Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 6

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up their lineups in drafts.

It's not always the preferred option as putting top-shelf guys in your lineup and forgetting it is always nice, but you can get some great value on the waiver wire each week to start at the position, keeping you competitive on a week-to-week basis.

Whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be options out there to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at the situation they're in, what they've been doing as of late, and more. All of this matters -- especially when you're trying to find points at the most important position in football.

With injuries adding up on the offensive side of the ball and bye weeks in full force, here are the best streamer options at the position for Week 6.

Quarterback Streamers for Week 6

Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Week 6 Opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Week 5 was looking like a great matchup for Joshua Dobbs against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it turned out to be a letdown, with Dobbs finishing with just 10.7 fantasy points. We should be willing to go back to the well, however, with Dobbs getting another strong opportunity against the Los Angeles Rams.

In back-to-back weeks, the Rams' defense has been beaten up by quarterbacks. In Week 4, they allowed 29.6 points to Anthony Richardson in an overtime victory. And in Week 5, Jalen Hurts finished with 28.3 points. Huge weeks all around.

This isn't to say that Dobbs going to finish with a top-five week, but a QB1 effort (top-12) is certainly in the conversation. Dobbs is averaging 15.5 points per game in five games this season. If you remove the one-point outlier from Week 1, he's up to 19.1 points per game. Around that average is where Dobbs can be expected to finish against LA, and he's likely to be throwing the ball a lot this week due to the opponent and backfield situation.

The Rams' offense has put up decent numbers with 22.4 points per game, meaning this should be a good back-and-forth between these two teams. The other reason this should be a big Dobbs game is that James Conner injured his knee, leaving him doubtful to play this week (and possibly longer). With Emari Demercado and Keaontay Ingram as the main two running backs on the roster, Arizona may need to move the ball through the air to succeed on offense.

Dobbs is the top streamer option this weekend.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Week 6 Opponent: Miami Dolphins

He hasn't figured it all out yet, but Bryce Young is getting better and better as the season goes on.

After struggling in his first three starts and missing another due to injury, Young had the best fantasy start of his rookie campaign last week when he finished with 247 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and 2 interceptions -- good enough for 20.3 points.

Nothing here is out of this world, but in terms of fantasy, it's the growth you're looking for. And it's the growth that now brings Young into the conversation as a streaming option at the position. The Carolina Panthers will take on the Miami Dolphins in a game where the Panthers' offense will be trying to keep pace, which means garbage time should be a wonderful thing for Young.

The Dolphins' defense contained the depleted New York Giants' offense a week ago, but the prior four weeks saw Josh Allen finish with 36.5 points, Russell Wilson with 15.2, Mac Jones with 14.7, and Justin Herbert with 20.9. The Wilson and Jones numbers aren't all too special, but with where we are in the fantasy season, you'll take that if you're looking for help at the position.

Young can piece together another quality start -- whether he gets it done early or in garbage time.

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Week 6 Opponent: Washington Commanders

Before Week 5, Desmond Ridder wasn't on the fantasy radar. But after a career-best performance and with a tasty matchup in Week 6, he's among the best streaming options this week.

Through the first four weeks of the season, Ridder had three games of single-digit fantasy points. But in Week 5, he brought it against the Houston Texans. Ridder went 28-for-37, throwing for a career-high 329 yards and a touchdown. The Atlanta Falcons' signal-caller also added 10 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in the win. The overall effort out of Ridder saw him finish with 26.2 points, which was good enough for QB6 on this past week's slate.

Having skill players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and (I guess) Jonnu Smith should allow Ridder to put together another strong showing. And the continued usage of his legs (two rushing touchdowns this season) should only benefit his fantasy outlook.

The matchup this week is against the Washington Commanders, a team that just allowed 40 points to what was a winless Chicago Bears team.

In terms of quarterbacks putting up big points against the Commanders, Fields finished as the QB1 with 33 points. Jalen Hurts put together 24.2 points the week prior and Josh Allen netted 22.3 in Week 3.

Oh, and the Falcons will be at home for this one -- a place that Ridder flourishes. He has yet to lose at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and has always performed better at home, even dating back to college with his 26-0 home record with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

If there's a week to run roll out Ridder, it's this one.

