FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 2

NFL DFS Picks for Week 2

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, spread, and over/under based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Detroit Lions TB 29.5 -7.5 51.5 Kansas City Chiefs CIN 26.5 -5.5 47.5 Dallas Cowboys NO 26.5 -6.5 46.5 San Francisco 49ers @MIN 26 -6.5 45.5 Houston Texans CHI 26 -6.5 45.5 Baltimore Ravens LV 25 -8.5 41.5 Arizona Cardinals LA 25 -+2 48.5 View Full Table

Quarterbacks

Anthony Richardson, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: at GB

Anthony Richardson scored the fifth-most FanDuel points (27.1) among QBs in Week 1 despite completing only 9 passes for the Indianapolis Colts. While Richardson's high average depth of target (aDOT) and rushing usage make him an intriguing option in any matchup, the only concern this week is whether or not a Malik Willis-led Green Bay Packers squad puts up enough of a fight for Richardson and the Colts' offense to remain aggressive.

Jayden Daniels, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: vs. NYG

Along with Richardson, Jayden Daniels is proof that dual-threat QBs remain cheat codes in any fantasy format as he tallied the third-most FanDuel points (28.2) in Week 1 while throwing for zero TDs and 184 yards in his NFL debut. After facing a blitz-heavy Tampa Bay Buccaneers team to begin the year, Daniels draws a much more favorable matchup in Week 2 against the New York Giants, who allowed the fifth-most FanDuel points per drop back (0.64) in Week 1, via NextGenStats.

Others to Consider

Jared Goff ($7,800 vs. TB) - Even though Goff and the Detroit Lions' aerial attack disappointed at home in Week 1, I'm expecting a bounce-back performance in Week 2 with the Bucs not having safety Antoine Winfield Jr. available. Just because Goff fell flat to open the season, no one should avoid stacking him with Amon-Ra St. Brown ($9,000) this week.

Matthew Stafford ($7,500 at ARI) - Despite the Los Angeles Rams losing Puka Nacua and a few starters along the offensive line, Stafford aired it out for 314 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 versus the Lions. The Arizona Cardinals surrendered the fourth-most FanDuel points per drop back (0.75) in Week 1, and there are salary-saving options to stack with Stafford thanks to Nacua on IR.

Baker Mayfield ($7,400 at DET) - Mayfield played a near-perfect game in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, completing 24 of his 30 passes for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns en route to earning the second-most FanDuel points (29.7) among QBs. While Detroit's secondary is improved, Sunday's clash between the Bucs and Lions carries the highest total on the main slate.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $8,200

Matchup: at GB

Much better days are ahead for Jonathan Taylor after he scored only 10.8 FanDuel points in Week 1 with 48 yards and a score on 16 attempts. Saquon Barkley just gashed the Packers' defense for 132 scrimmage yards and 3 touchdowns, paving the way for Taylor to be ultra-productive on the ground as the Colts are favored on the road.

Joe Mixon, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $8,100

Matchup: vs. CHI

Joe Mixon led all RBs in adjusted opportunities (36) in his debut for the Houston Texans, which led to him scoring the second-most FanDuel points (28.3) at the position. The Chicago Bears could be a bit of a pass-funnel defense as they permitted the ninth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.33) to the RBs of the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Jordan Mason, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Matchup: at MIN

At the moment, Christian McCaffrey appears to be a "long shot" to suit up for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. With McCaffrey inactive in Week 1 for the 49ers, Jordan Mason registered a 81.4% snap rate, 92.3% red-zone snap rate, and 30 adjusted opportunities while putting up the third-most FanDuel points (24.7) among RBs. He'll be extremely popular if CMC is ruled out.

Others to Consider

Isiah Pacheco ($7,400 vs. CIN) - Pacheco dominated backfield usage for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 with a 80% snap rate and 73.3% route rate. Rhamondre Stevenson ($6,900) just recorded 126 scrimmage yards against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Pacheco could be busy in Week 2.

J.K. Dobbins ($6,800 at CAR) - The long-term outlook for J.K. Dobbins is uncertain as he has dealt with a long list of injuries in his career, but he exploded for 135 yards and a score in Week 1 in his debut for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Carolina Panthers have an abysmal run defense, and they just lost their best interior defensive lineman (Derrick Brown) for the rest of the season.

James Conner ($6,500 vs. LA) - Everyone wants to keep writing off James Conner, only for him to command a healthy 24 adjusted opportunities and 17.8 FanDuel points in Week 1. Conner is one of my favorite bring-back players in Stafford stacks as the Rams' defense is susceptible to the run.

Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $7,700

Matchup: at ARI

Aside from Mason (if CMC sits), Cooper Kupp figures to be one of the most popular players in Week 2 -- and for good reason -- as our NFL DFS projections have him producing the second-most FanDuel points (16.6) this week at the WR position. Kupp won't have to compete with Nacua for targets, and he showed that he's fully healthy to begin the 2024 campaign with 14 receptions, 110 yards, and 1 touchdown on 21 targets in Week 1. The Cardinals allowed the third-most FanDuel points per target (2.37) and fourth-most yards per route run (2.24) to WRs in their season opener.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

Matchup: at MIN

Deebo Samuel is another member of the 49ers who receives a boost if McCaffrey is inactive as he'll get more rushing and red-zone usage. Samuel hauled in 5 of his 9 targets for 54 yards while carrying the ball 8 times for 23 yards and a score in Week 1 with CMC sidelined.

