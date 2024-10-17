FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 7

The sixth week of the 2024 NFL season was filled with plenty of action, but it's time to turn our attention toward the Week 7 NFL DFS main slate. Just as a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game and players are rewarded bonus points for achieving certain yardage thresholds.

While taking into account the changes to NFL DFS on FanDuel, some players have an edge over others in the upcoming contests around the league.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 7 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 7

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, spread, and over/under based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Washington Commanders CAR 30 -8.5 51.5 Atlanta Falcons SEA 27.25 -3.0 51.5 Minnesota Vikings DET 26 -1.5 50.5 Green Bay Packers HOU 25 -2.5 47.5 Los Angeles Rams LV 25 -6.5 43.5 Buffalo Bills TEN 25 -8.5 41.5 San Francisco 49ers KC 24.5 -+2 47.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $9,100

Matchup: vs. CAR

The Washington Commanders boast the highest implied total (30.0) on the main slate, and the Carolina Panthers are giving up the fourth-most FanDuel (FD) points per drop back (0.58) to QBs (via NextGenStats), making Jayden Daniels an easy choice in Week 7. It's hard to argue against our NFL DFS projections having Daniels forecasted for the most FD points (22.3) among QBs given his dual-threat ability and home date with a woeful Panthers defense.

Geno Smith, Seahawks

Geno Smith, Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $7,600

Matchup: at ATL

Not only are the Seattle Seahawks posting the highest pass rate over expected (+5.4%), they are also playing at the fourth-fastest pace through six weeks. With the Atlanta Falcons registering the lowest pressure rate (23.0%), Geno Smith is a fantastic option in DFS this week as he's already had three performances this season where he's produced 20-plus FD points.

Others to Consider

Sam Darnold ($7,500 vs. DET) - The Minnesota Vikings are slight favorites at home versus the Detroit Lions, and they possess the third-highest implied total (26.0) on the main slate. Before tallying only 5.3 FD points back in Week 5, Darnold had three consecutive outings of 20-plus FD points, and Detroit's pass rush takes a massive hit with Aidan Hutchinson sidelined.

Andy Dalton ($7,300 at WAS) - Dalton was mentioned among my NFL deep sleepers this week with the Panthers expected to be playing from behind against the Commanders. Along with allowing the second-most FD points per drop back (0.59) to QBs, Washington is ranked 29th in schedule-adjusted pass defense (compared to 16th in schedule-adjusted run defense).

Kirk Cousins ($7,200 vs. SEA) - It was a disappointing outing from Cousins in Week 6 as the Falcons secured an early lead over the Panthers, but the Seahawks should put up more of a fight. Seattle's defense has given up 29-plus points in three straight games with the three opposing QBs in those contests finishing no worse than QB10 in DFS.

Running Backs

Kyren Williams, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $8,600

Matchup: vs. LV

Kyren Williams figures to be one of the most popular high-salary RB options in Week 7 as the Las Vegas Raiders are permitting the most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.59) to RBs, per Brandon Gdula's numbers. While Williams is receiving a healthy 25 adjusted opportunities per game (carries plus 2x targets) for the Los Angeles Rams, the only thing that would prevent him from having a standout performance is rookie Blake Corum ($4,700) getting a post-bye rookie bump in snaps.

Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. CAR

There isn't a team giving up more FD points per game (31.5) to RBs than the Panthers are entering Week 7. Brian Robinson missed last week's game with a knee ailment, but he logged a limited practice session on Wednesday. He'd be a stellar play if he returns to the field on Sunday. Before being ruled out in Week 6, Robinson was averaging 15.9 FD points per game, 19 adjusted opportunities per game, and 78.6 scrimmage yards per game.

Kenneth Walker, Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: at ATL

Kenneth Walker III was at the forefront of my trends to know piece this week as the Seahawks are using him more in the passing game, with the dynamic back earning a notable 14.5% target share from the RB position. Ahead of a matchup with a Falcons defense that is allowing the fifth-highest target rate (22.5%) and fifth-worst defensive rushing success rate (45.2%) to RBs, Walker is posting averages of 23.0 adjusted opportunities, 100.3 scrimmage yards, and 20.1 FD points per game despite Zach Charbonnet ($5,300) also earning snaps.

