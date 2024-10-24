FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 8

It was a noticeably low-scoring week in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, but it's time to shift our focus to the Week 8 NFL DFS main slate. Just as a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game and players are rewarded bonus points for achieving certain yardage thresholds.

While factoring the changes to NFL DFS on FanDuel, some players have an edge over others in the upcoming games around the league.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 8 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 8

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, spread, and over/under based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Detroit Lions TEN 27.5 -10.5 44.5 Baltimore Ravens @CLE 27 -9.5 44.5 Green Bay Packers @JAC 27 -4.5 49.5 Houston Texans IND 26 -5.5 46.5 Kansas City Chiefs @LV 25.5 -9.5 41.5 Denver Broncos CAR 25.5 -9.5 41.5 Buffalo Bills @SEA 25.25 -+3 47.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Matchup: at CLE

Using Lamar Jackson at a sub-$9,000 salary with how he's currently playing seems like an absolute no-brainer this week, even in a divisional game on the road. Jackson is averaging a slate-best 27 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game entering Week 8, he's finished as the QB5 or better on FanDuel in five of his first seven starts in 2024, and the Baltimore Ravens carry the second-highest implied total (27.0) on the main slate.

Lamar Jackson - Rushing Yds Lamar Jackson Over @ Lamar Jackson Under Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $8,600

Matchup: at CIN

This week's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals could be a fantastic game-stacking environment with condensed aerial attacks, a tight spread, and a fairly high total. Jalen Hurts excels when he's kept clean with the highest adjusted completion percentage (86.9%) and third-most yards per attempt (9.3) when he's not pressured, per PFF. Meanwhile, Cincy's defense is recording the ninth-lowest pressure rate (30.4%) and third-lowest sack rate (4.2%), via NextGenStats.

Others to Consider

Joe Burrow ($7,600 vs. PHI) - On the flip side of the Eagles-Bengals game, Burrow plays in an offense with the second-highest pass rate over expected (+3.9%) while Cincinnati is favored at home over Philadelphia. Our NFL DFS projections have Burrow tabbed as the second-best point-per-dollar play on the main slate.

Caleb Williams ($7,400 at WAS) - Before the Chicago Bears had their bye week in Week 7, Caleb Williams had back-to-back weeks where he posted 26-plus FDPs. While Williams does face a Washington Commanders defense that is allowing the third-most passing FDPs per drop back (0.55) to QBs, I like him a decent bit less if Jayden Daniels ($9,000) is inactive for Washington.

Bo Nix ($6,900 vs. CAR) - Nix was mentioned in my deep sleepers article this week, and it's because he's running plenty ahead of a golden matchup versus the Carolina Panthers -- who allowed Marcus Mariota ($6,800) to put up 19.6 FDPs in relief of Jayden Daniels last week -- at home. Given Carolina's inability to stop the run with their 30th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense, I don't hate the idea of either not stacking Nix with one of his pass-catchers or stacking him with Javonte Williams ($6,000).

Running Backs

Joe Mixon, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $9,000

Matchup: vs. IND

In the four games Joe Mixon has been active in this season, he's averaging 26.3 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, 121 scrimmage yards per game, an 82.6% red zone rushing share, and 23.1 FDPs per game. Aside from the Texans owning the fourth-highest implied total (26.0) on the main slate at home, the Indianapolis Colts are permitting the second-most rushing yards per game (159.9).

Breece Hall, Jets

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: at NE

Since Todd Downing was named the play caller for the New York Jets in Week 6, Breece Hall has seen 30 adjusted opportunities per game, 155 scrimmage yards per game, a 75.0% red-zone rushing share, and 24.3 FDPs per game during that two-game sample. Even though we typically associate the New England Patriots with having a stout defense, they have ceded the sixth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.85) and third-most rushing TDs (9) to RBs this season.

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: vs. BUF

Across the five games he's played in this year, Kenneth Walker III has handled 23.4 adjusted opportunities per game and an 81.8% red zone rushing share while scoring 20.6 FDPs per game. This week, Walker faces a Buffalo Bills squad that is giving up the second-most receiving yards (381), second-highest target rate (25.2%), and the fifth-most FDPs per game (24.3) to the RB position.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kenneth Walker III -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Others to Consider

J.K. Dobbins ($7,400 vs. NO) - Even though he managed to post only 66 scrimmage yards in Week 7, Dobbins still registered 20 adjusted opportunities ahead of a favorable matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. Only the Dallas Cowboys have a worse schedule-adjusted run defense than the Saints, who have given up 80-plus rushing yards and at least 1 rushing TD to at least one RB in each of the last three weeks.

De'Von Achane ($6,800 vs. ARI) - The potential return of Tua Tagovailoa ($7,000) should cause fantasy players to rejoice as the skill players on the Miami Dolphins all get a massive boost with him under center. In the six weeks he's been active, Achane leads Miami's crowded backfield with a 53.8% snap rate, 20.5 adjusted opportunities per game, 75.7 scrimmage yards per game, and we know the ceiling he possesses when healthy.

Javonte Williams ($6,000 vs. CAR) - Williams had his best performance of the season in Week 7 against the Saints, producing a season-high 24.6 FDPs with 111 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs on 17 touches. The featured back for the Denver Broncos is primed for another stellar outing as the Panthers allow the most FDPs per game (29.9) to RBs in 2024.

Wide Receivers

A.J. Brown, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $9,000

Matchup: at CIN

A.J. Brown has been consistently dominant whenever he's been on the field this season, earning a whopping 35.8% target share, 57.3% air yards share, and 4.15 yards per route run on a fantastic 13.7-yard average depth of target in the three games. Additionally, Brown has tallied 23-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks ahead of a road meeting with the Bengals where the Eagles are expected to be playing from behind.

