Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 5

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up their lineups in drafts.

It's not always the preferred option as putting top-shelf guys in your lineup and forgetting it is always nice, but you can get some great value on the waiver wire each week to start at the position, keeping you competitive on a week-to-week basis.

Whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there are going to be options out there to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at the situation they're in, what they've been doing as of late, and more. All of this matters -- especially when you're trying to find points at the most important position in football.

Following a number of injuries to quarterbacks in Week 4 and bye weeks coming into play, streamers will be as important as ever heading into Week 5. Here's a look at the three best quarterback streamers of the week.

Quarterback Streamers for Week 5

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Week 5 Opponent: Chicago Bears

Outside of one rough start, Sam Howell has shown that he can be the guy for the Washington Commanders moving forward and is an option in fantasy lineups, as well -- especially this week.

After a poor Week 3 start against the Buffalo Bills, Howell responded with arguably the best start of his career. The Commanders went to overtime with the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles before falling 34-31. Howell finished with 290 passing yards and a touchdown on 29-of-41 passing while adding 40 rushing yards. He posted 19.6 fantasy points in the effort.

The controlled performance of the Commanders' quarterback after a bad go one week prior gives hope for the remainder of the season.

The matchup against the Chicago Bears is about as good as it gets for starting quarterbacks. Chicago has allowed 1,071 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to opposing signal-callers, and those passers are averaging 22.3 fantasy points. It's no secret it is getting worse and worse in Chicago, so Howell and the Commanders shouldn't have much of a problem putting up some numbers.

If you remove the 4.6-point stinker against the Bills, Howell has had strong finishes with 16.2, 21.3, and 19.6 points. The Bears should allow something along the same lines come Thursday night in Washington.

Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Week 5 Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Quietly, Joshua Dobbs is having a great fantasy season and should be considered weekly until Kyler Murray returns to the field.

For a guy who joined the team two weeks before the regular season kicked off, he's taken things in stride. Through four games, Dobbs has 814 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions while also having 141 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Week 1 felt like a mulligan for Dobbs, who didn't even know all the players' names on his own team when stepping out there. Since that 1.0-point fantasy outing, Dobbs has dazzled in the fantasy box score -- including two great performances against two top-five defenses.

In Week 2, Dobbs put together his best outing when he finished with 25.2 fantasy points against the New York Giants. He followed that up with 17.1 against the Dallas Cowboys in the Cardinals' shocking upset and then 23.4 points against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seeing that he's using his legs to contribute gives him a leg up over most streamer options, and this week should be a chance for him to shine again.

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Quarterbacks haven't produced big numbers through the air versus the Bengals (only 829 passing yards allowed), but dual-threats have finished well against them.

Deshaun Watson had 21.7 fantasy points in Week 1, and Lamar Jackson had 22.9 fantasy points in Week 2. Cincinnati has allowed the second-most rushing yards in football with 628 yards. It's a good chance for Dobbs to get himself into the end zone again.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Kyler Murray won't be coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in Week 5 and is still "weeks away" from returning. That makes Dobbs a must-add as a streamer for this week and a potential weekly starting option until Murray is able to.

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Week 5 Opponent: Denver Broncos

I know, I know -- this isn't going to excite anyone, but after one of the best games of his career, Zach Wilson is on the streamer radar this week.

Wilson has been bad this season. It should go without saying as he is usually the talk of the week for his lackluster play at the helm for the New York Jets.

However, Wilson finally looked like the quarterback many hoped he would when he was drafted second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. His performance on Sunday Night Football saw Wilson lead the Jets back against the Kansas City Chiefs, bringing them to 20-20 in the fourth quarter. They'd still go on to lose, but the 24-year-old finished with 245 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and a 105.2 passer rating.

The game was good enough for 19.2 fantasy points -- his best of the year.

He makes the list for streamers this week due to not only his impressive play against the Chiefs but even more so the matchup. The Jets will head to Mile High Stadium to take on the Denver Broncos -- the same Broncos team that just allowed Justin Fields to throw for 300 yards for the first time in his career.

Denver is allowing the second-most passing yards (1,142) and most rushing yards (704) in the league. This is as good a matchup as Wilson and company are going to have. The points for quarterbacks against the Broncos are as follows: 16.1, 21.3, 28.4, and 28.9.

With byes starting up (including Justin Herbert), and injuries piling up, Wilson is still more of a desperation addition. But with this matchup, you could do a lot worse. If he can build on last week, then this could be one of the best games of his career.