Rashee Rice, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $6,900

Matchup: vs. CIN

Rashee Rice got WR1 usage for the Chiefs in Week 1 with team-high marks in target share (34.6%), air yards share (27.3%), and yards per route run (4.48). While Marquise Brown ($6,000) could make his debut for KC on Sunday, Hollywood has yet to practice, and he'd likely be limited in his first action anyways. I'm expecting Patrick Mahomes ($8,700) and the Chiefs to test Cincinnati's secondary after the Bengals squared off against the run-heavy offense of the New England Patriots to open the season.

Others to Consider

Chris Godwin ($6,200 at DET) - The buzz surrounding Godwin seeing more slot snaps came true in Week 1 as he logged the most slot snaps (14) among WRs on the Buccaneers, per PFF. With more snaps out of the slot, Godwin led Tampa Bay's wideouts in target share (26.7%) and yards per route run (3.07) while catching all 8 of his targets for 83 yards and a score in Week 1.

Terry McLaurin ($6,000 vs. NYG) - Even though McLaurin handled just a 16.7% target share and finished with 2 receptions for 17 yards in Week 1, his 63% air yards share was encouraging to see. Jayden Daniels excelled at throwing it deep in college, and New York's secondary allowed the second-most FanDuel points per target (2.50) to the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the year.

Jameson Williams ($5,700 vs. TB) - We'll need to monitor an ankle injury for Jamo, but the third-year wideout looks primed for a breakout season if he can remain healthy. Williams led the Lions in target share (32.1%) and air yards share (68.4%) in Week 1 against the Rams as he finished with 5 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Once again, the Bucs won't have Winfield at safety during Sunday's matchup.

Tyler Johnson ($4,000 at ARI) - Everyone will understandably recommend Demarcus Robinson ($5,200) as a salary-saving option at WR with Nacua out, but I would rather take the swing on Johnson at the minimum salary. Johnson is one of my favorite deep sleepers in Week 2 after he impressed with 5 receptions for 79 yards in the season opener, and he's reportedly been operating as the immediate backup to Nacua throughout the offseason and training camp.

Tight Ends

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $6,200

Matchup: vs. LA

An output of only 5 catches for 30 yards is disappointing for Trey McBride to begin the season, but he still led the Cardinals in target share (29.0%). Consistent volume is vital for TEs at a position that was lackluster in Week 1, and Arizona has a healthy 25.0-point implied point total on Sunday versus Los Angeles.

Isaiah Likely, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

Matchup: vs. LV

Mark Andrews ($6,800) will likely be fine when it's all said and done, but Isaiah Likely showed he'll be a big factor in the Baltimore Ravens' aerial attack, as well. In Baltimore's Week 1 loss to Kansas City -- where Likely nearly caught the game-winning touchdown -- Likely had a team-high 30.0% target share and an impressive 39.3% air yards share as he tallied 9 receptions, 111 yards, and a touchdown. He could likely be headed to a salary of $6,000 or more in Week 3.

Brock Bowers, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $5,300

Matchup: vs. BAL

It was a positive debut for Brock Bowers as he paced the Las Vegas Raiders' starters in target share (25.0%) and yards per route run (2.23) against the Chargers. The rookie tight end clearly has a decent-sized role in a Raiders passing game that is expected to be playing from behind versus the Ravens on Sunday.

Others to Consider

Taysom Hill ($5,200 at DAL) - There's no other TE in the league who can say they get rushing usage like Taysom Hill does, and he's always a threat to get touches in the red zone. While the Dallas Cowboys are a stout defense, the New Orleans Saints showed improvement on offense in Week 1 against the Panthers.

Colby Parkinson ($4,800 at ARI) - Our Aidan Cotter has Parkinson listed among his TE streaming options this week, and he's another member of the Rams who could see more work in the passing game with Nacua sidelined. Parkinson notched an 87.8% snap rate and 80.4% route rate in Week 1 as he caught 4 of his 5 targets for 47 yards while the Rams are slight underdogs to the Cardinals with a 23.5 implied point total in Week 2.

Defenses

Baltimore Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $4,800

Matchup: vs. LV

The Raiders could muster up only 10 points and 296 yards of total offense in their season opener versus a new-look Chargers defense, and they'll now square off against the Ravens on the road. Baltimore's defense scored just 4.0 FanDuel points in Week 1, but that came against Kansas City on the road.

Los Angeles Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $4,400

Matchup: at CAR

With Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman deploying a physical brand of football in LA, the Chargers can control the clock and rely on Justin Herbert to not turn the ball over to win games. After stifling the Raiders to begin the year, the Chargers should have no issue containing a Panthers offense that posted 10 points and only 193 yards of total offense in Week 1.

Others to Consider

Jacksonville Jaguars ($3,800 vs. CLE) - The Cleveland Browns look like a mess on offense again with Deshaun Watson under center, and Jacksonville's defense looked better despite losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. It remains to be seen if Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio, and Jedrick Wills are available along Cleveland's offensive line this week.

New England Patriots ($3,400 vs. SEA) - The Patriots were impressive on defense -- which isn't a surprise with Jerod Mayo taking over at head coach -- in Week 1 to upset the Bengals on the road. The offensive line of the Seattle Seahawks looked shaky in their season opener, so Geno Smith could be under plenty of duress on Sunday.