Kenneth Walker III - Rushing + Receiving Yds Kenneth Walker III Over @ Kenneth Walker III Under Oct 20 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Others to Consider

Others to Consider

Chuba Hubbard ($7,400 at WAS) - While the debut of rookie Jonathon Brooks ($5,000) is on the horizon, the Panthers still haven't activated him to the roster, and head coach Dave Canales said the team will take things a "week at a time" when speaking about Brooks. For now, Hubbard should continue to lead Carolina's backfield as he's been a bright spot on the team with 1.50 rushing yards over expected per attempt and a 46.5% rushing success rate while averaging 15.1 FD points per game.

Tony Pollard ($7,100 at BUF) - The Buffalo Bills are showing signs of being a run-funnel defense (ranking 9th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 26th in schedule-adjusted run defense), putting Pollard on our radar for the second straight week. Pollard has posted 16-plus FD points in back-to-back games, and his workload could grow even larger with Tyjae Spears ($5,600) uncertain to play on Sunday.

Chase Brown ($6,500 at CLE) - We could have witnessed a seismic shift in the backfield for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with Brown finishing with more snaps than Zack Moss ($6,700) after the latter fumbled. Brown has been the much more explosive back in Cincy's offense, and the Bengals could find themselves in a positive game script in Week 7 against a Cleveland Browns team that struggles to move the ball with Deshaun Watson ($6,800) under center.

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Matchup: at MIN

Being that the Vikings blitz at the third-highest rate (41.5%) and generate pressure at the eighth-highest rate (36.4%), this is shaping up to be more of an Amon-Ra St. Brown game than a Jameson Williams ($6,500) one as the Lions could struggle to get the necessary time to have deep routes develop. Even though ARSB has just one 100-yard performance this season, he still leads Detroit's offense in target share (28.6%), and he's found the end zone in three straight contests.

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Receiving Yds Amon-Ra St. Brown Over @ Amon-Ra St. Brown Under Oct 20 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Drake London, Falcons

Drake London, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. SEA

The rapport between Drake London and Kirk Cousins is looking solid in recent weeks, with the talented receiver accumulating a 27.7% target share, 32.6% air yards share, and 2.85 yards per route run over his last two games. At the moment, our projections have London tied with Ja'Marr Chase ($9,300) for the second-most FD points (14.1) among the WRs on the main slate. All of my Cousins stacks will include London.

Terry McLaurin, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $7,200

Matchup: vs. CAR

Of the pass-catchers in Washington's efficient aerial attack, Terry McLaurin remains the lone player we can trust each week as he's pacing the team in target share (26.1%) and air yards share (51.9%) while posting 2.31 yards per route run. Carolina's defense is permitting the fourth-most FD points per target (1.69) and eighth-most yards per route run (1.76) to WRs, putting McLaurin in another smash spot in Week 7.

Others to Consider

Diontae Johnson ($7,100 at WAS) - Since Andy Dalton took over at QB for the Panthers in Week 3, Johnson boasts team-best marks in target share (29.5%), air yards share (46.0%), and yards per route run (2.22). The Commanders are giving up the most FD points per target (1.75), second-most receiving TDs (10), and second-most yards per route run (1.96) to WRs this season. Xavier Legette ($5,900) should also be on our radar in tournaments given the matchup.

Tank Dell ($7,000 at GB) - With Nico Collins inactive for the Houston Texans in Week 6, Dell led the team in target share (29.0%) and tallied 15.2 FD points. Collins remains out for the Texans in Week 7, and Dell should be part of a condensed passing game in a matchup versus the Green Bay Packers where Houston is a slight underdog on the road.

