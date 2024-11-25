Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for Week 13

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 13

Dallas Cowboys

Matchup: vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys seem headed for tank season, or so we thought before their surprise 34-26 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 12. Dallas' D/ST feasted with 22.0 points, thanks to four sacks, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Kickoff returns for touchdowns are far from sustainable, and the Cowboys became just the fourth team in NFL history to have two different players return a kickoff for a TD in the same game. This is something that probably won't keep up, although KaVontae Turpin remains one of the league's best return men.

The defense still adds obvious value against the New York Giants in Week 13. Those sacks and forced turnovers from Sunday still hold a ton of weight, and Dallas forced two turnovers paired with five sacks in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- elevating America's Team to 8.0 fantasy points (11th-most in Week 10).

Prior to Monday Night Football, the Boys are D/ST1 for Week 12, and the unit will face the seventh-worst schedule-adjusted offense (prior to Week 12) in the Giants. This will probably only get worse with Tommy DeVito under center as he posted -0.17 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) on Sunday, via NFL Next Gen Stats.

New York averages the 11th-most turnovers per game while carrying the 12th-worst mark in sack rate allowed. This offense is headed in all of the wrong directions, and Dallas has produced two top-11 weekly finishes while logging 3.3 sacks per game since Micah Parsons returned from injury in Week 10.

Available in 71% of Yahoo! leagues, the Cowboys' D/ST could be our top streaming option of Turkey Week. Thursday's lowly 37.5-point total only further emphasizes the point.

Indianapolis Colts

Matchup: at Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts also find themselves in a low-scoring environment against the New England Patriots (42.5 total). Any hesitance is understandable as the Colts' unit is logging only 4.0 fantasy points per game since Week 10, making the D/ST available in 89% of leagues. Let's take a look at what opponents have done against the Patriots.

In Week 12, the Miami Dolphins' D/ST produced 12.0 fantasy points versus New England. The Los Angeles Rams enjoyed a strong performance the week before, finishing with 9.0 points as D/ST6. The Chicago Bears are the only exception over this last month of play, recording only 4.0 fantasy points against the Pats in Week 10. Week 9 was another strong outing for an opposing D/ST, for the Tennessee Titans totaled 11.0 points as D/ST6.

Over the last month of play, New England is averaging 2.0 turnovers per contest as Drake Maye carries only -0.07 EPA/db during that span while logging 1.3 interceptions per contest. To make matters worse, the Patriots are also holding the sixth-highest sack rate allowed, which is right in line with the team's second-worst pass blocking grade (per Pro Football Focus).

The Colts average the ninth-most takeaways per game and sit in the top half of PFF's pass rushing grade. Adding to their potential success, New England has featured a much more efficient run game at 4.4 yards per carry (15th-most) compared to 5.9 yards per passing attempt (2nd-fewest), and Indy held the 6th-best adjusted run defense prior to Week 12.

Ultimately, Indianapolis should be toward the top of D/ST streaming options. This is a unit that produce two top-10 weekly finishes from Week 7 to Week 9, and three of the Pats' past four opponents have finished in the top 6 of weekly finishes for D/STs.

Los Angeles Rams

Matchup: at Saints

The Los Angeles Rams holds a defense that's cut its teeth on pressuring the quarterback, carrying the 11th-highest sack rate and 9th-highest PFF pass rush grade. Since coming off Week 6's bye, the unit has produced 9.7 fantasy points per game. However, this is way down after finishing with -3.0 points in the 37-20 loss against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

If we take out that Week 12 result, L.A. logged 12.2 fantasy points per contest from Week 7 to Week 11. For reference, the Minnesota Vikings' D/ST holds the most fantasy points per game this season at 11.5. Sacks played a major part in this spike from the Rams, for they logged 3.6 sacks per game during the five-game span. Getting to the quarterback alone gives enough reason for picking up Los Angeles' defense.

It's also difficult to trust the New Orleans Saints' offense at this point. The receiving room is very thin with the absences of Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee). Prior to Week 12, the Saints carried the 10th-worst adjusted pass offense.

The biggest concern for L.A. will likely be stopping the run as New Orleans carries the 12th-highest rush play rate while holding the 7th-best adjusted rush offense before Week 12. The Rams had the 14th-best adjusted rush defense prior to Week 12 but just gave up 314 rushing yards on Sunday to the Eagles.

Los Angeles also forces the 10th-most turnovers per game. Between sacks and turnovers, the Rams still have a great chance of turning in a solid performance. I'm skeptical about this Saints offense, and the unit carries the worst PFF pass blocking grade. Considering Los Angeles' D/ST tear prior to Week 12, this is a good streaming option that's available in 77% of Yahoo! leagues.

