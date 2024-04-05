FanDuel North Carolina Promo: 50% Profit Boost for NCST vs SC Women's College Basketball

The Final Four of the women's NCAAB tournament face off tonight for a spot in the championship!

To start, North Carolina State will play South Carolina at 7:00pm ET. All FanDuel customers in North Carolina get a 50% Profit Boost to use on the game on April 5th, 2024.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button on the homepage to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager for the NC State vs. South Carolina women's college basketball game taking place on April 5th, 2024.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

NC State vs South Carolina Women's College Basketball Game Odds

Here are the odds for the NC State vs South Carolina game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under North Carolina State at South Carolina -11.5 +610 -1000 139.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in North Carolina during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00AM ET on April 6, 2024.

Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boosts tokens. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

21+ and present in NC. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.