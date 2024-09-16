Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for Week 3

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders

Matchup: vs. Panthers

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense played well in Week 2 in a brutal road matchup at the Baltimore Ravens. They get a much softer landing spot in Week 3 as they're home against the Carolina Panthers. Vegas is a 7.0-point favorite, per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

You may have caught wind of this -- Carolina's offense is hot trash.

After going for 161 passing yards and 2 picks in Week 1, Bryce Young bounced back in a big way in Week 2, throwing for 84 yards -- yes, 84 -- and an interception. Young has taken six sacks already this season. Maxx Crosby and company will be salivating.

Carolina is going to be an offense we can pick on all season, and the Raiders' D/ST can have a field day in Week 3.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matchup: vs. Broncos

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers get a mouth-watering Week 3 home date with the Denver Broncos, a game where Tampa Bay is a 6.5-point favorite.

Bo Nix has not been good so far for Denver, tossing a pair of picks in each game and failing to throw for a touchdown. He's also taken a pair of sacks in each contest.

Nix is someone we'll be targeting with D/STs until we're given a reason not to, and the Bucs' defense can come through for us.

Tennessee Titans

Matchup: vs. Packers

Malik Willis revenge game in Week 3? Geesh. The scriptwriters were on one this season.

Jokes aside, Willis was serviceable in his Green Bay Packers debut, but it was clear the Packers' offense was playing with one hand tied behind its back as Willis threw only 14 passes. Green Bay was able to lean on the run game against the Indianapolis Colts. I don't think that'll be the case at the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, a clash where Green Bay is a 2.5-point road 'dog.

Tennessee kept Breece Hall in check in Week 2 (62 rushing yards) and held the Chicago Bears to 84 rushing yards in the opener. Willis should have to go to the air more, and that benefits the Titans D/ST.

Plus, there's the familiarity element at play as the Titans surely know what Willis struggles with and will likely play to that next Sunday.

Tennessee's defense looks much improved this season, and they're in a money spot in Week 3.

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.