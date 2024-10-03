FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 5

Four weeks have been completed for the 2024 NFL season, so it's time to shift our focus to the Week 5 NFL DFS main slate. Just as a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game and players are rewarded bonus points for achieving certain yardage thresholds.

While keeping the changes to NFL DFS on FanDuel in mind, some players have an edge over other in the upcoming games across the league.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 5 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 5

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, spread, and over/under based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Francisco 49ers ARI 28.5 -7.5 49.5 Green Bay Packers @LA 25.75 -3.0 48.5 Baltimore Ravens @CIN 25.5 -2.5 48.5 Seattle Seahawks NYG 25 -6.5 43.5 Buffalo Bills @HOU 24.5 -1.5 47.5 Jacksonville Jaguars IND 24.5 -2.5 46.5 Washington Commanders CLE 23.25 -+3 43.5 Houston Texans BUF 23 1.5 47.5 View Full Table

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Matchup: at CIN

The Baltimore Ravens have the third-highest implied total (25.5) on the main slate, and the Cincinnati Bengals are allowing the 12th-most passing FanDuel (FD) points per drop back (0.45) and 8th-most expected points added per drop back to QBs, per our Brandon Gdula's numbers. Lamar Jackson should thrive on Sunday with the Bengals also possessing the fourth-lowest pressure rate (26.7%), via NextGenStats. I don't hate the idea of stacking Lamar with Derrick Henry to get full exposure to Baltimore's dynamic rushing attack.

Jordan Love, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $8,200

Matchup: at LA

Of the QBs on the main slate, Jordan Love is averaging the most FD points per game (25.8), and the Green Bay Packers own the second-highest implied total (25.75). The Los Angeles Rams are allowing the most FD passing points per drop back (0.67) and second-most expected points added per drop back (0.28) to QBs. Stacking Love becomes a bit easier with Christian Watson sidelined.

Jordan Love - Passing TDs Jordan Love Over @ Jordan Love Under Oct 6 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Others to Consider

Brock Purdy ($7,700 vs. ARI) - Besides the San Francisco 49ers having the highest implied total (28.5) on the Week 5 main slate, the Arizona Cardinals are giving up the fifth-most passing FD points per drop back (0.52) to QBs and have the second-lowest pressure rate (24.8%) in the NFL.

Kyler Murray ($7,500 at SF) - No one is going to want to play Kyler after his dud performance in Week 4, but the Cardinals are expected to be playing from behind, and the 49ers have surrendered the eighth-most passing FD points per drop back (0.49) to QBs. Our projections also have Murray as one of three QBs who is forecasted to throw for 225-plus passing yards and rush for 25-plus yards in Week 5.

Geno Smith ($7,400 vs. NYG) - The Seattle Seahawks are letting Geno cook with the highest pass rate over expected (+6.8%) while the New York Giants are allowing the ninth-most passing FD points per drop back (0.49) and the third-highest completion percentage over expected (+0.05%) to QBs. Seattle also has the fourth-highest implied total (25.0) on the main slate.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: at CIN

With the Ravens in positive game scripts in back-to-back weeks, Derrick Henry has scored 32-plus FD points in both contests. Baltimore is currently favored on the road over a Cincinnati team that is permitting the fourth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.95) and the third-worst defensive rushing success rate (48.0%) to RBs.

Jordan Mason, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: vs. ARI

Jordan Mason remains the only featured back for the 49ers, averaging a healthy 26.3 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) and 126.0 scrimmage yards per game. The Cardinals are giving up the most expected FD points (113.7) and have the second-worst defensive rushing success rate (49.1%) to RBs.

Kenneth Walker, Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

Matchup: vs. NYG

While Kenneth Walker III has been active in only two games this season, he's averaging the most FD points per game (26.3) among the RBs on the main slate. Walker is logging 24.0 adjusted opportunities per game and 112.5 scrimmage yards per game while his 80% red-zone rushing share has helped him score four rushing TDs. He gets a home matchup versus a Giants defense that is allowing the third-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.37) to RBs.

Others to Consider

Josh Jacobs ($7,000 at LA) - Jacobs has yet to find the end zone with the Packers, but LA's defense is atrocious against RBs, allowing the sixth-most rushing TDs (5), sixth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.80), and the worst defensive rushing success rate (49.5%) to the position.

Chuba Hubbard ($6,800 at CHI) - Playing Hubbard is more about the volume he's receiving than the matchup as he's earned 28.5 adjusted opportunities per game and 23-plus FD points in each of the last two weeks with Andy Dalton ($7,100) starting at QB.

Trey Sermon ($5,900 at JAC) - It remains to be seen if Jonathan Taylor ($8,500) is available for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with an ankle injury. If Taylor is ruled out, then Sermon handled all but one of the non-Taylor RB snaps for the Colts in Week 4.

Wide Receivers

DK Metcalf, Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $8,200

Matchup: vs. NYG

In Seattle's pass-heavy offense, D.K. Metcalf leads the team in target share (23.4%), air yards share (42.7%), yards per route run (2.36), and average depth of target (12.2). Metcalf has gone three straight games of recording 104-plus receiving yards, and he was inches short of scoring a TD for the third consecutive game in Week 4.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: 8,000

Matchup: vs. ARI

Deebo Samuel touched the ball only five times in last week's lopsided win over the New England Patriots following a one-game absence. Despite that being the case, I'm expecting Samuel to be more involved with a team-high 26.4% target share and 2.61 yards per route run in the games he's been active in, and he's the only other member of San Fran's offense to get a red-zone rushing attempt aside from Mason. Arizona's defense is also permitting the fourth-most FD points per target (1.74) and third-most yards per route run (1.97) to WRs.

