FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 14

After an exciting week in NFL DFS over Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend, it's time to turn our attention to the Week 14 main slate on FanDuel. Just as a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game and players are rewarded bonus points for achieving certain yardage thresholds.

While factoring the changes to NFL DFS on FanDuel, some players have an edge over others in the upcoming contests around the league.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 14 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 14

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Eagles CAR 29 -12.5 45.5 Buffalo Bills @LA 27 -4.5 49.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers LV 26.5 -6.5 46.5 Minnesota Vikings ATL 26 -5.5 46.5 Miami Dolphins NYJ 25.5 -6.5 44.5 Pittsburgh Steelers CLE 25 -6.5 43.5 San Francisco 49ers CHI 24 -+4 44.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: vs. CAR

Jalen Hurts has notched fewer than 19 FanDuel points (FDPs) in three straight games, but he'll be in a prime bounce-back spot in Week 14 versus the Carolina Panthers. Besides the Philadelphia Eagles boasting the top implied total (29.0) on the main slate, the Panthers are allowing the second-most passing FanDuel points (FDPs) per drop back (0.52) and sixth-most FDPs per game to QBs (19.3) while producing the lowest pressure rate (26.2%), per NextGenStats.

Josh Allen, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $8,900

Matchup: at LA

Despite the Los Angeles Rams logging the highest pressure rate (39.8%), they are permitting the third-most passing FDPs per drop back (0.51) to QBs ahead of a meeting with Josh Allen. Allen has tallied 24-plus FDPs in back-to-back games while scoring a rushing TD in each of his last three outings as the Buffalo Bills carry the second-highest implied total (27.0) on the slate.

Others to Consider

Baker Mayfield ($8,100 vs LV) - Mayfield hasn't scored 19-plus FDPs since Week 8, but the Las Vegas Raiders are 31st in schedule-adjusted pass defense entering Week 14. On top of that, the Raiders are permitting the seventh-most FDPs per game to QBs (18.8) along with having the fifth-lowest pressure rate (30.2%) in the league.

Sam Darnold ($7,600 vs. ATL) - FanDuel Research's projections understandably have Darnold listed as the best point-per-dollar play at QB this week with the Atlanta Falcons sitting at 31st in pressure rate (27.3%) and 30th in completion percentage over expected allowed (+0.04%). According to PFF, Darnold has the 10th-highest adjusted completion percentage (81.3%) and 9th-highest average depth of target (8.4) when kept clean this season.

Justin Herbert ($7,500 at KC) - We've seen the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs struggle a bit in recent weeks, giving up 22-plus FDPs to QBs in two of their last three contests -- with Aidan O'Connell being one of those QBs. While my stance on Herbert could change if Ladd McConkey is inactive on Sunday night, the strong-armed QB of the Los Angeles Chargers could go overlooked after disappointing with eight FDPs in Week 13.

Running Backs

Saquon Barkley, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $10,000

Matchup: vs. CAR

It's going to be tough to get up to Saquon Barkley at $10,000, but he's certainly worth it if you have the salary to make it work. No team is giving up more FDPs per game to RBs (27.6) than the Panthers. Saquon has delivered 34-plus FDPs in 5 of his 12 appearances this year and now has the second-shortest NFL MVP odds and the shortest odds to win Offensive Player of the Year.

Alvin Kamara, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: at NYG

The season-ending injury to Taysom Hill should lead to more red-zone opportunities for Alvin Kamara, who is already averaging 30.3 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, 112 scrimmage yards per game, and a 22.2% target share. Meanwhile, the New York Giants are allowing the fourth-highest target rate (22.0%), sixth-most yards per route run (1.42), and most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.30) to RBs.

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,700

Matchup: vs. LV

Although Bucky Irving sustained a hip injury in Week 13, he's a stellar option in Week 14 if he's active as he's registered 27.5 adjusted opportunities per game and 168 scrimmage yards per game over the last two weeks. The Raiders are coughing up the sixth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt to RBs while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers possess the third-highest implied total (26.5).

Others to Consider

Tony Pollard ($7,500 vs. JAC) - Even with Tyjae Spears returning last week, Pollard handled 20 adjusted opportunities to Spears' 1 despite fumbling for the first time this season. Pollard is set up for more success in Week 14 against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that is ceding the second-most yards per route run (1.47), seventh-most rushing TDs (12), and second-most FDPs per game (25.6) to RBs.

