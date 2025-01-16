FanDuel Puerto Rico Promo: Enter for a Chance to Win an NBA Jersey

FanDuel is live in Puerto Rico! To celebrate, we’re giving you the chance to win an NBA jersey of your choice.

Puerto Rico FanDuel customers can download the app, log in, and opt in now for your shot at a FREE jersey.

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

There are two methods of entry:

Log In and Opt In: Log into your FanDuel account and opt-in to the promotion to automatically receive one entry into the drawing.

Log into your FanDuel account and opt-in to the promotion to automatically receive one entry into the drawing. Alternate Method of Entry: To enter without wagering, participants may fill out the form here, following all instructions to enter their FanDuel Account information, and clicking the “Submit” button. All Entries submitted via this method of entry must be submitted by 11:59 PM on February 16, 2025, in order to qualify as an eligible Entry.

Limit of one entry a participant can submit during the promotion period, regardless of method of entry.

How Many Winners Will There Be?

Ten winners will be selected in a random drawing from all entries received during the promotion period, on or around February 18, 2025.

Each winner will receive one NBA Store E-Gift Card with an approximate retail value of $150.

This will be subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Terms and Conditions, potential winners will be declared an official "winner" of the promotion.

Please read all terms and conditions on the promotion page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 18 years of age and are physically present in Puerto Rico during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

All entries must be submitted by 11:59 PM on February 16, 2025, in order to qualify as an eligible entry.

If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 / Si jugar le causa problemas económicos, familiares y ocupacionales, llame a la línea PAS de ASSMCA 1-800-981-0023.

18+ and present in Puerto Rico. Opt-in req. No purchase necessary. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.