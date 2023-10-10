Fantasy Football: 3 Tight End Streamer Options for Week 6

Tight end, as the kids say, is a wasteland.

Of all the positions in fantasy football, tight end has consistently been the most volatile. It's gotten to the point where we're lucky to have even a handful of tight ends we can rely on week to week.

This year is no different. Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top option at the position, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

However, just because you punted on the tight end position doesn't mean you've punted on your team as a whole.

Streaming tight end is a real, and effective, strategy -- you just have to know where to look.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2023 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and at the very least possess value for the upcoming week.

Week 6 Tight End Streamers

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

numberFire Projection: 5.2 Half-PPR Points (TE10)

The Houston Texans probably had high hopes for free agent acquisition Dalton Schultz when they signed him to a $6.25 million contract this offseason, but the results from the former Dallas Cowboys' tight end had been a little lackluster to start the year. Through the first three games of the 2023 season, Schultz had compiled just 7 catches for 47 scoreless yards, even with the rest of the offense sparking around new quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The team is probably feeling a bit better about their decision to sign Schultz now, though -- over the last two weeks, the tight end has started to gel with his quarterback and has produced an eye-catching 10 catches, 107 yards and 2 scores against a pair of solid defenses (Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons).

Schultz hit a lot of waivers over the first three weeks of the fantasy season due to his poor performances, but he should be squarely back on our radars as a potential every-week starter in the Texans' feisty offense. He has run the eighth-most routes (147) of any tight end in the league, meaning he's out there getting chances to catch passes more than most other tight ends.

Unfortunately, Schultz has a tough matchup this week with the New Orleans Saints' stingy defense -- the Saints have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends through the first five weeks of the season. We never like to see tough matchups when we're considering streaming tight ends, but in Schultz's case, his large route participation rate should help keep his fantasy numbers afloat in spite of the stout matchup. Plus, the Saints' tight end defense has benefitted from a pretty soft schedule of opposing tight end talents, so it is fair to take their supposed stinginess with a grain of salt.

numberFire's Week 6 projections have Schultz ranked as the TE10 for the upcoming week -- you couldn't ask for much better. If he's available on waivers in your league, Schultz will be worth spending some FAB on as an option for Week 6 and beyond.

Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders

numberFire Projection: 4.8 (TE15)

One of these days, Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas will graduate from the ranks of streaming tight ends. Until that day, though, he's going to get writeups in this column. The veteran tight end has been highly involved in the Commanders' offense this year in what could be deemed the "Travis Kelce Role" of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's scheme.

Jokes aside, the Commanders' offense does seem to have a niche carved out for its tight ends this year. Even when Thomas was sidelined with a brain injury, the team's backups -- Cole Turner and John Bates -- saw surprising passing-game work for backup tight ends. Thomas' two younger teammates were both efficient with their opportunities in his absence, but the Commanders were happy to relegate them to bit roles after Thomas returned. In other words, Thomas seems unlikely to lose work to Bates or Turner.

In his two games back from the NFL's concussion protocol, Thomas has caught 12 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. We love to see those kinds of numbers for fantasy football. His underlying numbers look strong, too, an indication that he's here to stay for fantasy -- despite missing a game and a half due to injury, he still has run the 12th-most routes (139) among tight ends.

He has quietly been the Commanders' go-to guy in the end zone, as well, meaning he's a fair bet to score in any given week. Even while playing alongside strong receiving talents like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson and despite missing time, Thomas' four targets inside the 10-yard line lead the Commanders and are tied for the 11th-most in the league across every position.

The icing on the cake for Thomas streamers this week is the Commanders' Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons' defense looks pretty good in the year 2023 -- for the first time in what feels like ages -- but may have a soft spot against opposing tight ends. They've given up strong fantasy days to pretty much every tight end they've faced, including the aforementioned Schultz, Hayden Hurst, Sam LaPorta and Evan Engram.

A strong role and soft matchup land Thomas as numberFire's TE15 this week.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

numberFire Projection: 3.3 (TE30)

One of these streamers is not like the others, but I still like Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant as a streamer option for Week 6.

When we last saw the former first-round pick, he came dangerously close to scoring a 50-plus-yard touchdown against the New York Giants. The athletic tight end hit a top speed of over 18 miles per hour on that long play, flashing the kind of speed and playmaking ability we rarely see from players at this position -- the kind that can turn even three or four targets into a solid fantasy day via efficiency.

Speaking of efficiency, Fant's 2.67 yards per route run paces the tight end position so far this season. He's not getting a ton of work -- just 11 targets this season -- but is making the most of his opportunities. His season numbers look a little better if we exclude his Week 1 dud, too -- Fant was dealing with a knee injury to open the season and was still just recently promoted from the PUP list after offseason surgery, so it seems fair enough to consider his numbers without that limited performance. Over the last three games, he has averaged 3.7 targets, 3.3 receptions, and 53.3 receiving yards per outing.

The Seahawks have been using two- and three-tight end formations more than most other teams this season, which has caused Fant to split some work with teammates like Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. If the Seahawks used their Week 5 bye week for some self-scouting, even a cursory glance at their offense would reveal that Fant offers more upside as a receiver than either of their other two tight ends. It's worth watching to see if they grant Fant a little bump in opportunities when they retake the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

Speaking of those Bengals, Cincinnati has been bleeding fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year, allowing the fourth-most (12.9) per game to the position. Cincy has played in some truly wacky game scripts while maneuvering around quarterback Joe Burrow's calf injury, but when opposing tight ends have had a chance to get involved, they've put up fantasy-relevant numbers -- both Mark Andrews and Tyler Higbee had strong days against the Bengals, while Zach Ertz found the end zone against them in Week 5.

The Seahawks' Week 6 tilt with the Bengals could turn into a shootout, putting Fant and Seattle's other pass-catchers into fantasy-friendly game scripts.

