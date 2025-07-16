2 Best UEFA Women's Euro Bets and Player Props for Italy vs. Norway

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is into the knockout rounds, taking things up a level as we head toward the final. With each match in this tournament comes plentiful betting options.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for today's match?

Women's Euro 2025 Betting Picks for Italy vs. Norway

Norway won all three of its group-stage matches and scored eight goals in doing so while Italy won just one of three group outings -- yet Italy is favored. I think they should be an even bigger favorite.

Despite winning just once, Italy's group-stage performances look much better once you pop the hood, per FBRef's expected goals (xG) model. In a 1-1 draw with Portugal, Italy dominated the xG tally by a total of 1.2-0.3, and they fully deserved their 1-0 win over Belgium, winning the xG battle 1.6-0.7. Against overwhelming tourney favorites Spain last time out, Italy fell 3-1, but they lost on xG just 2.0-1.4 as they gave Spain a good match.

Norway, meanwhile, actually lost the xG battle in two of their three wins and had a -0.1 xG difference in group play, so they have been extremely lucky thus far.

Give me Italy to win at these +145 odds.

Italy allowed 2.0 xG to Spain, but outside of that match, they've surrendered 0.7 xG to Belgium and 0.3 xG to Portugal. In short, they're a dang good defensive team, and while Spain put three goals past them, Spain had netted a remarkable 11 goals through two matches prior to the bout with Italy.

In attack, Italy have scored just three goals thus far. With a meh attack and a quality defense, Italy can be the main driver of this under.

Norway have lit up the scoreboard for eight goals through three matches, scoring at least twice in all three group games. However, as we just laid out, they've been pretty fortunate. They've managed eight goals despite amassing only 4.2 xG. They're due for negative regression in attack, and a matchup with Italy's defense is a tough one.

