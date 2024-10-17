Fantasy Football: 4 Sleepers for Week 7

The word "sleeper" gets thrown around a lot in the world of fantasy football, to the point where an actual definition may vary from person to person. In general, in my eyes, sleepers are players who may be flying relatively under the radar in a particular field.

In any case, we all need to find a sleeper from time to time. Whether you're a season-long fantasy football manager looking to roster a potential breakout player before your league-mates, someone playing NFL DFS on FanDuel who needs a spike week from a low-salaried player, or even just a manager in a pinch due to byes or injuries, we have you covered.

Here are some fantasy sleepers who could have a big week this week.

We'll reference our NFL projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Sleepers: Week 7

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $5,900

The Seattle Seahawks will visit the Atlanta Falcons this weekend for a game that is showing a 3.0-point spread and a 50.5 over/under, tied for the highest total in Week 7.

The likes of Drake London, Bijan Robinson, D.K. Metcalf, and the trending Jaxon Smith-Njigba will likely draw plenty of popularity in DFS. But what if you could get in on someone who enjoys a 16.6% target share, 19.2% red zone target share, and 30.8% end zone target share at a lower salary than any of those aforementioned players who also might go overlooked this week?

Well, Tyler Lockett is your guy at $5,900, and there's a lot to like about him this Sunday.

RotoWire projects Lockett to be rostered in just 5.9% of FanDuel lineups for this week's main slate, reaffirming that he is flying under the radar. We're gonna want some exposure to this game, and Lockett offers 3.2 downfield targets per game and an enticing 23.8% air yards share, which is the second highest on the team.

The kicker? Lockett is due for scoring regression. He's attracted 40 targets and a healthy 19.2% red zone target share in one of the league's most pass-heavy offenses, but that's still resulted in just one touchdown.

Thirty players across the league have handled at least 40 targets this season, and 23 of them have scored at least two touchdowns. I like Lockett's +250 touchdown odds and consider him a fun under-the-radar look in DFS.

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Washington Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $4,700

We're going deeper here, but Olamide Zaccheaus is a modestly salaried wideout who won't attract much attention yet could be in for a spike week.

The Washington Commanders will host the Carolina Panthers this weekend. numberFire has Carolina's schedule-adjusted pass defense ranked out as the league's third-worst, and there's no question why the Commanders own a week-high 30.5-point implied total.

Jayden Daniels ($9,100) is the closest thing we have to a priority playm and we might want to stack him with a salary-saving option to ensure a balanced lineup. Zaccheaus has earned a 12.7% target share and is averaging 2.22 yards per route run this season. His market shares are by no means gorgeous, but he has logged a 16.7% target share across his last three contests.

Washington's wideout room is on the thinner side, and we saw Zaccheaus pop for 11.5 FanDuel points in Week 4. This matchup against Carolina could constitute a spot where everyone on the team eats, so I'm not opposed to considering Zaccheaus as a reach sleeper option as he offers massive roster flexibility.

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

FanDuel Salary: $6,800

Nick Chubb is set to make his 2024 debut this weekend. A year ago, we saw Chubb go down with a season-ending knee injury, but he's been a full participant in practice this week, which shines some positive light on his outlook versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Given the severity of his injury, it's fair to be suspect about the outlook for his first game back. Then again, the Browns wouldn't be trotting out a player of his caliber if he wasn't ready to go, and the team's out-of-reach +1200 playoff odds could reassure us that Chubb's return isn't being done in haste.

We know how great of a player Chubb is -- he finished as the RB9 or better for four straight seasons prior to his knee injury. As of Thursday afternoon, there's not a whole ton of value backs to go around in Week 7, so Chubb's $6,800 salary could be worth a bite. He also figures to go overlooked in his first week back.

To add, the Bengals come into this one with the sixth-worst schedule-adjusted run defense.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $5,900

We've come to know Kyle Pitts as a trap in DFS. He's given us many reasons to not roster him.

Maybe I'm a fool, but I'm really into Pitts' outlook this week. He is salary is below $6K and is projected to be just the seventh-most rostered (5.9%) tight end on Week 7's main slate. That puts him on my sleeper radar.

Pitts has earned a 14.3% target share, 17.4% red zone target share, and 44.4% end zone target share this season. That awesome end zone share has resulted in just one touchdown. While we've been clamoring for Pitts to see positive scoring regression for his entire professional career, there's reason to believe it could strike on Sunday.

As mentioned, this Falcons-Seahawks bout features a slate-high (tied) 50.5-point over/under. Atlanta boasts a 26.5-point implied total and will get to play this one at home and indoors.

Seattle has allowed the ninth-most targets, fourth-most yards, and eighth-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends in 2024.

Pitts has logged at least 70 yards in two straight games and has a positive scoring outlook given his usage numbers and this game environment.

