 Fantasy Football running back projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 16 running back tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value Adj Opps scrimYD totTD Jahmyr Gibbs @ CHI 19.8 $8,300 2.39 28.3 119.4 1.0 Bijan Robinson vs. NYG 19.2 $8,900 2.16 29.0 115.0 1.0 Josh Jacobs vs. NO 19.1 $8,300 2.30 29.6 120.4 1.0 Chase Brown vs. CLE 17.5 $8,200 2.13 28.4 109.3 0.8 De'Von Achane vs. SF 16.5 $8,000 2.06 26.3 100.8 0.7 Joe Mixon @ KC 16.4 $8,600 1.91 29.1 103.9 0.7 Saquon Barkley @ WSH 16.4 $9,100 1.80 27.2 111.3 0.7 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) @ CHI

Bijan Robinson (ATL) vs. NYG

Josh Jacobs (GB) vs. NO

Chase Brown (CIN) vs. CLE

De'Von Achane (MIA) vs. SF

Joe Mixon (HOU) @ KC

Saquon Barkley (PHI) @ WSH

James Conner (ARI) @ CAR

Kyren Williams (LAR) @ NYJ

Derrick Henry (BAL) vs. PIT

Chuba Hubbard (CAR) vs. ARI

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Jonathan Taylor (IND) vs. TEN

Tony Pollard (TEN) @ IND

Bucky Irving (TB) @ DAL

Breece Hall (NYJ) vs. LAR

Aaron Jones (MIN) @ SEA

Rico Dowdle (DAL) vs. TB

James Cook (BUF) vs. NE

Isaac Guerendo (SF) @ MIA

Zach Charbonnet (SEA) vs. MIN

Zach Charbonnet couldn't replicate his Week 14 outburst despite again starting for the injured Kenneth Walker (calf) last week, but he still finished with 13.1 fantasy points -- good for RB16 on the week. Assuming Walker is sidelined again, Charbonnet is a borderline must start even in a tough matchup against Minnesota. Though the Vikings are first in schedule-adjusted rush defense, Charbonnet's volume is near matchup-proof. He's averaged 25.5 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets), 108.8 scrimmage yards, and 21.9 fantasy points in four starts this season.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Jerome Ford (CLE) @ CIN

D'Andre Swift (CHI) vs. DET

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) @ ATL

Isiah Pacheco (KC) vs. HOU

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) @ BUF

Brian Robinson (WSH) vs. PHI

Rachaad White (TB) @ DAL

Travis Etienne (JAC) @ LV

Travis Etienne quietly saw a legitimate usage bump last week. He earned a season-high 24 adjusted opportunities while clearing a 70% snap rate for just the fourth time all year, netting 85 scrimmage yards and 10.5 fantasy points in the process. With the Jags showing a bit of life on offense in recent weeks, I'm certainly interested in Etienne against a Raiders front that's given up the second-most rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) per attempt to opposing backs. Vegas is in the middle of the pack in fantasy points allowed to the position, so Etienne's receiving role (10% target share with Mac Jones) at least gives him a solid floor in a plus matchup.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Najee Harris (PIT) @ BAL

Gus Edwards (LAC) vs. DEN

Alexander Mattison (LV) vs. JAC

Tank Bigsby (JAC) @ LV

Tyjae Spears (TEN) @ IND

Jaylen Warren (PIT) @ BAL

Tyler Allgeier (ATL) vs. NYG

Kendre Miller (NO) @ GB

We're in wait-and-see mode with this Saints backfield as Alvin Kamara (groin) is allegedly day-to-day. I lean toward Kamara missing Monday's date with Green Bay, vaulting Kendre Miller into a featured role. The No. 71 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Miller was a good prospect but has yet to see extended run in the NFL. He has averaged 4.6 yards per carry this season, so a strong showing is certainly in the range of outcomes this weekend. It's just hard to get too excited about his upside on such a lackluster offense and facing Green Bay's 11th-ranked rush defense.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Javonte Williams (DEN) @ LAC

