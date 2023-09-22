Fantasy Football: 5 Receiver-Cornerback Matchups to Exploit in Week 3

Matchups are everything in the NFL, especially at the receiver position.

For fantasy purposes, being able to identify which receivers have advantageous (or disadvantageous) matchups is a sharp way to get a leg up on your opponent.

Each Friday I'll be listing out the best wide receiver-cornerback matchups for the upcoming week. It doesn't take a genius to tell you to start Justin Jefferson, but there will be weeks when some WR1s have better matchups and other weeks when typical WR2 or WR3s have matchups that bump them up in our weekly rankings.

But how do we know what to look for?

First, the numberFire (nF) Player Matchups chart helps to identify advantageous matchups for specific positions.

Then, we dive deeper into the specific cornerbacks. Pro Football Focus (PFF) Player Grades and their WR/CB Matchup chart are great starting points for identifying which specific matchups we want to target.

For receivers, the three key statistics we'll be citing are Target Share, average depth of target (aDOT), and Net Expected Points (NEP). For cornerbacks, we're mainly looking at the percentage of targets caught (REC%), Forced Incompletions per Target (FI%), and the opposing quarterbacks' NFL Passer Rating against them.

Projections and rankings via numberFire. Statistics via Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted.

Week 3 Receiver-Cornerback Matchups

DK Metcalf (SEA)-Carolina Panthers

numberFire Projection: 14.86 points (WR15)

D.K. Metcalf has been solid through two weeks but hasn't yet had a true breakout game, finishing as the WR21 and WR40, respectively.

With a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on deck, I have a feeling that's about to change.

On paper, the Panthers have been stingy against wide receivers, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game (16.8) per FantasyPros. However, they played the pass-allergic Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 before giving up 28.9 points to the New Orleans Saints' top three wideouts in Week 2.

Always a home run threat, DK could blow past his projection on a single snap given the matchup.

For starters, Geno Smith is arguably the best deep-ball thrower in the NFL. Last season, he received a 99.9 PFF passing grade on passes of 20-plus yards, leading the NFL with a 47.6% completion percentage and 14 touchdowns on such throws. He should be licking his chops with Carolina coming to town.

The Panthers have allowed the sixth-most yards per deep target (14.1) via Next Gen Stats, and neither of their outside cornerbacks stands much of a chance against Metcalf. He'll spend time matched up against both Donte Jackson (51.6 PFF coverage grade) and CJ Henderson (54.4) -- though I expect him to see more of Henderson given his 6'1" frame.

Neither cornerback has been especially impressive this season despite not facing high-level passing offenses. Both have already given up receptions of 40-plus yards, but Henderson in particular is who I'm looking for Metcalf to torch. He's given up 6 catches on 7 targets this season, allowing a 15.1 aDOT and a 118.8 NFL passer rating.

Meanwhile, it's been business as usual for our guy DK. While he's seen his target share dip to 18.2% thus far, he's still out there on 86.7% of snaps and running 30.0 routes per game. Despite the low target share, his 39.0% air yard share and 13.4 aDOT are strong metrics -- especially against a soft Carolina secondary.

Averaging a team-best 3.5 downfield targets (at least 10 yards) per game and garnering a 33.3% red zone target share, all signs point to Metcalf breaking out in fantasy sooner rather than later.

He's a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside in Week 3.

Zay Flowers (BAL)-Indianapolis Colts

numberFire Projection: 13.91 points (WR20)

Zay Flowers didn't quite live up to his monster debut in Week 2, but he saw encouraging usage even with the Baltimore Ravens' No. 1 target, Mark Andrews, back in the fold.

In Week 2, Flowers was on the field for 77.1% of snaps -- the most among any Ravens receiver. Sure, his target share dropped to 15.2% after the absurd 47.6% share he saw in Week 1, but Flowers' targets were much more valuable in Week 2. His aDOT jumped from 2.7 to 11.8, and he still saw a red zone target after garnering four in Week 1.

With Odell Beckham ruled out and a soft matchup on deck, the rookie has the potential for a true breakout in Week 3.

