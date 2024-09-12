Introducing FanDuel Sportsbook NFL Live Betting Upgrades

FanDuel gives you everything you need to place live bets on the NFL — all in one place! No more going back and forth between apps. Get the latest odds, stats, scores & more right on the same page where you place live bets.

Just tap on the game of your choice to take advantage of this unmatched experience after the action kicks off.

Elevated Game Tracking

Follow all the action with a 3D field view featuring animations for every pass, rush & big moment.

Plus, check out drive summaries and all the details on the most recent plays and penalties.

Improved One-Page Experience

Want more info before placing a live bet? Just tap the Box Score to see how players are performing.

And tap Play-by-Play to see up-to-date play summaries.

Find Your Bets With Ease

We’ve made it more convenient to see how your picks are doing.

My Bets is now located right next to the Box Score and Play-by-Play tabs, so you can navigate easier than ever before.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Odds subject to change. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.