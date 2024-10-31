FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 9

The halfway mark of the 2024 NFL season is approaching, and it's time to turn our attention to the Week 9 NFL DFS main slate. Just as a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game and players are rewarded bonus points for achieving certain yardage thresholds.

While taking into account the changes to NFL DFS on FanDuel, some players have an edge over others in the upcoming contests around the league.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 9 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 9

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, spread, and over/under based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens DEN 28 -9.5 46.5 Buffalo Bills MIA 27.5 -5.5 49.5 Cincinnati Bengals LV 27 -7.5 46.5 Atlanta Falcons DAL 27 -2.5 51.5 Philadelphia Eagles JAC 26.5 -7.5 45.5 Minnesota Vikings IND 26 -5.5 46.5 Detroit Lions @GB 25.5 -+4 47.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $9,300

Matchup: vs. JAC

The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving up the second-most passing FanDuel points (FDPs) per drop back (0.56) and the second-most FDPs per game (22.9) to QBs, via NextGenStats. Jalen Hurts produced a season-high 35.1 FDPs in Week 8 with 3 rushing TDs, showing the type of ceiling he possesses in favorable matchups like the one he has on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts - Passing + Rushing Yds Jalen Hurts Over @ Jalen Hurts Under Nov 3 9:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jayden Daniels, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: at NYG

Without completing a game-winning Hail Mary in Week 8, Jayden Daniels would've finished with 274 passing yards and 0 TDs, but he ended up hitting the 300-yard passing bonus on FanDuel en route to securing 20-plus FDPs for the sixth time in seven completed starts this season. Daniels provides a fantastic floor due to his rushing production as he still managed to scamper for 52 yards on 8 attempts last week despite dealing with a rib injury.

Others to Consider

Joe Burrow ($7,900 vs. LV) - The Cincinnati Bengals have jumped to first in pass rate over expected (+4.5%) on the season, so they aren't shying away from leaning on Burrow every week. Besides the Las Vegas Raiders logging the ninth-lowest pressure rate (31.3%), they are also allowing the 10th-most expected points added per drop back (0.04) to QBs this year, per Brandon Gdula's numbers.

Sam Darnold ($7,500 vs. IND) - At the moment, the Indianapolis Colts are shaping up to be an extreme pass-funnel defense, ranking 26th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and fifth in schedule-adjusted run defense. With Aaron Jones ($7,500) trending toward being a popular choice at RB this week, stacking Darnold seems like a wise idea, especially with the Colts permitting the fifth-most deep yards per target (12.3) and second-highest completion percentage over expected (+0.04%).

Kirk Cousins ($7,500 vs. DAL) - Cousins gets to face a Dallas Cowboys squad that is allowing the fifth-most passing FDPs per drop back (0.51) while the Atlanta Falcons possess the third-highest implied total (27.0) on the main slate. Dallas is also surrendering the sixth-most FDPs per game (20.0) to QBs, putting Cousins in a premier spot to finally have a noteworthy performance against a team not named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Running Backs

Kyren Williams, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $8,900

Matchup: at SEA

It's hard to find an RB with a higher floor than Kyren Williams as he's averaging 26.1 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, 89 scrimmage yards per game, and he's scored at least 1 touchdown in 10 consecutive regular season appearances. This week, Williams will square off against a Seattle Seahawks defense that is giving up the most rushing yards (1,043), most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.35), and the fourth-most FDPs per game (24.1) to RBs this year.

Kyren Williams - Rushing Yds Kyren Williams Over @ Kyren Williams Under Nov 3 9:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alvin Kamara, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Matchup: at CAR

The New Orleans Saints are expected to have Derek Carr ($7,000) back under center in Week 9, and targets could be condensed in an offense that has a plethora of injuries. Along with the Carolina Panthers allowing the most FDPs per game (29.1) to RBs, more passes could be headed in Kamara's direction as Carolina also gives up the second-most FDPs per target (1.48) to the position.

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: vs. DAL

The run defense of the Cowboys has been atrocious all season, permitting the most rushing expected points added per attempt (0.10) and third-most FDPs per game (25.2) to RBs. Bijan Robinson has tallied 20-plus FDPs in three straight outings with 26.3 adjusted opportunities per game and 116 scrimmage yards per game during that span.

Others to Consider

De'Von Achane ($7,800 at BUF) - In the first game with Tua Tagovailoa ($7,300) back for the Miami Dolphins, Achane posted 23.7 FDPs with 26 adjusted opportunities, 147 scrimmage yards, and a TD. Achane's workload -- primarily in the passing game -- makes him an enticing option this week as the Buffalo Bills are ceding the most yards per route run (1.73) and the second-highest target rate (26.3%) to RBs.

Chase Brown ($6,300 vs. LV) - Even though the Bengals are a pass-heavy offense, Brown has taken over Cincy's backfield with 18.3 adjusted opportunities per game and a 75.0% red-zone rushing share across the last three weeks (compared to Zack Moss earning 11 adjusted opportunities per game and a 25.0% red-zone rushing share). Efficiency has been tough to come by for Brown in recent weeks, but he could find more room to run versus the Las Vegas Raiders, who are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.92) to RBs.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. ($6,200) - Despite Devin Singletary ($6,100) returning in Week 7, Tracy has registered 19 adjusted opportunities per game and 91 scrimmage yards per game in the last two weeks. Although it's a positive sign to see Tracy get in a limited practice on Thursday, he remains in the concussion protocol, so make sure he's active before Sunday's slate kicks off.