Kareem Hunt (KC) vs. HOU

Raheem Mostert (MIA) vs. SF

Kimani Vidal (LAC) vs. DEN

Wide Receivers

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 16 Fantasy Football wide receiver projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 16 wide receiver tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE 17.2 $9,500 1.81 6.9 10.3 94.7 0.7 Puka Nacua @ NYJ 15.3 $8,900 1.72 6.2 9.7 91.7 0.5 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ CHI 14.7 $8,600 1.71 6.4 9.1 81.8 0.6 Mike Evans @ DAL 14.7 $8,800 1.67 5.5 8.7 78.6 0.7 Davante Adams vs. LAR 14.2 $8,400 1.69 5.9 10.0 76.1 0.6 Justin Jefferson @ SEA 14.0 $9,100 1.54 6.0 9.0 83.2 0.5 CeeDee Lamb vs. TB 13.5 $8,500 1.59 6.6 10.2 73.3 0.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) vs. CLE

Puka Nacua (LAR) @ NYJ

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) @ CHI

Mike Evans (TB) @ DAL

Davante Adams (NYJ) vs. LAR

Justin Jefferson (MIN) @ SEA

CeeDee Lamb (DAL) vs. TB

Tee Higgins (CIN) vs. CLE

Nico Collins (HOU) @ KC

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

A.J. Brown (PHI) @ WSH

Tyreek Hill (MIA) vs. SF

Malik Nabers (NYG) @ ATL

Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC) @ LV

Jakobi Meyers (LV) vs. JAC

Zay Flowers (BAL) vs. PIT

Garrett Wilson (NYJ) vs. LAR

Courtland Sutton (DEN) @ LAC

Jauan Jennings (SF) @ MIA

D.J. Moore (CHI) vs. DET

Cooper Kupp (LAR) @ NYJ

If you survived Cooper Kupp's Week 15 dud, congratulations (I did not). But even with Kupp's zero-catch outing, I don't think we should be rushing him to fantasy benches. Weather was a major factor in last week's game -- something he shouldn't have to worry about with sun on the forecast against the Jets. Kupp still has a 26% target share with Puka Nacua in the lineup, so I'm happy to trust his overall body of work against a Jets defense that's taken a major step back in recent weeks.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Khalil Shakir (BUF) vs. NE

Terry McLaurin (WSH) vs. PHI

Ladd McConkey (LAC) vs. DEN

Drake London (ATL) vs. NYG

Jordan Addison (MIN) @ SEA

Adam Thielen (CAR) vs. ARI

Calvin Ridley (TEN) @ IND

DeVonta Smith (PHI) @ WSH

Keenan Allen (CHI) vs. DET

Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) @ CAR

Jerry Jeudy (CLE) @ CIN

Jameson Williams (DET) @ CHI

Jalen McMillan (TB) @ DAL

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) vs. MIN

Darnell Mooney (ATL) vs. NYG

Romeo Doubs (GB) vs. NO

Romeo Doubs caught two touchdowns in his return from a concussion last week. Granted, he had just one other reception besides those two scores, but he was a clear focal point with a 19% target share. He's the Packers receiver I trust most given Green Bay's wide receiver utilization, and this matchup is a good one. Though Green Bay's passing volume could be low given their status as 14.5-point favorites, the Saints boast a middling secondary. In six games since Marshon Lattimore last suited up for them, New Orleans has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Deebo Samuel (SF) @ MIA

D.K. Metcalf (SEA) vs. MIN

Christian Watson (GB) vs. NO

Jayden Reed (GB) vs. NO

Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) vs. TEN

Josh Downs (IND) vs. TEN

Jalen Coker (CAR) vs. ARI

Rashod Bateman (BAL) vs. PIT

Tank Dell (HOU) @ KC

DeAndre Hopkins (KC) vs. HOU

Keon Coleman (BUF) vs. NE

Rome Odunze (CHI) vs. DET

Rome Odunze had a quiet follow-up to his two-touchdown performance in Week 14, but he still earned 7 targets and saw 38% of Chicago's air yards last week. In five games with Thomas Brown as play-caller, Odunze has a 23% target share and is averaging a team-high 4.6 downfield targets (10-plus yards) per game. Detroit has been a plus volume matchup for wideouts, permitting the highest target rate and third-most yards per route run to the position. In a game the Bears will likely be trailing, Odunze at least has upside.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) @ ATL

