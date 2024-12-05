Fantasy Football: 4 Deep Sleepers for Week 14

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Week 14

Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans

FanDuel Salary: $6,600 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 17%

Will Levis has notched between 16.5 and 19.2 FanDuel points in four straight games. He achieved all that against schedule-adjusted pass defenses that rank 4th, 5th, 7th, and 24th.

This week, he and the Tennessee Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team whose schedule-adjusted pass D ranks dead-last. The Titans are in for a 21.5 implied team total, and we should be ready for the possibility that Levis emerges as a top value play in DFS this week.

The Jags are giving up the most passing yards (284), most passing touchdowns (2.00), and forcing the fifth-fewest interceptions (0.42) per game. With that, it should be of no surprise to find out Jacksonville is coughing up the second-most FanDuel points to QBs.

Levis has flashed 0.06 EPA (expected points added) per drop back in the four games since emerging from a shoulder injury, per NFL Next Gen Stats. He's also shown rushing upside, handling 22 carries in this span. Levis' scoring connection with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been astonishing, as the duo has connected for five touchdowns in as many games since Week 7. NWI's preposterous 21.1% touchdown rate is unsustainable, but if any team can allow him to keep it up, it might be the Jaguars.

Skyler Carlin notes NWI as a top sleeper pick for Week 14. A Levis-NWI DFS stack would create ideal salary flexibility otherwise, and Levis is worth picking up in season-long fantasy if your QB is on bye this week.

Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $5,300 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 6%

Tre Tucker caught seven of his eight targets for 82 yards in Week 12 but was held to just one target this past Sunday. That lone target did, however, result in a 58-yard touchdown score.

His role is not overly convincing, but he has put up double-digit FanDuel points in back-to-back weeks and will be involved in a plus matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

On the season, Tucker is seeing a 13.7% target share and a healthy 23.7% air yards share. Since Week 7, he's drawing a 14.2% target share and 26.0% air yards share. The Las Vegas Raiders put up a fight against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and that included Aidan O'Connell being at top form. O'Connell tossed for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns and could ride that wave of momentum into a date with Tampa Bay's 28th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Tampa Bay's defensive struggles leave the Raiders with a 19.5 implied team total despite Vegas' offense averaging 18.6 points on the season. Tucker has ran a whopping 97.5% of routes in two games started by O'Connell. That usage earns him consideration in deep leagues and potentially DFS, as the Bucs let up the fourth-most targets, seventh-most yards, 10th-most touchdowns, and fifth-most FanDuel points to WRs.

Ray Davis, RB, Buffalo Bills

FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 21%

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Los Angeles Rams for a game that's showing a close spread (3.5) in favor of Buffalo and the highest over/under (49.5) on Sunday's main slate.

While Ray Davis isn't a viable DFS play so long as James Cook is around, he might be worth picking up in deep leagues. On the season, Davis is playing 22.0% of snaps and is taking 20.3% of Buffalo's red zone rushes. Since Week 6, he has seen his usage bump up to a 26.0% snap rate and 28.6% red zone rush share.

The Rams come in with a 21st-ranked schedule-adjusted rush D. In Davis' last three competitions against bottom-12 rush defenses -- not accounting for one game where Cook was out -- he is averaging eight carries and scored twice. While he's benefitted from garbage time, big leads will always be a possibility with how Josh Allen has been playing. The Bills have also shown a willingness to use him in close competitions, as Davis notched 90 scrimmage yards in a Week 9 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

As the Bills look ahead to the postseason, it wouldn't be surprising to see Davis' usage get a bump down the regular-season stretch. The Rams' soft defense should allow a Bills team that has reached 30 points in six straight games to keep up the momentum, which makes Davis a candidate to bring in a touchdown and pick up semi-notable yardage.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 8%

Taysom Hill has been ruled out for the season after sustaining a knee injury in Week 13. That blow should point additional work in Juwan Johnson's direction.

Johnson played 70.6% of the snaps, ran 82.1% of routes, and drew seven targets (20.6% target share) on Sunday despite Hill being involved until the final minutes. In nine games started by Derek Carr, Johnson is seeing a 14.8% red zone target share and 21.4% end zone target share, which makes him a scoring candidate in this weekend's soft match against the New York Giants.

The Giants come in with the fourth-worst schedule-adjusted pass D in the league. While they've limited the volume of opposing tight ends, Johnson leads all healthy players on the New Orleans Saints in targets with the exception of Alvin Kamara. He should get sheer volume out of necessity and has a decent enough connection with Carr.

While we should in no way expect Johnson -- who has yet to reach 50 yards in a single game this year -- to break the bank, but a 40-yard, one-touchdown performance is very much in the cards.

Johnson (foot) has been limited in practice this week, so I'd continue to monitor his status as we approach Sunday. If he's ruled a full go, he's a viable salary-saving option at TE and is worth picking up in deep leagues if the heavy bye week is affecting your roster.