Davante Adams ($6,900 at PIT) - Adams' hamstring injury magically healed upon being traded to the New York Jets, and if we get word he won't be limited in his debut, we may not get him at this salary again this season. There's undoubtedly risk playing Adams this week, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are a pass-funnel unit with the 19th schedule-adjusted pass defense and top-ranked schedule-adjusted run defense.

Jordan Addison ($6,300 vs. DET) - I agree with our Austan Kas that Justin Jefferson ($9,400) is a stud DFS pick this week and someone who I'd try to fit into all of the lineups I can. However, Addison shouldn't be forgotten with the Lions allowing the highest target rate (24.5%) and fourth-most FD points per game (34.7) to WRs.

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: at LA

For those who are open to using a high-salary TE, Brock Bowers is poised for a productive outing against the Rams in Week 7. Besides Los Angeles giving up the most FD points per target (2.52) and second-most FD points per game (11.6) to TEs, Bowers is logging a 25.8% target share, 2.23 yards per route run, and 62.3 receiving yards per game across the last three weeks with Davante Adams sidelined.

Dalton Schultz, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $5,200

Matchup: at GB

Dalton Schultz concluded last week with only 4.7 FD points, but his usage was noteworthy with Nico Collins inactive. Despite registering only 0.96 yards per route run, Schultz drew the second-highest target share (25.8%) on Texans in Week 6, and the Packers are surrendering the the fourth-highest target rate (21.6%) and third-most FD points per game (10.8) to the TE position.

Dalton Schultz - Total Receptions Dalton Schultz Over @ Dalton Schultz Under Oct 20 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Colby Parkinson, Rams

Colby Parkinson, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $5,200

Matchup: vs. LV

The production has left a lot to be desired for Colby Parkinson, but not many TEs are on the field as often as he is for the Rams. Parkinson is recording an 86.3% snap rate and 79.2% route rate in his first five games in LA, and his 23.1% red-zone target share and 27.3% end-zone target share suggests he'll be finding the end zone for the first time in 2024 sooner rather than later.

Others to Consider

Zach Ertz ($5,100 vs. CAR) - While Ertz is never a high-upside play, he is currently sporting the second-highest target share (17.6%) on the Commanders while notching a 19.6% air yards share and 1.57 yards per route run. Ertz is another candidate at TE to score his first touchdown of the season soon with a team-high 25.0% red-zone target share and 16.7% end-zone target share.

Grant Calcaterra ($5,100 at NYG) - Dallas Goedert has been ruled out for multiple weeks for the Philadelphia Eagles, and it was Calcaterra who stepped up in his absence in Week 6. During last week's game when Goedert exited early, Calcaterra tied DeVonta Smith ($7,700) for the second-highest target share (16.7%) on the Eagles while hauling in all 4 of his targets for 67 yards.

Defenses

Los Angeles Rams

FanDuel Salary: $4,100

Matchup: vs. LV

Even with the Rams producing dismal metrics on defense, the Raiders are tied for the third-lowest implied total (18.5) on the main slate. Los Angeles made some changes to their secondary in Week 5, which resulted in 10 FD points versus the Packers, and they possess the sixth-highest pressure rate (38.7%) in a game they are favored at home.

Minnesota Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $3,900

Matchup: vs. DET

Rostering the Vikings' defense is certainly risky, but they have given some talented offenses fits this season. Plus, Jared Goff had some turnover issues earlier this year. Minnesota's defense is averaging a slate-high 14.4 FD points per game while scoring 13 FD points against teams like the Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

Others to Consider

Atlanta Falcons ($3,400 vs. SEA) - The Falcons don't generate much pressure, but the Seahawks are going to be throwing often as they own the highest pass rate over expected in the league. Geno Smith has six interceptions and a fumble, so he's more prone to turnovers with Seattle airing it out more often than previous years.

New York Giants ($3,200 vs. PHI) - One of the most underrated defenses up to this point has been the Giants, who have the 11th-highest pressure rate (35.7%) and top-ranked sack rate (11.6%) in the NFL. Philly's offense still doesn't look like a consistent unit entering Week 7, and using New York's defense allows us to fit in the high-salary studs at the premier positions.