Flowers and the Ravens go to battle with an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game (44.4) to opposing wide receivers. They haven't just struggled to contain primary targets, either. Calvin Ridley (20.1 points) and Zay Jones (14.0) both feasted against them in Week 1 before Nico Collins (24.1), Tank Dell (16.7), and Robert Woods (10.4) all enjoyed strong outings in Week 2.

Flowers has lined up all over the field in the first two weeks, so he should see time against all three of Indy's cornerbacks.

None of Dallis Flowers, Kenny Moore, or Darrell Baker Jr. scare me off Zay this week considering all three have allowed passer ratings north of 100.

While Zay could see a little more resistance in the slot against Kenny Moore (60.4 PFF coverage grade) and on the left side against Dallis Flowers (61.9), it's not like those two have been locking things down. Moore has allowed 9 of his 10 targets to be caught this season while Dallis Flowers' 66.7% reception percentage and 11.0 aDOT bode well for Zay's chances of breaking loose for a big gain or two.

However, what I'm really excited about is the prospect of Flowers going up against Darrell Baker on the outside. Baker's 29.9 coverage grade is tied for the worst among cornerbacks. He's been targeted 19 times in two weeks, giving up 12 receptions and a staggering 205 yards -- good for 17.1 yards per reception. Baker has played 100% of his snaps defending the right-side receiver, the spot Flowers lined up on 32 of his 112 snaps thus far.

While Baltimore's passing game could be disrupted by a potential tropical storm, Flowers' versatility gives him a high floor even if they aren't able to air it out. The Ravens have given him three rushing attempts and targeted him behind the line of scrimmage nine times through the first two weeks.

They're going to get him the ball no matter the conditions.

Already proving to have a high floor, Zay Flowers has a chance to fully break onto the scene thanks to this matchup.

He's a low-end WR2 with major upside this week.

Amari Cooper (CLE)-Tennessee Titans

numberFire Projection: 13.76 points (WR22)

Amari Cooper gutted through a groin injury and delivered a solid performance in Week 2, snagging 7 of 10 targets for 90 yards and finishing as the WR32 in fantasy.

After practicing on Thursday, he looks to be a full-go for Sunday in what could be his best fantasy matchup of the entire season.

Amari has a few factors working in his favor this week, but let's get the obvious out of the way first: the Cleveland Browns will be without star running back Nick Chubb. While Jerome Ford filled in valiantly in Week 2, I'm expected to see Cleveland improve on their 23rd-ranked -4.7% pass rate over expectation and air it out more going forward.

Without Chubb, the Browns are going to figure out pretty quickly if Deshaun Watson can cut it.

While Watson's production is tied to Amari's, Cooper has enjoyed strong usage even with Watson not playing well. Despite seeing the field on only 68.6% of snaps through two weeks, Cooper leads the team in target share (24.6%) and air yard share (34.0%) thanks to a stellar 14.3 aDOT.

So, while improved play from Watson would help, it isn't absolutely necessary for Cooper to have a big game in Week 3.

Besides, it doesn't take Tom Brady under center to have success through the air against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers (42.5) and the ninth-highest EPA per dropback (0.09) via Next Gen Stats. They've given up 15.2-point and 27.1-point outings to the opposing two WR1s they've faced this season, so the precedent is set for Cooper to thrive.

Looking at matchups, Cooper should spend most of his time opposite Kristian Fulton but could see Sean Murphy-Bunting as well.

Fulton is who we're really after. He missed last week with a hamstring injury but has been a full participant in practice this week. Fulton was only on the field for 16 passing snaps in Week 1 but allowed 3 of 4 targets to be caught for 70 yards. Last season, Fulton was among PFF's 50 lowest-graded cornerbacks (58.5), and he gave up the 15th-highest NFL passer rating (102.4), so there isn't exactly a strong track record here.

While Murphy-Bunting has graded well (72.6), he's still allowed 6 of 9 targets to be caught, and opposing quarterbacks have a 129.4 passer rating when targeting him.

Cemented as Cleveland's primary option in the passing game, he should see a huge workload with Chubb out.

Up against Tennessee's secondary, Amari Cooper is a strong WR2 in Week 3.

Nico Collins (HOU)-Jacksonville Jaguars

numberFire Projection: 11.5 points (WR32)

Nico Collins has undoubtedly been one of the breakout fantasy players through the first two weeks of the season.

