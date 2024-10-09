Fantasy Football: 4 Deep Sleepers for Week 6

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Here are some players who are on the majority of waiver wires but need to be on your radar this week.

We'll reference our fantasy football projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Week 6

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

FanDuel Salary: $6,800 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 15%

Starting Daniel Jones is always risky in fantasy, but he's been putting together solid outings recently and does provide dual-threat production. In three of the last four weeks for the New York Giants, Jones has finished as QB12 or better with multiple passing touchdowns in each of those contests.

There's a chance for Jones to continue his recent stretch of success against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. Across their first five games, the Bengals are allowing the fourth-most expected points added per drop back (0.16) and have the sixth-worst defensive passing success rate (48.9%), per NextGenStats.

Cincinnati's defense is also giving up the fifth-worst defensive rushing success rate (61.5%) and eighth-most rushing expected points added per attempt (0.39) to quarterbacks, so Jones has a chance to create plays with his legs on Sunday night.

Unless you're absolutely desperate at quarterback in a one-quarterback league, there are likely better options out there than Jones this week. However, for those in superflex leagues or looking to get different in DFS, Jones becomes a viable play ahead of a matchup with the Bengals.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 4%

At the moment, it remains to be seen if Joe Mixon makes his return for the Houston Texans following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. If Mixon is forced to miss another game, then Dare Ogunbowale -- and not Cam Akers -- becomes viable in deeper leagues or in DFS.

During Houston's victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, it was Ogunbowale who paced the Texans' backfield in snap rate (68.7%), route rate (59.5%), carries (15), and scrimmage yards (87). Even though Ogunbowale turned his 15 rushing attempts into only 30 rushing yards, Akers didn't do much better as both of them produced a rushing success rate of 22.2% or worse.

In addition to that, both Ogunbowale and Akers received one red-zone carry, though, it was Akers who found the end zone.

While Akers could certainly get some red-zone usage, Ogunbowale is seemingly now the starting back until Mixon returns, and the New England Patriots have given up the 8th-most receptions (20) and 10th-most receiving yards (151) to running backs. With the Patriots blitzing at the 10th-highest rate (31.7%) -- and Nico Collins being placed on injured reserve -- Ogunbowale could remain involved in the C.J. Stroud-led aerial attack as he's caught 10 of his 11 targets for 104 yards in the last two weeks.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $5,500 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 10%

Aside from Zay Flowers, it's tough to trust any of the pass-catchers on the Baltimore Ravens each week, but they have a favorable matchup in Week 6. With the Ravens squaring off against the Washington Commanders, Rashod Bateman at least deserves to be mentioned as a boom-or-bust option.

There is potential for a ceiling output from Bateman as the Commanders are surrendering the second-highest target rate (23.0%) and second-most yards per route run (1.97) to wide receivers. Just this past week, Bateman tallied a season-high 13.8 fantasy points with 58 yards and a score on 8 targets.

Entering Week 6, Bateman is operating in a deep threat role again for the Ravens with a 27.6% air yards share and 2.2 downfield targets per game (targets of 10-plus yards) while logging a team-high 13.9-yard average depth of target. Even though Bateman isn't getting consistent targets, he owns the second-highest snap rate (70.7%) and route rate (73.4%) in Baltimore's offense ahead of a meeting versus Washington's shaky defense.

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $4,700 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 8%

Drake Maye has been named the starting quarterback for the Patriots in Week 6, and the hope is that he provides a much-needed boost to the pass-catchers in New England's offense. Starting anyone on the Patriots this week does carry a ton of risk, but they're expected to be playing from behind against the Texans, and Maye should be an upgrade over Jacoby Brissett.

Although Ja'Lynn Polk hasn't done much to begin his rookie season, getting more catchable targets should help him tremendously. While Polk has yet to finish with more than 30 receiving yards in a game this year, he does have a team-high 28.5% air yards share and 13.1-yard average depth of target with 2.2 downfield targets per game. He has a chance to have a notable performance if Maye can connect with him on a couple of deep throws.

If you're willing to take a gamble on one of the Pats' pass-catchers, I'd approach it with the idea that Polk is the better option in half-PPR formats while Demario Douglas should be preferred in full-point PPR leagues. Just note that New England's offensive line is abysmal, and Houston's defense is generating the highest pressure rate (42.0%), so there's undoubtedly a scenario where Maye struggles to the point where none of the pass-catchers have noteworthy outings.

