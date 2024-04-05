FanDuel Soccer: EPL DFS Picks and Helper for 4/6/24

The 2023-24 Premier League season is winding down.

As always, we're covering FanDuel's main slate, which kicks off at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday. All betting lines come from the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after the article is published.

EPL DFS Picks

Slate Overview

West Ham (+170) at Wolves (+155)

Over 2.5 Goals: -154 | Most Likely to Score: Matheus Cunha (+195)

Bournemouth (-115) at Luton (+270)

Over 2.5 Goals: -213 | Most Likely to Score: Dominic Solanke (+120)

Burnley (+390) at Everton (-145)

Over 2.5 Goals: -136 | Most Likely to Score: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (+145)

Brentford (+390) at Aston Villa (-145)

Over 2.5 Goals: -218 | Most Likely to Score: Ollie Watkins (+110)

Fulham (+175) at Newcastle (+140)

Over 2.5 Goals: -195 | Most Likely to Score: Alexander Isak (+165)

Arsenal (-165) at Brighton (+420)

Over 2.5 Goals: -205 | Most Likely to Score: Gabriel Jesus (+160)

Positional Breakdown

Forwards/Midfielders

At the top of this position, we have two injury situations that we'll want to monitor. Both Bukayo Saka ($23, +195 anytime scoring odds) and Ollie Watkins ($22, +110) missed the midweek matches for their clubs.

It sounds like Saka will be available, and Watkins has a decent shot of playing, as well. The good thing about Watkins' situation is that we will know if he is playing before the slate begins, whereas with Saka we have to wait for the late game's lineups to be released.

Arsenal and Villa are two teams we want to target on this slate, even if these players are out. For the Gunners, players like Gabriel Jesus ($19, +160) or Leandro Trossard ($18, +190) both come in at reasonable salaries and have better goal-scoring odds than Saka.

Villa have fewer options with high salaries, but there are still players I'd be interested in rostering. That includes players like Moussa Diaby ($17, +210) and Leon Bailey ($17, +240), both of whom offer goal threats and can get crosses from their wide positions. I'd also consider Jhon Duran ($16, +145) if he starts, as he impressed against Manchester City on Wednesday with a goal.

Looking at some other forwards with high salaries, both Dominic Solanke ($22, +120) and Alexander Isak ($22, +165) make sense. Between the two, Solanke has the better goal-scoring odds and a better matchup against Luton, who have conceded the most expected goals (xG) in the Premier League, per FBRef.

I still like Isak as a pivot. He's been in great form, scoring five goals in his last four league matches.

Rostering a player like Dwight McNeil ($19, +260) offers you a high floor. In his last three matches, he has 29 crosses and nine chances created. He’s recorded as many as 33.4 FanDuel points without a goal or an assist in a game this season and reached a high of 50. This is a nice spot for him against Burnley, his former club.

In a similar way, I’m interested in James Ward-Prowse ($17, +165 to Score or Assist). He can rack up fantasy points from set pieces and is one of the best free-kick takers in Premier League history.

Added time -- Bournemouth and Luton played a wild 4-3 game just a few weeks ago. Neither team is great at defending, and the salaries are pretty low. You can create a game stack involving some combination of players like Antoine Semenyo ($18, +220), Ross Barkley ($17, +230 to Score or Assist), Marcus Tavernier ($17, +115 to Score or Assist), Carlton Morris ($17, + 140 to Score to Assist) and/or Justin Kluivert ($16, +110 to Score or Assist).

Defenders

Playing off of the added time for forwards, Alfie Doughty ($14, +220 to Score or Assist) is the best defender play among those with a high salary. Doughty has 272 crosses this season, 68 more than any other player in the league.

We've finally seen Oleksandr Zinchenko ($12, +340) get a bump up in salary. He's still an option, as is Ben White ($12, +360) on the opposite flank for Arsenal. Lucas Digne ($12, +220) is probably the best $12 defender, however, as he's fourth in crosses by a defender and is more likely to contribute to a goal than the Arsenal full-backs are.

Nelson Semedo ($11, +390) ranks ninth in defender crosses and faces a West Ham side that allows the fourth-most crosses per game.

Vitinho ($10, +1000) has very little chance of contributing to a goal but has recorded double-digit FanDuel points in each of his last three games.

Lewis Hall ($10,+ 280) and Emil Krafth ($9, +600) are two fill-in full-backs for Newcastle, and they'll at least play for a favored team at home.

If you're looking for another piece of the Bournemouth-Luton game, Adam Smith ($9, +500) is a fullback who has some attacking intent

Added time -- If you want a center-back in your lineup to get defensive stats, Zanka ($10) and Igor Julio ($8) are my favorites because of their relatively low salaries.

Goalies

David Raya ($14) has conceded just one goal in his last six league matches, and with Arsenal being favorites, he's worth considering if you have the salary.

Jordan Pickford ($12) is a home favorite against Burnley -- who have scored the third-fewest goals and have the second-fewest xG in the Premier League. He's also playing in the game with the lowest chance of going over 2.5 total goals (by the betting odds).

I like Newcastle's chances of winning better than the odds suggest, so Martin Dubravka ($10) is a fine choice at this salary.

Added time -- James Trafford ($9) may be a road underdog, but he's facing Everton -- who haven't won in their last 13 Premier League games. The Toffees are also the second-lowest scoring team in the league.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.