With his 24.1-point outburst in Week 2, Collins slots in as the WR7 overall. While that ceiling may feel unsustainable over the long haul, his usage has been spectacular.

The 24-year-old has quickly turned into one of C.J. Stroud's favorite targets. He leads the team with a 23.2% target share and 39.3% air yard share despite only playing 67.5% of the Houston Texans' offensive snaps.

He's not just getting cheap dump-offs, either. Collins has averaged 6.5 downfield targets per game and has a stellar 13.1 aDOT. Pair that with his 13.1% catch rate over expectation -- 13th among receivers with at least 10 targets -- and you have the profile of a legitimate WR2 in fantasy.

Looking at Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been pretty underwhelming defensively so he should be able to keep his hot start going -- at least for one more game.

Collins spends the majority of his snaps out wide, so this week he'll face off with a combination of Tyson Campbell (72.8 PFF coverage grade) and Darius Williams (79.4). Campbell is 6'2" while Williams stands at just 5'9", so I'm expecting Campbell to spend more time opposite the 6'4" Collins.

Regardless of who checks him, I'm not expecting either to have much luck slowing Nico down. Despite strong PFF grades, both corners have suspect counting stats. Campbell has allowed 7 of 9 targets to be caught for 66 yards while Williams has given up 8 receptions and 106 yards on 11 targets. Opposing quarterbacks have registered a 94.7 passer rating against Campbell and a 102.8 against Williams, and we've already seen the Jags give up a monster fantasy day this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. (who also stands at 6'4") tore this Jacksonville secondary up for 8 catches, 97 yards, and a score in Week 1. He spent time matched up with both corners, but it didn't matter. He torched them both.

Houston is an 8.5-point underdog headed to Jacksonville so they'll likely be facing a negative game similar to Indy when Pittman went off.

Against a suspect secondary and on an offense averaging the fourth-most plays per game (73.6), Nico Collins should be locked in as a high-upside WR3 in fantasy lineups.

K.J. Osborn (MIN)-Los Angeles Chargers

numberFire Projection: 7.28 points (WR63)

The Los Angeles Chargers' secondary is cooked.

LA has allowed the most fantasy points per game (49.1) to opposing wide receivers this year and, while that's inflated by Tyreek Hill's Week 1 outburst, things don't get any easier for them this week against Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson obviously dominates the Minnesota Vikings' receiving game, but K.J. Osborn has quietly seen a good amount of work himself. Despite being outshined by Jefferson and rookie standout Jordan Addison, Osborn has the usage and matchup to be a sneaky-good play this week.

For starters, he's on the field for nearly every play. Osborn played 90.5% of snaps in Week 1 and then 94.5% of snaps in Week 2.

Though he's only garnered a 14.0% target share, that's not too shabby in a Minnesota offense passing at the second-highest rate over expectation (9.1%).

However, the most enticing part of Osborn from a fantasy perspective is his work around the end zone. Osborn saw two red zone targets in Week 1 before scoring on his only end zone look last week.

Considering their week-high 53.5-point total and how much he's on the field, it's not crazy to think he could catch another touchdown in Week 3 -- and we haven't even touched on his individual matchup yet.

In spite of their struggles, the Chargers continue to utilize man coverage at the second-highest rate (44.0%) in the league, per Next Gen Stats.

That will likely pit Osborn up with either Asante Samuel Jr. (55.4 PFF coverage grade), Ja'Sir Taylor (67.2), or Michael Davis (41.0) depending on where he lines up. The Chargers have rotated those three around their opposition's secondary receivers with J.C. Jackson (47.1) manning the top target. However, given how poor they've all played, it wouldn't be surprising to see Osborn spend time opposite any of the Chargers DBs.

While none of them pose a major threat to Osborn's production with L.A.'s main focus on Jefferson, Davis and Samuel are the most appealing matchups. Both have allowed at least a 75.0% reception percentage, a 15.0 aDOT, and a 115.0 passer rating this season.

Considering how much he's on the field and how many points could be scored in his game, K.J. Osborn checks in as an upside WR4 for managers hurting at the receiver position.

