Fantasy Football Buy Low: Running Back Breakout Candidates (Week 15)

In all likeliness, the trade deadline has likely already come and gone in your fantasy football leagues. At the same time, there is always a chance to buy low on running backs.

Whether you're deciding who to start in season-long, who to roster in DFS, or which props to consider on FanDuel Sportsbook, there are still plenty of ways to buy low on players poised to bounce back from disappointing outings.

So, with the 2024 NFL season entering the home stretch, which running backs should you buy-low on ahead of Week 15?

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Buy-Low Running Back Targets for Week 15

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Let me preface Najee Harris' inclusion in this article by stating that I realize how inefficient he has been since entering the NFL in 2021. As the lead back of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris is currently registering 0.08 rushing yards over expected per attempt and a dismal 33.6% rushing success rate this season.

All that being said, the Steelers are a run-oriented offense under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and it's highly unlikely they steer away from Harris being the primary ball carrier despite Jaylen Warren being the more explosive runner. Ever since Warren fumbled the ball at the goal line back in Week 10, Harris has logged a team-high 66.7% red-zone rushing share in Pittsburgh's last four contests (compared to Warren posting a 9.5% red-zone rushing share in that span).

Additionally, Harris is averaging 19.5 touches and 82.3 scrimmage yards per game over the last four weeks while Warren is producing 11.3 touches and 67.0 scrimmage yards per game in that sample. Although Harris is far from an exciting option, he's scored double-digit fantasy points in half-PPR formats in seven of his last eight outings with 16-plus carries in seven straight.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are still easing him back into the swing of things, Isiah Pacheco has proven that he's capable of providing something to KC's offense that Kareem Hunt hasn't: explosive plays. In his first two weeks back from injury, Pacheco has tallied 1.08 rushing yards over expected per attempt and a 47.6% rushing success rate on a 40.2% snap rate.

Meanwhile, Hunt is contributing a forgettable -1.31 rushing yards over expected per attempt and a woeful 8.3% rushing success rate in the last two weeks. During the Week 13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Pacheco had a 34-yard run, which is double the yardage of Hunt's longest run of the season.

There's certainly a chance the Chiefs continue to limit Pacheco's workload down the stretch with Kansas City in pole position to secure the No. 1 seed and the fact they have their sights set on a Super Bowl. At the same time, Kansas City has a point differential of zero in the last five weeks with their offense displaying inconsistent results, and one way to fix that is to deploy Pacheco more.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Anyone who started Bucky Irving in Week 14 was disappointed to see the rookie back make an early exit with a back injury after he was able to give it a go despite dealing with a hip injury throughout the week. While the person rostering Irving in season-long likely won't be willing to part with him -- if you still haven't had your trade deadline -- he's someone to still target in DFS and other formats the rest of the way.

Before his early exit in Week 14, Irving was registering 23 touches per game and 168 scrimmage yards per game on a 54.0% snap rate in his previous two outings. Irving was emerging as the clear featured back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and I don't believe that'll change once he's healthy enough to see the field again.

Not only was Irving outperforming Rachaad White in recent weeks, but the first-year back owned a 50% red-zone rushing share from Week 12 to 13 while White had just a 27.8% red-zone rushing share during that span. After the Bucs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, Tampa Bay will face the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints -- who are all 25th or worse in fantasy points allowed per game to RBs.

