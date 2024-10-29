Fantasy Football: Players to Stash Entering Week 9

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 9

Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers

Kimani Vidal continues to make an appearance in this article as he's an injury or increased role away from becoming fantasy relevant on the Los Angeles Chargers. While Gus Edwards is set to return in the next couple of weeks, Edwards wasn't producing at a level that should scare us off of Vidal.

What also makes Vidal worth stashing is J.K. Dobbins' efficiency have been spiraling downwards following a fantastic start to the season. After posting 5.16 rushing yards over expected per attempt, 135 scrimmage yards per game, and a 51.9% rushing success across the first two weeks (via NextGenStats), Dobbins has registered -0.75 rushing yards over expected per attempt, 70.4 scrimmage yards per game, and a 29.4% rushing success rate over his last five contests despite facing the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in recent weeks.

In the three games Vidal has been active in this year, he's been the clear backup to Dobbins with a 22.8% snap rate, 30.0% red-zone rushing share, and 18.3% route rate. With Vidal capable of contributing as a pass catcher, he remains a valuable handcuff who could see more work down the stretch in his rookie campaign.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Ravens

Before the Baltimore Ravens took on the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, they received some good news with Keaton Mitchell having his 21-day practice window opened. While Mitchell was inactive this past week, coach John Harbaugh revealed that the team's goal is to have Mitchell back on the roster within the next few weeks.

Mitchell suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of last season after he excelled as a rookie to the tune of 489 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns on only 56 touches. Even though Derrick Henry is the workhorse in Baltimore's backfield and Justice Hill has carved out a passing-down role, Mitchell is worth stashing in deeper leagues in case there's an injury to either of them -- or if he takes Hill's role at any time.

Given how well the duo of Henry and Hill have performed this season, there's undoubtedly a chance Mitchell never sees the field enough to warrant having him on your fantasy team. At the same time, Mitchell would become a popular waiver-wire addition if the Ravens were to give him a role in their dynamic offense.

Trey Palmer, WR, Buccaneers

Losing Chris Godwin for the rest of the season and having Mike Evans out for multiple weeks could prompt the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make a move for a receiver -- especially with the Bucs losing three of their last four games. However, if the Bucs are unable to manufacture a trade or are confident in their current group, Trey Palmer could emerge as a valuable option in Tampa Bay's aerial attack.

Palmer recorded the third-highest snap (69.0%) and route rate (74.5%) on the Buccaneers in Week 8, and Sterling Shepard -- who was fourth in snap and route rate -- suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Even though Palmer ended the game with only 2 receptions for 29 yards on 2 targets, he might become a primary target for Baker Mayfield out of necessity.

At the very least, it appears that Palmer is going to be on the field plenty for the Buccaneers until Evans can return. While Jalen McMillan and Cade Otton seemingly have larger roles in the passing game, Palmer could emerge in a Tampa Bay offense that is near the top of the league in pass rate over expected.

Elijah Moore, WR, Browns

The decision to have Jameis Winston start at quarterback worked wonders for the Browns in Week 8 as they took down the Ravens. Along with everyone expecting David Njoku, Cedric Tillman, and Jerry Jeudy to get bumps with Winston under center, Elijah Moore led Cleveland in target share (29.3%) and yards per route run (2.58) in Week 8.

Additionally, Moore led the Browns in slot snaps (26) and slot rate (74.3%), according to PFF. It was Njoku who had the second-most slot snaps (13) and second-highest slot rate (34.2%), so there was a decent margin between Moore and the next closest player.

Considering that Moore made the most of his slot role in a Winston-led offense with 8 receptions for 85 yards on 12 targets, he likely won't be going anywhere in three-receiver sets for the Browns. Moore is certainly more valuable in full-point PPR leagues, but stashing him in deeper leagues is worth consideration due to the chance he continues to produce in an offense that looks more effective through the air.