Quentin Johnston (LAC) vs. DEN

Xavier Worthy (KC) vs. HOU

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (NO) @ GB

Amari Cooper (BUF) vs. NE

I was leading the Amari Cooper hype train following a 12-target outing in Week 14, but in a game where Buffalo scored 48 points, Cooper didn't even garner a target last week with Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid back in the mix. Cooper's utilization with Buffalo's pass-catchers healthy is a major concern -- enough where he belongs firmly on the bench in fantasy this week.

Tight Ends

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 16 Fantasy Football tight end projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 16 tight end tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD Trey McBride @ CAR 12.5 $7,500 1.67 6.5 8.9 70.1 0.4 Brock Bowers vs. JAC 12.2 $7,700 1.58 5.9 8.9 69.3 0.4 George Kittle vs. MIN 10.6 $7,600 1.39 4.7 6.7 62.0 0.3 Jonnu Smith vs. SF 10.4 $7,000 1.49 5.6 7.9 56.3 0.4 Sam LaPorta @ CHI 9.4 $6,000 1.57 4.3 6.1 51.2 0.4 Travis Kelce vs. HOU 9.3 $6,500 1.43 5.2 7.6 46.6 0.3 Hunter Henry @ BUF 8.5 $5,000 1.70 4.8 6.8 47.4 0.2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Trey McBride (ARI) @ CAR

Brock Bowers (LV) vs. JAC

George Kittle (SF) vs. MIN

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Jonnu Smith (MIA) vs. SF

Sam LaPorta (DET) @ CHI

Travis Kelce (KC) vs. HOU

T.J. Hockenson (MIN) @ SEA

Mark Andrews (BAL) vs. PIT

David Njoku (CLE) @ CIN

It's fair to be mildly nervous about what the switch to Dorian Thompson-Robinson will do to David Njoku's fantasy value, but he's still a clear start in a plus matchup against Cincinnati. We've seen Njoku thrive with any Browns QB not named Deshaun Watson over the last two seasons, so I'd expect him to remain a focal point against the Bengals' 24th-ranked adjusted pass defense. Cincy has been a premier matchup for tight ends, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per target and third-most yards per route run to the position.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Hunter Henry (NE) @ BUF

Cade Otton (TB) @ DAL

Dalton Kincaid (BUF) vs. NE

Pat Freiermuth (PIT) @ BAL

Tucker Kraft (GB) vs. NO

Jake Ferguson (DAL) vs. TB

Brenton Strange (JAC) @ LV

Juwan Johnson (NO) @ GB

Dalton Schultz (HOU) @ KC

Dalton Schultz flopped in what looked like a strong matchup against Miami last week, but Houston didn't get much pushback and ended up throwing just 26 times. Despite the 26 attempts, the Texans quietly posted the week's second-highest PROE (+10.9%), so I'm optimistic more volume could be incoming in what should be a closer game against KC. The Chiefs have been a stellar tight end matchup all year, giving up the highest target rate and most yard per route run to the position.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Stone Smartt (LAC) vs. DEN

Noah Fant (SEA) @ MIA

Cole Kmet (CHI) vs. DET

Isaiah Likely (BAL) vs. PIT

Isaiah Likely had another quiet game last week, but that's something we've come to expect with him serving as a tertiary option on this Baltimore offense. But he's just two weeks removed from a 12.3-point outing, and we saw Likely give Pittsburgh problems when they matched up earlier in the year. Though his fantasy output (5.5 points) in that game was mild due to a fumble, Likely caught 4 of 5 targets for 75 yards. He's a defensible streamer if you're truly desperate at tight end.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN) @ IND

Kyle Pitts (ATL) vs. NYG

Mike Gesicki (CIN) vs. CLE

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.