Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (70-58) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (66-63)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Cardinals.TV

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-205) | STL: (+172)

PHI: (-205) | STL: (+172) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+106) | STL: +1.5 (-128)

PHI: -1.5 (+106) | STL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 11-5, 3.23 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Cardinals) - 3-3, 3.42 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (11-5, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Hunter Dobbins (3-3, 3.42 ERA). Luzardo's team is 13-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Luzardo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 15-7. The Cardinals are 5-2-0 ATS in Dobbins' seven starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 3-4 record in Dobbins' seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (65%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Cardinals reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-205) and St. Louis as the underdog (+172) on the road.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-128 to cover), and Philadelphia is +106 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Cardinals contest on Aug. 21 has been set at 8, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 59 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 13 of 16 games when listed as at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 124 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 50-74-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have compiled a 40-44 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, St. Louis has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 125 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-67-7).

The Cardinals have put together a 67-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 116 hits. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .492.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 66th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Luis Arraez leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.440) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .319 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualifying batters, he is first in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Arraez takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .267 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber has 111 hits and is batting .244 this season.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 112 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has put up a slugging percentage of .489, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Burleson takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and 12 RBIs.

Jordan Walker's 140 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .288 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is currently 15th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .243 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 62 walks.

Ivan Herrera's .361 OBP leads his team.

Phillies vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/12/2026: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/11/2026: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/10/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/14/2025: 14-7 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

14-7 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/12/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/13/2025: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/12/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/11/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!