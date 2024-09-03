Fantasy Football: 3 Defensive Streaming Options for Week 1

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Defenses to Stream for Week 1

Seattle Seahawks

Matchup: vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks' D/ST checks a lot of boxes in Week 1.

Seattle is at home against the Denver Broncos. Not only is Denver expected to be meh offensively -- projected for the ninth-worst offense by numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics -- but they'll be starting rookie Bo Nix.

Nix might go on to be a star in the NFL, but a Week 1 date at one of the toughest road venues in the league should be quite a challenge coming out of the gates. Per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Seattle is a 5.5-point favorite, meaning there's a good chance we get Nix in a negative game script, creating more opportunities for sacks and picks.

Our NFL projections have Seattle's defense ranked as the fifth-best D/ST for Week 1. They're a superb streaming play for the opening week.

Chicago Bears

Matchup: vs. Titans

We haven't been able to say this very often in recent years -- the Chicago Bears' D/ST is a quality option this week.

Chicago is at home against the Tennessee Titans, and the Bears are a 4.5-point favorite. One of the buzziest teams this offseason, Chicago has a good chance to start the season with a W.

It's also a soft landing spot for their defense as they'll take on Will Levis and what's expected to be a poor Titans offense. numberFire projects Tennessee to be the NFL's fifth-worst O.

With a lot of talent on offense, the Bears should be able to score points, and if they can jump out to a lead, Chicago's D/ST -- specifically the pass rush -- can feast against a Titans O-Line that PFF ranks as the league's third-worst.

Atlanta Falcons

Matchup: vs. Steelers

A third D/ST, a third home favorite.

The Atlanta Falcons open the 2024 campaign with a home date versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's a friendly matchup for what should be a pretty good Falcons D, and Atlanta is a 3.0-point favorite.

Russell Wilson is expected to be under center for the Steelers, and while a fresh start may be exactly what Russ needs, he's not someone to fear until we see him start to look like the Seattle Russell Wilson. numberFire has Pittsburgh projected to be the eighth-worst offense.

As mentioned, the Falcons' defense should be solid in 2024 -- 10th-best by numberFire's model -- and this is a nice home matchup for them in Week 1.

