Fantasy Football: 5 Players to Target in 2024

When compiling a list of players to draft in fantasy football, targeting players with league-winning upside is the ultimate goal. Whether it be due to some form of bias or statistical reasoning, we have a group of players we hope to come away with in every draft.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, I have already discussed which players I'm avoiding in fantasy football. By using a combination of FantasyPros' consensus average draft position (ADP) and other metrics, let's take a look at which players I'm targeting in fantasy football for the 2024 campaign.

Players to Target in 2024

De'Von Achane, Dolphins

ADP: RB11 (22.3 Overall)

What a historically efficient rookie season it was for De'Von Achane in 2023. As a third-round pick for the Miami Dolphins, Achane produced an elite 0.26 rushing expected points added per carry and 54.4% rushing success rate in 11 games, via NextGenStats.

En route to accumulating 997 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns on only 130 touches, Achane also led the NFL in rushing yards over expected per attempt (2.87). Just to compare, Christian McCaffrey -- the consensus No. 1 pick in fantasy football this year -- had the second-most rushing yards over expected per attempt at 1.32.

There are injury concerns for Achane as he missed six games because of various ailments a season ago. And Raheem Mostert is coming off a season where he finished as the RB3 in fantasy points per game after leading the league in rushing touchdowns (18).

All that being said, Achane concluded last year as RB4 in fantasy points per game last year, and Mostert turned 32 years old earlier this offseason while not having a clean bill of health throughout his career. If Achane sees an increase in volume in a dynamic Dolphins offense, he can crush his ADP, even if he doesn't repeat his historic efficiency from last season.

Cooper Kupp, Rams

ADP: WR19 (37.3 Overall)

Puka Nacua burst onto the scene for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, setting rookie records in receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486), which helped him finish as the WR7 in fantasy points per game. Even though Nacua cemented himself as a long-term fixture in Sean McVay's offense, Cooper Kupp is still capable of being a productive contributor in fantasy football.

Since concluding the 2021 season as the overall WR1, Kupp has missed 13 games in the last two years. Kupp was limited by a hamstring and ankle injury a season ago, but he still managed to earn a 25.6% target share and 1.96 yards per route run in the 12 games he was active in during the regular season.

Just two seasons ago, Kupp was the WR1 in fantasy points per game in the nine games he appeared in. In a scenario where Kupp can remain on the field more often than not in 2024, he's one of my favorite bounce-back candidates among the veteran wideouts.

At the moment, Kupp appears to be fully healthy entering the 2024 campaign, and he's still attached to Matthew Stafford in L.A.'s aerial attack. With targets getting funneled to Nacua and Kupp, there is still WR1 potential for Kupp despite him turning 31 years old this summer.

Kyle Pitts, Falcons

ADP: TE7 (62.0 Overall)

There are audible groans from the people who selected Kyle Pitts in 2022 and 2023, hoping he'd achieve his potential of being a true TE1 in the fantasy landscape. In his third year with the Atlanta Falcons last season, Pitts finished as the TE22 in fantasy points per game despite scoring a career-best three receiving touchdowns.

Coming out of college, Pitts was labeled as one of the most athletic tight ends to ever enter the NFL. The Florida product notched 1,000-plus receiving yards as a rookie in 2021, becoming just the second tight end to achieve that feat in league history -- the other being Mike Ditka in 1961.

However, a season-ending knee injury forced Pitts to miss the final six games of the 2022 campaign, and it lingered into the 2023 season. Even when Pitts was on the field, he was catching passes from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, who both combined for just 17 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions last year.

Besides Pitts being healthier entering the impending season, he now will be targeted by Kirk Cousins in Atlanta's new-look passing attack. With Raheem Morris continuously singing Pitts' praise before the 2024 season, it's hard not to expect a top-five finish for the talented tight end in fantasy football.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

ADP: QB8 (67.3 Overall)

I have made it very clear how I feel about Kyler Murray entering the 2024 season, mentioning him as a league-winner at the quarterback position. There are plenty of reasons to like Murray this year, beginning with the fact he'll now have Marvin Harrison Jr. to target through the air alongside Trey McBride for the Arizona Cardinals.

To finish his collegiate career at Ohio State in 2023, Harrison posted the fifth-most yards per route run (3.44) among receivers with 50-plus targets, via PFF. Meanwhile, McBride concluded the 2023 campaign with 2.22 yards per route run and 6.4% catch rate over expected on a 19.7% target share.

One of the last times Murray had a combination of serviceable weapons, he finished as the QB2 in fantasy points per game in 2020. Even in 2021 and 2022, Murray had top-10 outcomes in fantasy points per game.

Murray had a shortened season in 2023 due to a serious knee injury he suffered in 2022, registering a 48.3% passing success rate and 34.5 rushing yards per game in his final four games of the season. The good news is that Murray is fully a year removed from his knee injury -- which should lead to an uptick in rushing usage -- and he'll be surrounded with enough weapons for him to have QB1 potential in 2024.

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

ADP: WR33 (76.0 Overall)

It was certainly a disappointing season for Chris Godwin in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, concluding the year as the WR37 in fantasy points per game. Godwin played a dissimilar role than years past under offensive coordinator Dave Canales, logging the fewest slot snaps (335) of his career since 2018.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Godwin is expected to return to his usual slot role under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Whenever Godwin had 500-plus slot snaps from 2019 to 2022 -- and Tom Brady throwing him the ball in three of those seasons -- Godwin didn't finish any worse than WR20 in fantasy points per game.

With a more familiar role at receiver, Godwin could very well close the gap in the touchdown department with Mike Evans as the latter scored 13 to Godwin's 2 a season ago. Baker Mayfield certainly isn't Brady, but our fantasy football projections have him throwing for 4,001 yards and 27 passing touchdowns in 2024.

That is more than enough production for Godwin to rise to top-20 status again at the receiver position -- especially with Evans turning 31 years old before the season begins. In a contract year with the Buccaneers, Godwin is another experienced wideout that I expect to have a bounce-back campaign this season.

