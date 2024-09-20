FanDuel Promo Offer: 25% Off PPF+ Annual Membership With This Promo Code

Time is running out on our special PFF+ preseason promotion, available exclusively to FanDuel customers!

Featuring PFF’s play-level data, powerful betting and fantasy tools, and advice from award-winning experts, PFF+ will give you an edge across all facets of your fandom.

PFF+ is offering an exclusive deal to all FanDuel members. Sign up for an annual membership today with code: FANDUEL25 at checkout for just $89.99, more than 25% off our regular price. For less than $7.50/mo, you can access the same data and guidance used by all 32 NFL teams, every major college program, and professional bettors worldwide.

As a PFF+ member, you’ll have exclusive access to PFF’’s full suite of premium tools, data and guidance, including:

PFF Grades & Premium Stats: Unlock exclusive data for every player and every game from the college to pros. PFF Greenline: Discover edges for every college and professional game using PFF’s proprietary model. Premier Analysis: Gain unlimited access to expert insights and premium content, spanning fantasy, betting, and so much more. In-Season Fantasy Tools: Tap into PFF’s award-winning rankings, Start/Sit Analyzer, positional matchups, and more to help push to the playoffs. Mock Draft Simulator: Shape your favorite team with the industry’s best NFL Draft Tool.

Make this year one to remember. Join PFF+ today with code: FANDUEL25 See full terms and conditions.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt-in required. Limit 1 pass per customer. Redemption requires a current form of payment. Subscription automatically renews monthly until canceled. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.