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup:

Justin Jefferson is the clear No. 1 option to stack with Sam Darnold ahead of a Sunday night contest as he's pacing the Minnesota Vikings in receiving yards per game (92.3), target share (34.1%), air yards share (44.7%), and yards per route run (3.21). As a result of the Colts being a pass-funnel defense, they are giving up the eighth-most FDPs per target (1.51) to WRs.

Justin Jefferson - Receiving Yds Justin Jefferson Over @ Justin Jefferson Under Nov 4 1:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Drake London, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: vs. DAL

Before Drake London finished with only 5.4 FDPs in last week's victory, he had 3 consecutive games where he achieved 15-plus FDPs. Currently, London leads the Falcons in target share (26.2%) and red-zone target share (44.4%) while the Cowboys are permitting the sixth-highest target rate (21.6%) and seventh-most yards per route run (1.76) to the WR position.

DeVonta Smith, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: vs. JAC

While I'm also a big fan of trying to fit A.J. Brown ($9,000) into my lineups, DeVonta Smith comes with a $1,200 discount, and he's coming off a season-high 17.5 FDPs in Week 8. Jacksonville's defense is allowing the fourth-most FDPs per game (32.5) and eighth-most yards per route run (1.74) to WRs, so there's room for both Brown and Smith to excel in Week 9.

Others to Consider

Terry McLaurin ($7,400 at NYG) - Terry McLaurin is recording 90 receiving yards per game, a 26.3% target share, 48.0% air yards share, and 3.67 yards per route run across his last 6 games since combining for only 39 receiving yards in the first 2 weeks of the year. Entering Week 9, the New York Giants are giving up the third-most FDPs per target (1.58) to the WR position.

Chris Olave ($7,100 at CAR) - Once again, the Saints have a handful of injuries on offense, leaving Alvin Kamara and Olave as the primary targets for Derek Carr. Besides the Panthers allowing the sixth-most FDPs per target (1.55) and yards per route run (1.79) to WRs, Olave scored a season-high 17.7 FDPs in Week 8 without Carr active for New Orleans.

Josh Downs ($6,900 at MIN) - Joe Flacco ($7,000) is starting for the Colts, and this is shaping up to be a busy game for Downs as the Vikings blitz at the second-highest rate (42.1%) and are permitting the most FDPs per game (37.7) to WRs. Whenever Flacco started in Weeks 5 and 6, Downs led Indy in target share (25.9%) while also posting 2.11 yards per route run during that two-game sample.

Courtland Sutton ($6,000 at BAL) - FanDuel Research's Austan Kas mentioned Sutton among his favorite DFS value picks in Week 9, and it's tough to argue against it considering the matchup. The Baltimore Ravens are allowing the second-most FDPs per game (37.4) and the most receiving touchdowns (13) to WRs this season.

Tight Ends

Kyle Pitts, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $6,000

Matchup: vs. DAL

Don't look now but Kyle Pitts has scored double-digit FDPs in three of his last four games while he's notched 75.3 receiving yards per game, a 20.4% target share, 23.1% air yards share, and 3.05 yards per route run over his last three outings. The Cowboys' defense is surrendering the most FDPs per target (2.19) and seventh-most yards per route run (1.64) to the TE position ahead of Sunday's showdown.

Kyle Pitts - Receiving Yds Kyle Pitts Over @ Kyle Pitts Under Nov 3 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

T.J. Hockenson, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $5,600

Matchup: vs. IND

T.J. Hockenson logged a full practice on Wednesday ahead of his season debut in 2024 after he tore his ACL and MCL last season. The fact Hockenson isn't limited in his first action since the injury makes me comfortable to fire him up this week versus a Colts defense that is giving up the sixth-most FDPs per game (11.7) to TEs.

Others to Consider

Zach Ertz ($5,300 at NYG) - Outside of McLaurin, Ertz is the only Washington pass catcher we can somewhat trust as he's logging a 20.1% target share, 2.1 downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game, and 1.78 yards per route run. Ertz has now contributed 11-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks with Jayden Daniels getting more and more comfortable with each start he makes.

Cole Kmet ($5,200 at ARI) - Kmet put up a dud of only 3.9 FDPs in Week 8, but the Chicago Bears need to realize their offense is better when he's more involved. With the Arizona Cardinals allowing the fifth-highest target rate (20.9%) and 11th-most yards per route run (1.48) to TEs, I expect Kmet to see more than the 1 target he saw a week ago.

Defenses

Los Angeles Rams

FanDuel Salary: $3,900

Matchup: at SEA

Since making some changes in the secondary a few weeks ago, the defense of the Los Angeles Rams has looked better, accumulating 33 FDPs across their last 3 games. The Rams have the fourth-highest pressure rate (39.6%) in the NFL, the Seahawks have the second-highest pass rate over expected (+4.5%), and Sunday's game is calling for potential rain in Seattle.

Atlanta Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

Matchup: vs. DAL

The Cowboys are a mess, and they'll likely pass often with the 10th-highest pass rate over expected (-0.8%). Even though the Falcons don't get sacks very often, they have forced multiple turnovers in three of their last five games.

Others to Consider

Detroit Lions ($3,700 at GB) - Even without Aidan Hutchinson rushing the passer for them, the Lions have accrued 16-plus FDPs in two of their last three contests. Detroit's defense will either face Jordan Love -- who isn't 100% healthy -- or Malik Willis on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers ($3,400 vs. DET) - On the flip side, the best time to use a defense against the Lions is when Jared Goff is playing on the road. Green Bay's defense also leads the league in takeaways (19) entering Week 9.