A.J. Brown - Receiving Yds A.J. Brown Over @ A.J. Brown Under Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $7,600

Matchup: vs. ARI

Assuming Tagovailoa does return for the Dolphins in Week 8, this is the final time we'll be getting Tyreek Hill at a sub-$8,000 salary. Even though Hill figures to be one of the most popular choices at WR this week, it's well-warranted as the Cardinals are giving up the second-most FDPs per target (1.66) and most yards per route run (1.87) to WRs this year, and he always possesses slate-breaking upside with his big-play ability.

Tee Higgins

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. PHI

FanDuel Research's Austan Kas mentioned Ja'Marr Chase ($9,200) among his favorite stud DFS picks in Week 8, and while I do like Chase quite a bit, Tee Higgins isn't a bad option either in Sunday's showdown between the Eagles and Bengals. Throughout the first five games he's been active this season, Higgins is logging a 29.2% target share, 42.0% air yards share, and 2.16 yards per route run (compared to Chase's 24.0% target share, 32.7% air yards share, and 3.09 yards per route run in the same span).

Others to Consider

D.J. Moore ($6,600 at WAS) - Even if Daniels doesn't play for the Commanders, we can't completely ignore the fact that Washington's defense is permitting the most FDPs per target (1.69) and third-most yards per route run (1.82) to WRs. The Bears could have used part of their bye week to get Moore on the same page as Caleb Williams with the duo leaving plenty of yardage and fantasy production on the field entering Week 8.

Jaylen Waddle ($5,900 vs. ARI) - Along with Hill, we're not going to see Waddle carry a salary under $6,000 again this season -- assuming Tagovailoa is active. It seems like centuries ago at this point, but back in Week 1 with Tagovailoa targeting him, Waddle tallied 16.7 FDPs while racking up 109 yards on 5 receptions.

DeAndre Hopkins ($5,400 at LV) - It remains to be seen how much of a workload Hopkins receives in his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs, but it seems clear that he'll suit up in some fashion on Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Even if Hopkins plays just the red-zone and third-down snaps, we saw Amari Cooper ($7,100) record 14.6 FDPs in a similar situation last week.

Ricky Pearsall ($5,200 vs. DAL) - There are going to be a handful of injuries to sift through between now and Sunday at the WR position, but Pearsall is a viable salary-saving option if Deebo Samuel ($8,000) and/or Jauan Jennings ($6,100) are ruled out in Week 8. Pearsall led all of the WRs for the San Francisco 49ers in snap rate (78.6%) and route rate (70.3%) in his debut in Week 7, and Brandon Aiyuk is out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. I'd prefer Jennings over Pearsall if Jennings doesn't have any limitations entering Sunday night's matchup.

Tight Ends

David Njoku, Browns

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Matchup: vs. BAL

For those who held strong, David Njoku had his most productive outing of the season in Week 7 as he got peppered with a 29.2% target share and 20.6% air yards share en route to 10 catches for 76 yards on 14 targets. With Jameis Winston ($6,500) announced as the starting QB for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, we should expect Njoku to remain heavily involved in the aerial attack this week.

David Njoku - Receiving Yds David Njoku Over @ David Njoku Under Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Hunter Henry

FanDuel Salary: $5,300

Matchup: vs. NYJ

Hunter Henry is the only pass-catcher we can trust on the Patriots as he's pacing the team in target share (20.9%), air yards share (28.5%), and receiving yards per game (66.5) in the first two weeks with Drake Maye ($7,100) under center. Even in a tough matchup, Henry is a solid TE option this week given the role he possesses in a Maye-led offense that has looked much better in recent weeks.

Others to Consider

Cade Otton ($5,200 vs. ATL) - With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you could avoid trying to predict which WR emerges (if any) and play Otton instead. Otton has quietly posted a TE12 finish or better in DFS across 4 of his last 5 starts, and he's garnered 8-plus targets in 3 of those games.

Dalton Kincaid ($4,000 at SEA) - Regardless of how disappointed you are about Kincaid's start to the season, he's the minimum salary on FanDuel, and he allows us to fit more high-salary studs into our lineups. Our projections believe only Njoku is a better points-per-dollar play than Kincaid this week.

Defenses

Detroit Lions

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

Matchup: vs. TEN

Aidan Hutchinson may not be rushing the passer for the Detroit Lions right now, but this is a defense that still has plenty of talent ahead of a home bout with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans own the third-lowest implied total (16.5) on the main slate with Mason Rudolph expected to draw another start at QB.

San Francisco 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

Matchup: vs. DAL

In the event where the Cowboys are still a mess coming out of their bye week, there is value in taking the 49ers' defense to wreak havoc at home. San Fran's defense has shown the upside of double-digit FDPs, and both of their 10-plus-point outings this season came at Levi Stadium.

Others to Consider

Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($3,700 vs. ATL) - The Falcons have been airing it out a bit more in recent weeks, and we saw last week that it can lead to FDPs as the Seahawks' defense posted a season-high 16 FDPs against them in Week 7. Todd Bowles is going to blitz plenty with Kirk Cousins still not showing much mobility since returning from a torn Achilles.

Atlanta Falcons ($3,600 at TB) - On the other hand, the Falcons' defense isn't an awful play due to the Buccaneers not having Evans or Godwin available. At the moment, projections pinpoint Atlanta's defense as the best point-per-dollar play in a rematch versus Tampa Bay.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Be sure to check out all of the Week _+ daily fantasy football contests on FanDuel, including the _+!

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.