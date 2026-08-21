Padres vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Twins Game Info

San Diego Padres (68-60) vs. Minnesota Twins (63-65)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Twins.TV

Padres vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-144) | MIN: (+122)

SD: (-144) | MIN: (+122) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-184)

SD: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Padres vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 8-6, 4.30 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 3-6, 5.34 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Randy Vasquez (8-6) against the Twins and Connor Prielipp (3-6). Vasquez and his team are 13-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Vasquez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Twins have a 10-7-0 ATS record in Prielipp's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Prielipp's starts this season, and they went 3-10 in those games.

Padres vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (53.7%)

Padres vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Padres, Minnesota is the underdog at +122, and San Diego is -144 playing at home.

Padres vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Twins are -184 to cover, and the Padres are +155.

Padres vs Twins Over/Under

The Padres-Twins contest on Aug. 21 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Twins Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 30 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 13 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 128 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 73-55-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins are 36-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

Minnesota is 16-20 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times this season for a 69-53-3 record against the over/under.

The Twins are 69-56-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 137 hits and an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .434. He's batting .280.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 61st in slugging.

Tatis hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Manny Machado is batting .215 with 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He is 134th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in MLB.

Jackson Merrill has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 91 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .329.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has racked up a team-best .433 slugging percentage. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 70th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Bell takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .244. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .299.

His batting average ranks 90th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 123rd, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Kody Clemens has racked up 97 hits, a team-best for the Twins.

Luke Keaschall paces his team with a .364 OBP.

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