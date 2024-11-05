Fantasy Football: Players to Stash Entering Week 10

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 10

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Ravens

This is likely the last week where you'll have a chance to stash Keaton Mitchell before he is active for the Baltimore Ravens. Mitchell is nearing a return from a season-ending knee injury from last year, and head coach John Harbaugh said 'there's a chance' Mitchell makes his season debut on Thursday night versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore boasts arguably the best rushing attack in the NFL with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry causing headaches for opposing defenses. Even Justice Hill has emerged as a serviceable backup to Henry, contributing more on passing downs rather than spelling Henry in the ground game.

That being said, if Mitchell returns to being nearly as explosive as he was in his rookie campaign a season ago, he can add another element to an already lethal offense. Mitchell turned his 56 touches in 2023 into 489 yards and 2 touchdowns while his 8.4 yards per carry would have led the league if he earned the required attempts to qualify.

While Mitchell won't be a weekly starter right out of the gate, there is potential for him to have a role later in the season, which is enough to make him worth stashing if you have the roster spot.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins love to rotate their running backs under head coach Mike McDaniel, and we could see a change in the rotation soon. During Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, veteran Raheem Mostert lost a fumble, which led to rookie Jaylen Wright getting a bit more work behind De'Von Achane.

Despite logging a minuscule 15.0% snap rate in Week 9, Wright handled 6 carries while Mostert garnered 10 carries for the Dolphins, via NextGenStats. On the season, Wright has been solid with his limited opportunities, registering 29.7 scrimmage yards per game on 6 touches per game with a 42.9% rushing success rate (compared to Mostert putting up 57 scrimmage yards per game on 12.4 touches with a 36.4% rushing success rate).

Along with Mostert's latest fumble, Miami owns a 2-6 record entering a Week 10 showdown versus the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. It's going to be a tough hill to climb for the Dolphins to make a postseason push down the stretch, and a loss this week would put them on track for a top 10 selection in next year's draft.

With the possibility of Miami falling to 2-7, they could elect to give Wright more work moving forward as they'd have more of an incentive to play him over a 32-year-old Mostert. Seeing how the Dolphins prefer to mix in multiple backs into their offense, Wright could still carve out a decent-sized role at some point despite Achane being the featured option.

Noah Brown, WR, Commanders

It's crystal clear that Terry McLaurin is the only pass-catching threat we can currently trust from the Washington Commanders. At the same time, Noah Brown is emerging as a potential trustworthy receiver for Jayden Daniels in recent weeks.

When looking at the metrics through nine weeks of action, McLaurin is head and shoulders above everyone else on the team as he leads the Commanders in target share (24.7%), air yards share (46.5%), receiving yards per game (66.4), and yards per route run (2.76). However, across the last two weeks, Brown is tied for the highest target share (22.6%) while posting the second-highest air yards share (31.7%) and second-most yards per route run (2.66) in Washington's offense.

Brown has tallied six-plus targets in three of his last four games, and he finished as the WR17 in half-PPR leagues just two weeks ago. Considering that Brown is recording the second-highest snap rate (65.3%) and route rate (63.8%) among the Commanders' skill players over the last four weeks, it's evident that he's become a key starter.

With Washington deploying an ultra-efficient offense with Daniels under center, Brown is someone I'd be interested in taking a chance on as he could have some spike weeks in certain matchups.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Panthers

Before the Carolina Panthers took on -- and beat -- the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, everyone was mentioning Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette as the obvious candidates to see an expanded role with the team trading Diontae Johnson. While it was Legette who hauled in the team's lone receiving touchdown, rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders would burst onto the scene as the leading receiver for the Panthers.

Along with notching an 84.0% snap rate and 62.1% route rate, Sanders caught 4 of his 5 targets for a team-high 87 receiving yards. Even though we'd want to see the route rate go up a bit more on that sort of snap rate, it was a positive sign to see Sanders earn the second-highest target share (20.8%) in Carolina's aerial attack.

Before his impressive performance in Week 9, Sanders was sporting a 54.1% snap rate, 48.8% route rate, 9.9% target share, 2.5 receptions per game, and 19.8 receiving yards per game through his first 8 appearances. Among tight ends with 50-plus targets in college football last season, Sanders produced the 3rd-most yards per reception (15.2), 6th-most yards after the catch per reception (7.7), and 11th-most yards per route run (1.86) while not dropping a single pass (per PFF), so it isn't much of a surprise to see him getting more comfortable at the next level.

Even with Bryce Young as his quarterback, Sanders is an enticing rookie tight end to stash at a position that is unpredictable each week unless you have one of the elite options.

