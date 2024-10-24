Fantasy Football: 4 Bold Predictions for Week 8

There's nothing quite like the NFL.

Football is one of the most intense, exciting sports on the planet. The source of the now-ubiquitous saying "Any Given Sunday," the NFL is a place where even struggling teams have a chance to topple the best in the league. Anything can happen when you play only 17 regular season games a year.

That uncertainty is a huge driver behind the excitement the NFL generates each and every season. What's more fun than watching something totally unexpected unfold before your eyes?

That's why, this year, we'll be bringing you some bold predictions to watch for in each week the 2024 NFL season.

NFL Bold Predictions for Week 8

Jameis Winston Stacks 275+ Passing Yards

Cleveland Browns fans have been clamoring for Jameis Winston to start for some time. The Browns have no choice now following the season-ending Achilles injury to Deshaun Watson. Winston is officially the starter for Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

We haven't seen Winston get a substantial snap share as a QB since starting in the first three games of the 2022 season with the New Orleans Saints. In those games, the vet signal-caller logged 286.0 passing yards per game. Like usual Famous Jameis style, he was throwing picks in abundance with five interceptions over that span paired with four passing touchdowns.

Usually, we are used to the Browns hammering the run game with Nick Chubb, but he just made his season debut last week with only 11 carries and a 36% snap share. After recovering from a major knee injury, Chubb was far from efficient in Week 7, logging 2.0 yards per rushing attempt and -0.39 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C), via NFL Next Gen Stats.

Paired with Pro Football Focus' sixth-worst run blocking grade, I don't see Cleveland's fourth-lowest run play rate turning around much. This idea is only hammered home by the Ravens' third-best schedule-adjusted run defense -- which allows only 3.3 yards per carry and 68.4 rushing yards per game (both the fewest). Baltimore is also a hefty 9.5-point favorite for this game, suggesting a negative game script for the Browns.

Cleveland touts the fourth-highest pass play rate in the league and just attempted 52 passes last week. The Ravens have the fourth-worst adjusted pass defense with opponents racking up 8.1 yards per passing attempt (second-most). After sending Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, the Browns' receiving unit at least showed some promise in Week 7 with Cedric Tillman breaking out with a 12-target and 81-yard performance. Tillman's 36.5-yard receiving prop could be an easy over to back.

Almost everything is pointing to Cleveland airing it out quite a bit in Week 8. With that said, Winston's 229.5-yard passing prop feels far too low. Our DFS projections have Winston totaling the fifth-most passing yards this week at 252.2 yards.

Once alternate passing yard lines are available, Winston to reach 275+ passing yards could be a big-time win.

Travis Kelce Falls Outside Top-15 Tight Ends

It's been a frustrating season for Travis Kelce fantasy managers as he's TE16 while ranking 18th in fantasy points per game. We've seen Kelce finish among the top-three fantasy tight ends for eight consecutive seasons. Age is finally starting to show on one of the game's all-time great tight ends.

The Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with a clear need at wide receiver following several injuries, such as Rashee Rice's season-ending knee injury. That was an exciting prospect for Kelce managers, meaning targets could finally come his way. Following back-to-back top-seven weekly finishes in Week 4 and Week 5, Kelce was back to inconsistency with only four catches for 17 receiving yards in Week 7 (3.7 fantasy points).

Kansas City bolstered its roster this week by trading for DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro receiver is expected to play this week, too. Chances are Hopkins' snap count will be pretty limited this week, but any potential target competition for an inconsistent Kelce spells trouble.

The biggest concern for Kelce at this point is no touchdowns. His red zone target share is only 18.5% -- down from last season's 23.4% mark. Positive touchdown regression feels imminent, but Kelce's overall red zone usage is still on the decline.

Focusing on this week's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, tight ends average the eighth-fewest FanDuel points per game against the Raiders. This also includes Las Vegas allowing only one touchdown on the season to tight ends.

With a notable receiver joining the fold paired with a bad matchup for tight ends, I'm expecting another disappointing week for Kelce.

Romeo Doubs Produces Another Top-15 Weekly Finish

Perhaps it's just my delusions as a Romeo Doubs fantasy football manager, but how can you not be high on this Green Bay Packers receiver right now? He's produced back-to-back top-15 weekly finishes in half-PPR.

While Week 6's 18.4 fantasy points felt a bit fluky with two touchdowns on only four targets and catches, Week 7's 10 targets and eight catches for 94 receiving yards felt a lot more sustainable. Doubs has been the most worked Green Bay wideout, touting team-highs with his 79.7% snap rate and 84.1% route share this season. He also leads the Pack's wideouts with a 18.7% target share and 20.7% red zone target share. Both marks have spiked to a 21.9% target share and 27.3% red zone target share over Doubs' last two appearances.

Doubs is even carrying a pretty hefty 35.0% air yards share during the small sample size. He was an early underperformer in fantasy due to some near touchdowns he couldn't cash in. Doubs has now found the end zone a couple of times, and that 27.3% red zone target share over the last two weeks suggests he can keep it up.

Green Bay should have opportunities to score this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are allowing 27.7 points per game (third-most) and 6.0 yards per play (fourth-most). Jacksonville holds the second-worst adjusted defense and worst adjusted pass defense, whereas the Packers boast the eighth-best adjusted pass offense while logging 7.9 yards per passing attempt (seventh-most).

Our projections have Doubs as WR32 this week, but another top-15 positional finish is in the cards considering his favorable matchup this week. Doubs logged 1.33 yards per route run last season and is currently at 1.82 in 2024. His improvement looks legit.

De'Von Achane Rumbles for 100+ Rushing Yards

Another disappointing fantasy contributor lands our list. But unlike Kelce, this is a positive spin for De'Von Achane.

According to FantasyPros, Achane carried an average draft position (ADP) of RB10 in half-PPR in fantasy drafts. He sits 24th in fantasy points per game for running backs. However, his 11.5 season-long average jumps to 22.8 points per game when Tua Tagovailoa is in the lineup.

Tagovailoa is trending toward starting on Sunday, meaning good news for Achane's numbers. We should consider that Raheem Mostert was absent in Week 2 -- one of Achane's two monster fantasy performances. Week 7's snap share was encouraging, though, for Achane took 58% of the snaps while Mostert had only 33%. The touches were a positive too as Mostert took 11 carries and no targets compared to Achane's 15 attempts and three targets for two catches.

Achane is still the clear top running back of this offense, and Week 7's 9.5 fantasy points was his best since Week 2. Probably the biggest concern here is Achane's 16.7% red zone rushing attempt share compared to Mostert's 50.0% when the two tailbacks are active together.

With this in mind, looking at Achane's rushing yards instead of his fantasy numbers could be the better route for a successful bold take. Achane just put up 0.40 RYOE/C, reaching 77 rushing yards last week. He gets an advantageous matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, who feature the NFL's third-worst adjusted defense and eighth-worst adjusted run defense.

With Tagovailoa under center, Achane reached 100 rushing yards in four of eight games with a snap share of at least 40% in the 2023 season. We know the snap share is there this year, and Tagovailoa is expected to play in Week 8. Pair that with a good matchup, and Achane reaching that century mark is in the picture. I'm expecting Miami's star tailback to smash his 56.6-rushing yard projection on Sunday.

