Fantasy Football: 4 Sleepers for Week 14

The word "sleeper" gets thrown around a lot in the world of fantasy football, to the point where an actual definition may vary from person to person. In general, in my eyes, sleepers are players who may be flying relatively under the radar in a particular field.

In any case, we all need to find a sleeper from time to time. Whether you're a season-long fantasy football manager looking to roster a potential breakout player before your league-mates, someone playing NFL DFS on FanDuel who needs a spike week from a low-salaried player, or even just a manager in a pinch due to byes or injuries, we have you covered.

Here are some fantasy sleepers who could have a big week this week.

We'll reference our NFL projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Sleepers: Week 14

Jameis Winston, QB, Browns

FanDuel Salary: $6,900

Monday night was a perfect encapsulation of what Jameis Winston brings to the quarterback position. While Winston completed 34 of his 58 attempts for 497 yards and 4 touchdowns against a stout Denver Broncos defense, he also tossed 3 interceptions -- with 2 of them resulting in pick-sixes.

Anyone who started Winston in fantasy in Week 13 was rewarded with 36 fantasy points, and the fearless signal-caller has now finished as the QB9 or better in three of his five starts for the Cleveland Browns this season. Even though Winston will face a formidable Pittsburgh Steelers defense in Week 14, his passing volume and yardage upside makes him an enticing option in any matchup.

Over his first five starts, Winston has thrown it 41-plus times in four of them, and he's totaled 334-plus passing yards in three of them. With the Browns being underdogs on the road against the Steelers on Sunday, I expect Winston to get plenty of chances to throw the ball as Cleveland is fifth in pass rate over expected (+1.8%).

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Titans

FanDuel Salary: $6,200

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine does nothing but score touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans, and we continue to shake our fists that his touchdown rate isn't sustainable. Although that may be true, it's tough to entirely ignore a player who has found the end zone eight times in eight appearances.

While Westbrook-Ikhine has scored a touchdown on 40% of his receptions in 2024, he's starting to get more volume as a result of his ability to cross the goal line often. Just this past week, NWI saw a season-high eight targets in Week 13 while leading the Titans in target share (22.9%), red-zone target share (100%), end-zone target share (50%), and yards per route run (1.56), per NextGenStats.

Westbrook-Ikhine has now gotten five-plus targets in four of his last five outings, and his 3.4 downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game during that span gives him plenty of upside. Besides the fact that Will Levis has been playing better in recent weeks, Westbrook-Ikhine will go up against a Jacksonville Jaguars team in Week 14 that is giving up the third-highest catch rate over expected (+4.2%) and second-most yards per route run (1.85) to receivers.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is essentially the Great Value version of Westbrook-Ikhine right now as he's scoring touchdowns at a high rate, but he isn't getting the same volume. After catching just one pass for five yards in his debut for the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, Valdes-Scantling has found the end zone at least once in his last three games, totaling four touchdowns during that span.

At the same time, Valdes-Scantling has yet to earn more than four targets in a game this season. Since joining the Saints in Week 9, MVS is logging a forgettable 9.9% target share, but his 30.2% air yards share and 22.5-yard average depth of target leads the team in that sample.

With Taysom Hill out for the rest of the season and New Orleans enduring a bevy of injuries at wide receiver, Valdes-Scantling may see a slight uptick in volume on Sunday versus the New York Giants. While Valdes-Scantling is undoubtedly a boom-or-bust wideout, there's a chance he returns value with explosive plays down the field with the Giants sitting at 20th in pressure rate (32.3%) and 31st in deep yards per target allowed (12.5).

Will Dissly, TE, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $5,100

For the majority of the 2024 campaign, Will Dissly has been a viable streaming option at tight end in his first year with the Los Angeles Chargers. Following a Week 13 outing where Dissly finished with zero catches on one target with LA's passing attack struggling, I'm going right back to the well this week versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City's defense has been woeful against tight ends, allowing the highest target rate (23.4%) and most yards per route run (2.12) to the position. On top of that, there's also a chance Dissly sees an expanded role in Week 14 if Ladd McConkey is limited or ruled out for Sunday night's pivotal AFC West matchup due to a knee injury.

If you were to remove last week's game where Justin Herbert finished with 16 completions for only 147 yards on 23 pass attempts, Dissly is notching the third-highest target share (17.3%), highest catch rate over expected (+9.6%), and second-most yards per route run (2.17) on the Chargers this season. Even though Dissly has found the end zone just once all year, he has still been the TE8 or better twice in half-PPR formats across his last seven starts.

