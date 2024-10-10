FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 6

The fifth week of the 2024 NFL season is a thing of the past, so it's time to turn our attention toward the Week 6 NFL DFS main slate. Just as a reminder, Just as a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game and players are rewarded bonus points for achieving certain yardage thresholds.

While keeping the changes to NFL DFS on FanDuel in mind, some players have an edge over others in the upcoming contests around the league.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 6 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 6

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, spread, and over/under based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens WSH 29 -6.5 51.5 Detroit Lions @DAL 27.75 -3.0 52.5 Atlanta Falcons @CAR 26.5 -6.5 46.5 Green Bay Packers ARI 26.5 -5.5 47.5 Philadelphia Eagles CLE 26 -9.5 42.5 Cincinnati Bengals @NYG 26 -3.5 48.5 Dallas Cowboys DET 24.75 +3 52.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

Matchup: vs. WAS

Lamar Jackson comes in the with the heftiest salary among the QBs on the main slate, but it's warranted as he's tallied 23-plus FD points in four of his first five starts in 2024, and the Baltimore Ravens possess the highest implied total (29.0) in Week 6. The matchup doesn't get much better with the Washington Commanders allowing the third-most passing FD points per drop back (0.59) and the sixth-most expected points added per drop back, via NextGenStats.

Jayden Daniels, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: at BAL

On the flip side, Jayden Daniels is also a fantastic option at QB with the Ravens showing signs of being a pass-funnel defense, ranking 24th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 4th in schedule-adjusted run defense. Baltimore's defense is also permitting the seventh-most passing FD points per drop back (0.50) and the second-highest completion percentage over expected (+0.04%).

Others to Consider

Joe Burrow ($8,100 at NYG) - The Cincinnati Bengals have risen to No. 3 in pass rate over expected (+4.3%) this season as Burrow has posted 28-plus FD points in 2 of his last 3 starts. With the Bengals desperate to avoid falling to 1-5 on the season, Burrow should be airing it out often again on Sunday night versus the New York Giants.

Dak Prescott ($8,000 vs. DET) - Besides playing at the fastest pace, the Dallas Cowboys are 12th in pass rate over expected (-1.0%) ahead of a meeting with the Detroit Lions in a game with the highest total on the main slate. Prescott has 300-plus yards and 2 TDs in two of his last three outings while our NFL DFS projections have him listed as the fifth-best points-per-dollar play in Week 6.

Daniel Jones ($6,800 vs. CIN) - Jones was mentioned among my deep sleepers this week, and he has a tantalizing matchup against the Bengals -- who are 29th in schedule-adjusted pass defense -- on Sunday night. Even though playing Jones always comes with some risk, he has finished as QB12 or better in DFS in 3 of his last 4 contests.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $9,100

Matchup: vs. WAS

Although I want to have exposure to the passing games of the Ravens and Commanders, I also believe Derrick Henry could be in store for another productive showing. Across Baltimore's three-game win streak, Henry has averaged 24.7 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) and 159.7 scrimmage yards per game (compared to 18.5 adjusted opportunities and 71 scrimmage yards per game in Weeks 1 and 2). The Ravens are nearly touchdown favorites at home on Sunday.

David Montgomery, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: at DAL

David Montgomery seems to always go overlooked compared to Jahmyr Gibbs, even though he's slightly ahead of his running mate in adjusted opportunities (20.3) and scrimmage yards per game (91.3). Aside from the Cowboys ranking 32nd in schedule-adjusted run defense, they are giving up the fifth-most FD points (121.1) and the most rushing expected points added per attempt (0.08) to RBs.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: at DAL

While Gibbs figures to be the more popular play than Montgomery due to his usage in the passing game, I still like him as our projections have Gibbs recording the fourth-most FD points (14.7) among RBs on the main slate. Considering Dallas' porous run defense and the fact Detroit is carrying the second-highest implied total (27.75) on the slate, I want plenty of exposure to both Montgomery and Gibbs.

Others to Consider

Josh Jacobs ($7,600 vs. ARI) - Despite Jacobs notching 22.4 adjusted opportunities and 95 scrimmage yards per game to begin the year, he's logging only 11.7 FD points per game due to his lack of TDs. This week is a perfect chance for Jacobs to have success on the ground with the Arizona Cardinals sitting at No. 27 in schedule-adjusted run defense and the second-worst defensive rushing success rate (48.1%) against the RB position.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. ($5,800 vs. CIN) - Tracy exploded for 130 scrimmage yards on 22 adjusted opportunities in Week 5 with Devin Singletary ($6,100) sidelined. If Singletary misses this week's game, Tracy is poised for another notable performance against a Cincy defense that is allowing the fourth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.15) and the worst defensive rushing success rate (50.8%) to RBs. Just note that Singletary has returned to practice, and he would drastically alter the ceiling of Tracy.

Chase Brown ($5,400 at NYG) - At the moment, Zack Moss has yet to practice this week, which could make Brown the featured back for the Bengals on Sunday. While he's operated as the backup to Moss so far, Brown is logging 1.03 rushing yards over expected per attempt, a 53.7% rushing success rate, and 53.8 scrimmage yards per game (compared to Moss registering -0.61 rushing yards over expected per attempt, a 33.3% rushing success rate, and 67 scrimmage yards per game).

Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $7,600

Matchup: at NYG

In the last two games, Tee Higgins leads Cincinnati's offense in target share (34.8%), air yards share (49.0%), and downfield targets per game (4.5) while posting a formidable 2.31 yards per route run. I expect the Bengals to lean on their passing attack on Sunday night versus the Giants, making Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase ($9,500) easy choices in DFS this week as targets are almost exclusively funneled to them in this offense.

