FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 15 Monday Night Football

Week 15 concludes with a Monday Night Football doubleheader, and while they might not be the most compelling matchups on paper, this could be a fun NFL DFS slate. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will kick things off at 8:00 pm ET, and then the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders get rolling a half hour later.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 15 Monday Night Football FanDuel slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 15 Monday Night Football

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Minnesota Vikings CHI 25.25 -7.0 43.5 Atlanta Falcons @LV 25.00 -5.5 44.5 Las Vegas Raiders ATL 19.50 5.5 44.5 Chicago Bears @MIN 18.25 7.0 43.5

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. CHI

Sam Darnold is arguably the only quarterback we can feel reasonably confident about among tonight's starters, and he's forecasted for the highest score among players across all positions in our NFL DFS projections. He also has the night's highest passing yardage prop line (253.5). Darnold is coming off a five-touchdown game and has throw for multiple TDs in six of his last seven games, resulting in 18+ FanDuel points in all six of those instances. While Chicago ranks 11th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and has generally been tough on fantasy QBs this season, Darnold didn't have much trouble putting up numbers against them in Week 12 (24.1 FanDuel points).

Caleb Williams, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

Matchup: at MIN

On a two-game slate, Kirk Cousins ($7,100) is still on the table in a potential bounce-back spot versus the Raiders (30th in adjusted pass defense). However, it's also hard to get excited about a non-rushing QB who's thrown zero touchdowns and eight interceptions over the last four games, and an in-game benching for Michael Penix Jr. can't be entirely ruled out, either. Therefore, in non-Darnold lineups, my first choice is to opt for Caleb Williams, who's flashed a fair number of spike weeks despite an inconsistent rookie campaign. While Williams isn't coming off his best game, he's performed better in four games since Chicago moved on from OC Shane Waldron, averaging 0.04 expected points added per drop back (via NFL Next Gen Stats) while scoring 16.2, 29.9, 26.1, and 14.1 FanDuel points, and the best score in that sample just so happened to come versus these same Vikings. Caleb also has the most rushing upside among the slate's quarterbacks, averaging 30.7 rushing yards per game.

Running Backs

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: at LV

If you're willing to spend at running back, Bijan Robinson ($9,200) is a pretty easy choice. Robinson has averaged 25.3 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) and 105.5 scrimmage yards per game this year. While Tyler Allgeier has been an occasional touchdown vulture in the red zone -- including last week -- we've seen Robinson earn 80.0% of the red zone rushes in two games since the bye. Bijan is projected for the slate's second-most FanDuel points behind Darnold.

Aaron Jones, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $7,600

Matchup: vs. CHI

Aaron Jones has seen an up-and-down role lately amid fumbling issues, nagging injuries, and Cam Akers joining the team. Over his last six games, Jones has logged 29, 23, 17, 30, 13, and 17 adjusted opportunities. While that makes him a volatile option, he has a good chance of coming in on the higher end of that workload against a Bears defense that's 23rd in adjusted rush defense and has allowed the 5th-most FanDuel points per game to RBs. Jones scored 21.4 FanDuel points versus Chicago in Week 12.

Sincere McCormick, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $6,200

Matchup: vs. Falcons

D'Andre Swift ($6,500) projects fairly well in our model, but game script and matchup (Minnesota is first in adj. pass D) won't be working in his favor. Therefore, I'm more inclined to take a chance with Sincere McCormick in this salary range. Even with Alexander Mattison back, McCormick is expected to retain the lead role in the Raiders' backfield, and he earned a solid 21 adjusted opportunities despite a negative game script in Week 14. The fact he had an 86.4% first half snap rate suggests he could have an even bigger workload if Vegas can keep things close -- something that isn't out of the range of possibilities with Cousins struggling.

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

Matchup: vs. CHI

We haven't seen Justin Jefferson blow up for too many huge outings this year, but he reminded us of his lethal ceiling in Week 14 after catching 7-of-7 targets for 132 yards and 2 TDs (31.7 FanDuel points). That being said, we've seen Jordan Addison eat into his role across the last four games, leaving Jefferson with a non-elite 24.2% target share and 28.0% air yards share. While another ceiling game from Jefferson wouldn't exactly be shocking, recent usage makes him a tougher sell at this salary.

Drake London, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: at LV

Despite Cousins' poor play, Drake London has the role to bust out if his QB turns things around tonight. Over the last four games, London boasts a 31.9% target share, 40.6% air yards share, and 43.8% red zone target share. If you're looking for lower-salaried Atlanta pass catchers, Darnell Mooney ($6,200) and Ray-Ray McCloud ($5,800) each have a 19.1% target share in that sample. Mooney is fresh off scoring 20.2 FanDuel points and has big-play potential as a wideout averaging 4.3 downfield targets (10+ air yards) per game over his last four.

Jakobi Meyers, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: vs. ATL

Desmond Ridder is expected to start at quarterback for Las Vegas, but regardless of who's under center, we should feel pretty confident that he'll be looking for Jakobi Meyers early and often. Over the last eight games, he's seen a 28.3% target share and 38.6% air yards share, and he's logged double-digit targets in three straight. The Falcons have coughed up the second-most FanDuel points per game to WRs.

DJ Moore, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $6,600

Matchup: at MIN

Despite Minnesota's otherwise stout defense, they're the only team to allow more FanDuel points per game to wideouts than Atlanta. D.J. Moore has the best projection among the Bears' wideouts, but we've seen him, Keenan Allen ($6,300), and Rome Odunze ($6,000) all spike for big games since the change at OC. Moore projects for the slate's fourth-most targets (8.3) just ahead of Allen (7.8).

Jordan Addison, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: vs. CHI

As noted above about Jefferson, Addison has really come on lately and leads Minnesota in target share (29.2%), air yards share (41.7%), red zone target share (35.7%), and yards per route run (3.33) over the last four weeks. He's blown up for 29+ FanDuel points in two of the last three and is arguably one of the slate's top plays.

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: vs. ATL

Brock Bowers is the pretty easy answer at tight end if you have the cap space, as he carries a 27.4% target share since Jakobi Meyers returned to action in Week 8. However, it's worth noting we did see Michael Mayer ($4,900) out-target Bowers 9-to-5 last week, which puts Mayer on the radar as a punt play in case some of that usage carries over into tonight.

T.J. Hockenson, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $6,300

Matchup: vs. CHI

Even with Addison's recent uptick in volume, T.J. Hockenson is still third on the Vikings in target share over the last four games. He's projected for the second-most FanDuel points among tight ends behind Bowers.

Defenses

Minnesota Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $4,900

Matchup: vs. CHI

The Vikings have been one of fantasy's top defenses all year, and they're the only one on Monday that's averaged double-digit FanDuel points. They rank second in adjusted total defense while forcing turnovers at the second-highest clip behind their league-high blitz rate. Although Caleb Williams performed well versus Minnesota the last time, he leads the league in sacks (56) with an 11.4% sack rate.

Las Vegas Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $3,500

Matchup: vs. ATL

None of the other defenses really stand out, so you could consider punting the position completely and rolling the dice with the Raiders. Las Vegas has a poor defense and will only be further depleted with Maxx Crosby out for the season, so this is entirely about Cousins' recent play and nothing else. Chances are this play fizzles, but we won't need much for them to pay off if Atlanta's QB continues to turn the ball over.

