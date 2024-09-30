Fantasy Football: 3 Tight Ends to Stream for Week 5

Entering Week 5, it's safe to say, tight end is as big of a wasteland as ever.

Considering the lack of reliable options, streaming tight end is a legitimate, viable strategy in 2024 -- you just have to know where to look.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2024 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and, at the very least, possess value for the upcoming week.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2024 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and, at the very least, possess value for the upcoming week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 5

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Matchup: at LAR

Now that Jordan Love is back under center, the Green Bay Packers are back to being a passing attack we want shares of in fantasy. Though Jayden Reed is widely rostered and Dontayvion Wicks figures to be one of the top Week 5 waiver targets, Tucker Kraft is available in over 90% of Yahoo! leagues and could operate as a top-12 tight end for the foreseeable future.

Kraft has been the clear No. 1 tight end over Luke Musgrave this season, besting Musgrave in snap rate (81% to 40%) and route participation (68% to 30%). He's also been on the field for nearly 90% of Green Bay's red zone snaps -- compared to just 36% for Musgrave.

That hadn't translated to much in fantasy when Love was out, but it resulted in a 14.3-fantasy point, TE2 outing with Love back in Week 4.

Kraft finished last week with Green Bay's second highest target share (17%) and third-most receiving yards (53), and he scored a touchdown. Perhaps most encouraging was his 85% snap rate and 79% route rate -- signs that Kraft will continue to be a big part of this offense going forward. That could be especially true with Christian Watson a candidate for IR.

In Week 5, Kraft and the Packers hit the road for an indoor game with the Los Angeles Rams. LA has surrendered the most fantasy points per target and second-most yards per route run to tight ends this season, and they've allowed the third highest passing success rate overall.

A soft Week 5 matchup makes Tucker Kraft an intriguing streamer next week, but his solidified role could give him rest-of-season value, too.

Erick All, Cincinnati Bengals

Matchup: vs. BAL

Rookie Erick All Jr.'s role continues to grow on an improving Cincinnati Bengals offense. He played a season-high 61% of snaps last week -- his second time leading the Bengals' tight end room in snap rate this season.

Granted, All ran a route on 34% of dropbacks, and Mike Gesicki has a significant edge in season-long route participation (49% to 27%). But All has just three fewer receptions than Gesicki on the year, and he's recorded four receptions in three straight games.

The 6-foot-5 rookie's pedigree -- he went to college at Michigan and later Iowa -- makes him an intriguing long-term option for a Joe Burrow-led offense, and we've seen his target share clear 10% each of the last three games.

All is trending up, but it's his Week 5 matchup that makes him such a viable streamer. The Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens next week, and the Ravens have been a pass-funnel defense this season. That's been especially true of the tight end position as Baltimore has allowed the highest target rate, most receptions, and most yards per route run to the position.

This figures to be a strong game environment for All, too. As of Monday afternoon, the Bengals are 2.5-point home underdogs, and the over/under is tied for the highest in Week 5 at 50.5.

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Matchup: vs. GB

Colby Parkinson has enjoyed strong utilization all season. He entered Week 4 with an 89% snap rate and 84% route participation, but his measly 12.2% target share had limited any fantasy upside.

Well, the utilization held strong in Week 4 (86% snap rate; 78% route rate), and his target share jumped to a season-high 24%. That was second on the team, and it's resulted in Parkinson's stock clearly trending up ahead of Week 5's date with Green Bay.

The Packers have surrendered the fourth-highest passing success rate on the year, and they've been pretty lackluster against tight ends despite not facing a tough tight end schedule thus far. Entering Week 5, the Packers have allowed the second-most fantasy points per target while sitting in the bottom half of the league in target rate and yards per route run allowed to the position.

That sets up Parkinson as a capable streaming option in Week 5, but he has less rest-of-season value than Kraft or All. The Rams go on bye in Week 5, after which Cooper Kupp could return.

Still, for the time being, Parkinson is seeing plenty of looks and is running routes at one of the highest rates in the league. In an indoor game against a suspect secondary, Parkinson is one of the top tight ends to stream in Week 5.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.