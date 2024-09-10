Fantasy Football: 3 Kicker Streaming Options for Week 2

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 2

Jake Bates, Lions

Matchup: vs. Buccaneers

Jake Bates's big leg wasn't tested in Week 1, but he was perfect from 25 and 32 yards on Sunday (plus two extra points), so it was a promising debut for the former UFL kicker.

As a reminder, Bates knocked through multiple kicks from 60+ yards in the UFL last year, so he could have nice fantasy potential when given the opportunity to convert from long distance.

Perhaps he'll get those chances this week. The Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 7.0-point favorites and boast a week-high 28.75-point implied team total.

Bates will also benefit from kicking indoors at home, and from a long-term perspective, Detroit will rarely play outdoors this season.

Matt Prater, Cardinals

Matchup: vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals could be in line for a shootout against the Los Angeles Rams this week in a game that's showing a hefty 49.5 over/under. This is likely to be a common occurrence for a team that entered the season with PFF's worst-ranked defensive line, linebacker unit, and secondary.

Similar to Bates, Matt Prater converted on two short field goals (29 and 31 yards) and a pair of extra points to open the season. While Prater finished outside the top 20 in kicker fantasy points last year, a full campaign with Kyler Murray under center should lead to more kicking opportunities, and the likelihood of Arizona being in back-and-forth matchups will only further help his cause.

Joshua Karty, Rams

Matchup: at Cardinals

Given that the Cardinals are just 1.5-point favorites, the visiting Rams should be doing plenty of damage in that matchup, as well, opening the door for Joshua Karty to have a productive day at the office.

In Week 1, the rookie connected from 41 and 26 yards while tacking on two extra points, which was particularly encouraging given that he was playing in a hostile road environment at Detroit. A sixth-round pick out of Stanford, Karty missed just two kicks inside 50 yards over his college career and hit a career-best 61-yarder in 2022.

Arizona's stadium has a retractable roof, so Prater and Karty could get to kick indoors, too.