Jayden Reed

FanDuel Salary: $7,200

Matchup: at LA

Jayden Reed has been remarkable in the two games Jordan Love has started, with the second-year wideout averaging 138.5 receiving yards per game and 3.96 yards per route run in those contests. While the Rams are woeful against the run, they are also allowing the second-most FD points per target (1.89) and the most yards per route run (2.10) to WRs.

Others to Consider

Brandon Aiyuk ($6,700 vs. ARI) - Aiyuk has struggled to get going early in the season, but the Cardinals are a perfect team to face to get back on track. FanDuel Research's projections feel the same way as Aiyuk is considered the best points-per-dollar play on the main slate at the WR position.

Brian Thomas Jr. ($6,300 vs. IND) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have been an absolute mess through four weeks, but Thomas has been a bright spot with a 21.3% target share, 27.0% air yards share, and 2.50 yards per route run. Along with the Jaguars being tied for the fifth-highest implied total (24.5) on the main slate, the Colts are giving up the seventh-most FD points per target (1.57) to WRs. I also like Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($6,300), Amari Cooper ($6,200), and Christian Kirk ($6,100) in this salary range.

Dontayvion Wicks ($5,900 at LA) - With Christian Watson exiting early in last week's game, Wicks led the Packers in target share (24.5%) and air yards share (37.4%) while posting a solid 1.81 yards per route run en route to putting up 22.3 FD points. There shouldn't be any shortage of explosive plays for the Packers and Wicks on Sunday as the Rams are allowing the sixth-most deep yards per target (13.0) and the highest completion percentage over expected (+0.07%).

Jordan Whittington ($5,400 vs. GB) - The Rams are expected to be in a negative game script versus the Packers, and Whittington led the team in snap rate (96.6%), route rate (100.0%), and target share (27.6%) in Week 4. Jalen Tolbert ($5,100) is another salary-saving option at WR who's on my radar in tournaments with Brandin Cooks sidelined for the Dallas Cowboys.

Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $6,200

Matchup: at PIT

Speaking of the Cowboys, it's clear that Jake Ferguson is the No. 2 option in the passing game behind CeeDee Lamb ($9,400). In the three games Ferguson has started and finished this season, he is registering a 21.7% target share and 1.94 yards per route run while he's gotten 7-plus targets in each of his last two outings. More targets could be headed his way with Cooks inactive for Dallas.

Tucker Kraft, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $5,300

Matchup: at LA

With Jordan Love back in Week 4, Tucker Kraft continued to remain the clear starting TE for the Packers, logging a 85.1% snap rate, 78.6% route rate, and 17.0% target share on his way to producing 6 catches for 53 yards and a score on 9 targets. Despite Kraft fumbling late in last week's loss, he remains the starter, and the Rams are permitting the most FD points per target (1.96) and third-most yards per route run (1.78) to TEs.

Cole Kmet, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $5,200

Matchup: vs. CAR

According to PFF, Caleb Williams ($7,200) has the fifth-fewest yards per attempt (5.6) among QBs with 50-plus drop backs, which favors someone like Cole Kmet. Besides the Carolina Panthers giving up the seventh-most FD points per target (1.41) to TEs, Kmet could be busy in a game with potential wind concerns given his 7.4-yard average depth of target and 1.72 yards per route run.

Others to Consider

Colby Parkinson ($5,100 vs. GB) - Parkinson is on the field often for the Rams with an 88.7% snap rate and 80.6% route rate, and he could be part of the solution to LA's red-zone issues. Meanwhile, the Packers are tied for the most receiving TDs given up (2) and the second-most FD points per target (1.65) to the TE position.

Erick All Jr. ($4,400 vs. BAL) - All tallied a season-high 61.3% snap rate in Week 4 (leading Cincy's TEs), resulting in him hauling in all 4 of his targets for 27 yards. Getting the potential starting TE for the Bengals at $4,400 seems pretty good -- especially with the Ravens allowing the second-most yards per route run (1.81) to TEs.

Defenses

Seattle Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $4,800

Matchup: vs. NYG

For those who have the salary to spend up at defense, the Seahawks could potentially be facing a Giants team that won't have Malik Nabers ($8,100) available. Even if Nabers suits up, Seattle's defense has posted three-plus sacks in three straight weeks, and New York's offense is carrying the third-lowest implied total (18.5) on the main slate.

Las Vegas Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $4,300

Matchup: at DEN

Without Maxx Crosby in Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders produced nine FD points versus the Cleveland Browns, and Crosby could be out again in Week 5 versus rookie Bo Nix ($6,600) and the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are tied for the fourth-lowest implied total (19.0) in the game with the lowest total on the main slate.

Others to Consider

Denver Broncos ($4,000 vs. LV) - The Broncos quietly have one of the best defenses in football, ranking first in schedule-adjusted pass defense and fifth in schedule-adjusted run defense, via numberFire. At the same time, the Raiders possess the lowest implied total (16.5) on the main slate with Davante Adams ($7,000) expected to be inactive.

Washington Commanders ($3,500 vs. CLE) - It will be a battle of movable object versus stoppable force when the defense of the Commanders collides with the offense of the Browns on Sunday. Deshaun Watson ($6,900) has been dreadful this season with -0.28 expected points added per drop back, a 34.1% passing success rate, and a 10.4% sack rate.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Be sure to check out all of the Week _+ daily fantasy football contests on FanDuel, including the _+!

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.