Drake London, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

Matchup: at CAR

Hopefully Week 5 was a preview of what's to come for Drake London as the big-play wideout logged a season-high 22 slot snaps (according to PFF) en route to putting up a season-best 30.4 FD points. London is set up for success again in Week 6 with the Carolina Panthers surrendering the most FD points per target (1.76) and the eighth-most yards per route run (1.80) to WRs.

Zay Flowers, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $7,200

Matchup: vs. WAS

Zay Flowers is the only pass-catcher we can comfortably stack with Lamar as he's pacing the Ravens in target share (27.1%), air yards share (30.0%), and downfield targets per game (3.6) with a solid 1.92 yards per route run. Washington's defense is permitting the third-most FD points per target (1.73) and the most receiving TDs (10) to the WR position entering Week 6.

Others to Consider

Terry McLaurin ($6,800 at BAL) - Similar to Flowers, McLaurin is the lone pass-catcher we can trust on the Commanders with team-best marks in target share (27.3%), air yards share (57.0%), and average depth of target (14.9). It also helps that the Ravens are giving up the second-most FD points per target (1.74) to WRs and the fifth-most deep yards per target (13.4).

Jameson Williams ($6,300 at DAL) - My primary approach to the Cowboys-Lions matchup is stacking Dallas' passing game and Detroit's rushing attack, but Jamo is enticing at his salary. The Cowboys are allowing the seventh-highest target rate (21.8%) and eighth-highest average depth of target (11.3) to WRs, so there is room for Williams to be a nice point-per-dollar play on 4 or 5 receptions since most of his usage occurs down the field.

Jalen Tolbert ($6,100 vs. DET) - Tolbert is emerging as the No. 3 receiving option on the Cowboys with a season-high 18.2 FD points in Week 5. While CeeDee Lamb ($9,300) is also a fantastic play, Tolbert is a viable value option at WR -- especially in Dak stacks -- as the Lions are surrendering the highest target rate (24.7%) and sixth-most yards per route run (1.83) to WRs.

Dontayvion Wicks ($6,000 vs. ARI) - The potential ceiling outcome for Wicks undoubtedly takes a hit if both Christian Watson ($5,700) and Romeo Doubs ($5,700) are active, but Wicks is still a contrarian play after he burned everyone in Week 5. Over the last two weeks, Wicks leads the Packers in target share (25.6%), air yards share (39.1%), and downfield targets per game (6) with an enticing 15.1-yard average depth of target while the Cardinals are giving up the seventh-most FD points per target (1.61) and second-most yards per route run (1.93) to WRs. Darius Slayton ($5,900) also becomes interesting in this salary range if Malik Nabers ($8,000) is ruled out.

Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $6,100

Matchup: vs. DET

Jake Ferguson seems firmly implanted as the No. 2 option behind Lamb on the Cowboys, though, Tolbert could be emerging in his third year in the NFL. Even with Tolbert's new role in the offense, Ferguson is still tallying the second-highest target share (20.4%) and the third-most yards per route run (1.94) on the Cowboys. Dallas has the seventh-highest implied total (24.75) on the main slate as home underdogs.

Tucker Kraft, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $6,000

Matchup: vs. ARI

Similar to Wicks, Tucker Kraft could see his usage decline if Watson and Doubs are back on the field in Week 6, so keep tabs on the statuses of Green Bay's pass-catchers. Kraft has combined for 10 catches on 14 targets for 141 yards and 3 TDs in his last two games, making him worth consideration at a position that is tough to predict.

Others to Consider

Dalton Schultz ($5,300 at NE) - The placement of Nico Collins on injured reserve makes the other pass-catchers on the Houston Texans a bit more viable. With everyone flocking toward Tank Dell ($6,700) with Collins out -- and the fact I'll likely be saving salary at TE -- Dalton Schultz is on my radar despite his current 12.1% target share and 0.74 yards per route run. Similar to most TEs, we're hoping for a Schultz TD here due to his lack of upside in yardage.

Cade Otton ($5,200 at NO) - Things are dire at the TE position but Otton caught my eye with the third-highest target share (16.4%) and red-zone target share (18.2%) in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense that is second in pass rate over expected (+6.3%) through five games. The New Orleans Saints are also giving up the third-most receiving yards (321) and sixth-most yards per route run (1.61) to the TE position.

Defenses

Philadelphia Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $4,800

Matchup: vs. CLE

Anyone who has faced the Cleveland Browns this year has been a viable play in fantasy with the Browns carrying the second-lowest implied total (16.5) on the main slate. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming out of their bye week, and this is a perfect get-right spot if you have the salary for a defense.

Indianapolis Colts

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

Matchup: at TEN

Along with the Browns, defenses have had success against the Tennessee Titans with Will Levis being a highly volatile QB who turns the ball over often. Currently, Levis is expected to start in Week 6, and while the Indianapolis Colts have struggled, they have upside in this spot.

Others to Consider

Atlanta Falcons ($3,800 at CAR) - I believe the Falcons have a better defense than their metrics indicate and the Panthers' offense didn't look effective last week versus the Chicago Bears with 10 points scored. Atlanta is also nearly touchdown favorites on the road, which would give them more opportunities to generate turnovers against Andy Dalton.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($3,700 at NO) - Facing a rookie signal-caller could be what this Buccaneers defense needs to get back on track. If Spencer Rattler has a rough debut in the NFL, it's going to be because he struggles to handle a Todd Bowles defense that blitzes at the seventh-highest rate (33.8%).

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.