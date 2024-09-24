Fantasy Football: Players to Stash Entering Week 4

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 4

Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears

The Chicago Bears have had little to no success running the ball to begin the season, averaging only 72.7 rushing yards per game and 3.0 yards per attempt, which are both the second-worst marks in the league. During the offseason, the Bears signed D'Andre Swift following his one-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he's been largely inefficient as the starter.

Across the first three weeks, Swift is producing -2.25 rushing yards over expected per attempt and an 18.9% rushing success rate, via NextGenStats. As a result of Swift's struggles and Chicago's inability to generate much on the ground, Roschon Johnson received more opportunities in Week 3 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

After failing to log a single snap in Week 1 and Week 2, Johnson garnered just 12 fewer snaps (32) than Swift in Week 3. The second-year back out of Texas would also register 20 more scrimmage yards (62) than Swift, and his receiving ability could get him on the field more moving forward.

As a rookie in 2023, Johnson finished with 561 scrimmage yards and 209 of those were a result of his 34 receptions on 40 targets. Even though Khalil Herbert is getting red-zone touches for the Bears, Johnson might be the back who can provide a much-needed spark in Chicago's backfield.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Packers

With Jordan Love sidelined for the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, Matt LaFleur leaned on Josh Jacobs heavily, with the veteran back finishing with 151 rushing yards on 32 attempts. While Malik Willis made another spot start at QB in Week 3, the Packers gave some of the backfield work to Emanuel Wilson in the win over the Tennessee Titans.

Despite Wilson's first touchdown of the season coming in the second half when the Packers were already up 20-7, he was rotating with Jacobs in the first half. In the blowout win over the Titans, Wilson posted only two fewer carries (12) and seven more rushing yards (50) than Jacobs while playing on just five fewer snaps (25).

Through the first three weeks, Wilson is proving he has some juice as an undrafted second-year back, notching 0.61 rushing yards over expected per attempt, 0.14 expected points added per attempt, and a 57.1% rushing success rate. Comparatively, Jacobs is recording 0.81 rushing yards over expected per attempt, -0.24 expected points added per attempt, and a 32.3% rushing success rate.

It has become more commonplace for teams to split the backfield workload to preserve their starters, and the Packers want to make sure Jacobs remains healthy for the entirety of the year. Additionally, rookie MarShawn Lloyd is on injured reserve, so Wilson is a solid handcuff behind Jacobs, and there's a chance he continues to get some usage when Jacobs needs a breather.

Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers

One thing I didn't think I'd be saying in the year 2024 is that a 36-year-old Andy Dalton is going to make the skill players on the Carolina Panthers relevant in fantasy football. In his first start since Week 3 of last season, Dalton aired it out for 319 yards and 3 TDs in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen were the recipients of two of Dalton's three TDs, but Thielen is expected to miss time due to a hamstring injury he suffered on his touchdown catch versus the Raiders. With the Panthers needing someone else to step up at WR alongside Johnson, rookie Xavier Legette could see more playing time.

During Sunday's matchup against Las Vegas, Legette logged a season-high 40 snaps on offense, giving him fewer snaps than Johnson and Jonathan Mingo. Legette would haul in 2 of his 3 targets for 42 yards while he tallied a solid 2.10 yards per route run.

On the season, Legette is posting an underwhelming 10.9% target share, 21.2% air yards share, and 1.35 yards per route run. However, two of those games came with Bryce Young under center, and the Panthers still don't trust Mingo to do much outside of catch screen passes -- indicated by his 5.6-yard average depth of target.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers

Before the 2024 campaign kicked off, Dontayvion Wicks was one of my favorite late-round picks at the WR position. An injury to Jordan Love has lowered the ceiling for Green Bay's wideouts, and Wicks certainly has plenty of target competition with Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Tucker Kraft also needing the ball.

Even though Wicks is logging just a 14.1% target share, 22.2% air yards share, and 0.70 yards per route run through three games, there are better days ahead with Love nearing a return. With Malik Willis operating the offense at QB, the Packers have attempted a total of only 33 passes in their last two contests, which makes it tough for any of the WRs in Green Bay to be a consistent contributor in fantasy.

Back in Week 1 when Wicks had Love throwing him the ball, he was in store for a much better game than his numbers show. Besides slipping on a few passes due to the field in Brazil seemingly having a coat of ice over it, Wicks would have had a chance at a receiving TD if he didn't draw a defensive pass interference penalty that set up a two-yard score to Watson.

Wicks flashed plenty of potential as a rookie in 2023 in limited opportunities, and the Packers will be putting the ball in the air more when Love is back in the lineup. Given the fact that I've had Wicks, Wilson, and Kraft mentioned in my players to stash piece in recent weeks, I'm getting pieces of Green Bay's offense where I can before Love is starting again.

Erick All, TE, Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals might be 0-3 entering a Week 4 matchup with the Panthers, but they may have found something in rookie TE Erick All Jr.. Despite Cincy signing Mike Gesicki in the offseason, they also used a fourth-round pick in this year's draft to select All out of Iowa.

All suffered a torn ACL in his final collegiate season, which led to him falling later in the draft than many expected before he sustained the knee injury. Nevertheless, All is already earning snaps for the Bengals as the team is running a bit more 12 personnel early in the season.

During Cincy's Week 2 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, All received the most snaps (33) among the TEs on the Bengals, and he hauled in all 4 of his targets for 32 yards. While All got 9 fewer snaps than Gesicki in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, he remained a reliable option for Joe Burrow, catching all 4 of his targets for 22 yards.

Having a 7.9% target share and 3.4% air yards share makes All someone that isn't worth starting in leagues just yet. At the same time, his 1.86 yards per route run and increased usage in recent weeks goes to show that All has a chance to carve out a decent-sized role in a pass-heavy offense as the season progresses.

