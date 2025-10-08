Fantasy Football Buy Low: Running Back Breakout Candidates for Week 6

Whether you're deciding who to start in season-long, who to roster in NFL DFS, or which NFL prop bets to consider on FanDuel Sportsbook, there are still plenty of ways to buy low on players poised to bounce back from disappointing outings.

While looking ahead at the games across the NFL, which running backs should we buy low on ahead of this week?

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics mentioned are via NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Running Backs to Buy Low in Fantasy Football

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

As a player who was selected in the latter part of the first round or early in the second round of most fantasy football drafts, Ashton Jeanty may not be someone managers are willing to trade away already.

However, after scoring a season-high 32.5 fantasy points in Week 4, Jeanty tallied only 13.4 fantasy points in a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts in his most recent outing and has notched fewer than 14 points in four of his first five starts -- which could cause some concern for those who roster the rookie back.

While Jeanty finished with just a 55.4% snap rate and 39.0% route rate in Week 5, he did have a 90.0% first-half snap rate, and he managed to record season-best marks in receptions (5), targets (7), receiving yards (42), and single-game target share (19.4%). Aside from showing that he could be more involved in negative game scripts moving forward, Jeanty now gets to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 with the Las Vegas Raiders being favored at home.

In addition to ranking 28th in schedule-adjusted run defense, the Titans are 29th in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed (1.35) to RBs this season.

Kenneth Walker, Seahawks

At some point, the Seattle Seahawks have to realize that Kenneth Walker III is their most talented and explosive back.

During Seattle's Week 5 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zach Charbonnet led the backfield in snap rate (57.4%) and route rate (44.4%), but he finished with only 48 scrimmage yards and -0.33 rushing yards over expected per attempt (compared to Walker logging 86 scrimmage yards and 4.11 rushing yards over expected per attempt on just a 42.6% snap rate and 23.5% route rate).

In the four games Walker and Charbonnet have been active together this season, Walker paces the Seahawks in scrimmage yards per game (84.5), rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.15), and rushing success rate (44.2%) on a 42.7% snap rate, while Charbonnet is registering just 37.3 scrimmage yards per game, -1.05 rushing yards over expected per attempt, and a 33.3% rushing success rate on a 53.4% snap rate.

Following a loss, Seattle would be wise to lean more on Walker moving forward, beginning in Week 6 versus a run-funnel defense like the Jacksonville Jaguars (3rd in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 23rd in schedule-adjusted run defense), especially with the Seahawks being dead last in pass rate over expected (-7.4%).

This would also be a perfect week for Seattle to get Walker more involved in the passing game, as Jacksonville's defense is also 23rd in fantasy points per target (1.33), 21st in target rate (21.5%), and 25th in yards per route run allowed (1.41) to the RB position.

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots

It's been an extremely slow start to the 2025 campaign for TreVeyon Henderson, but the New England Patriots are going to need more from the rookie back moving forward following the season-ending injury to Antonio Gibson. Plus, Rhamondre Stevenson continues to be plagued by fumbles, as the veteran has now totaled 10 lost fumbles since the start of last season -- which is the most in the league during that span.

Although Henderson has admittedly failed to take advantage of some of his opportunities, he managed to earn season-high marks in snap rate (48.2%) and route rate (44.4%) in New England's impressive victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. Despite head coach Mike Vrabel making it clear that Stevenson is going to remain involved in the offense, Henderson is the far more explosive player, and he'll have a chance to have a noteworthy performance against a vulnerable New Orleans Saints defense in Week 6.

Across the first five weeks, the Saints are 25th in fantasy points per target (1.37), 19th in defensive rushing success rate (43.5%), and 19th in missed tackles per carry rate allowed (0.24) to RBs.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL betting odds stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.