D'Andre Swift ($6,300 at SF) - At the moment, Swift is dealing with quad injury that has his status for Sunday's game up in the air, but he could be in store for an expanded workload if he is active and Roschon Johnson is sidelined due to a concussion. The matchup is a good one for Swift as the San Francisco 49ers are giving up the third-most rushing TDs (14) and fifth-most FDPs per game (23.0) to the RB position.

Isaac Guerendo ($5,200 vs. CHI) - There aren't typically free squares in NFL DFS due to the possibility of anything happening once games kick off, but Guerendo is the clear standout value RB at $5,200 with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both expected to be placed on injured reserve. Kyle Shanahan always knows how to get the best out of whoever is playing RB for the 49ers, and the Chicago Bears are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.69) to the position.

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: vs. ATL

While Justin Jefferson has just two performances this season where he's notched 21-plus FDPs, Sunday's clash with the Falcons has the All-Pro wideout on spike-week watch in Week 14. Jefferson leads the Minnesota Vikings in target share (29.6%), air yards share (37.7%), and yards per route run (2.70) in 2024, and Atlanta's defense is permitting the fourth-most FDPs per target (1.57) and the highest catch rate over expected (+5.9%) to WRs.

Drake London, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: at MIN

On the other side of the Vikings-Falcons showdown, Drake London should excel versus a Minnesota defense that is surrendering the eighth-highest target rate (20.7%) and most FDPs per game (32.9) to WRs. Over the last three games for Atlanta, London is pacing the team in target share (33.7%), air yards share (44.7%), downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game (5.7), and yards per route run (2.24).

George Pickens, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. CLE

Following a 2023 campaign where they had an elite defense, the Cleveland Browns have shown they can be had through the air this season, ranking 23rd in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Additionally, the Browns are allowing the most yards per route run (2.02), sixth-highest target rate (21.0%), and sixth-most FDPs per game (30.1) to WRs, making George Pickens the clear top wideout from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Others to Consider

Jakobi Meyers ($6,700 at TB) - Aidan O'Connell provided a major boost to the Raiders' offense in Week 13, resulting in Meyers contributing 12-plus FDPs for the fourth time in his last five outings. Meyers has gotten 11-plus targets in three of his last four contests, and the Bucs are permitting the ninth-most FDPs per game to WRs (29.8).

Calvin Ridley ($6,300 vs. JAC) - Besides the revenge-game narrative, Ridley faces a Jaguars defense that is coughing up the second-most yards per route run (1.85) and third-most FDPs per game (32.0) to the WR position. With Will Levis playing better in recent weeks, I don't mind having exposure to Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in a premier matchup on Sunday.

Jerry Jeudy ($6,100 at PIT) - Across his first five starts with Jameis Winston under center for the Browns, Jeudy leads the team in target share (22.7%), air yards share (32.1%), downfield targets per game (6.6), and yards per route run (2.74) in that span. Even in a below-average matchup versus the Steelers, Jeudy should continue seeing plenty of volume with the Browns sitting at fifth in pass rate over expected (+1.8%).

Jordan Addison ($6,000 vs. ATL) - Aside from liking Jefferson, Addison deserves some attention with his team-high 14.6-yard average depth of target and 3.5 downfield targets per game. Minnesota has the fourth-highest implied total (26.0) on the main slate, and I'm expecting most of their points to come via the air given how Atlanta is 25th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: at TB

Spending up at TE is always tough, but Brock Bowers is putting up historic numbers in his rookie campaign with the Raiders. Along with Tampa Bay allowing the sixth-most FDPs per game to TEs (11.9), Bowers is leading Las Vegas in target share (27.2%), receiving yards per game (73.7), and yards per route run (2.33) while he's posted 27-plus FDPs in two of his last three contests.

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $7,200

Matchup: vs. SEA

Similar to Bowers, Trey McBride is getting the kind of volume that warrants playing him as a high-salary option with team-high marks in target share (28.2%), yards per route run (2.51), and red-zone target share (33.3%) this season despite the fact he's still yet to score a receiving TD. McBride produced a season-best 22.3 FDPs against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, and he'll draw the same matchup on Sunday.

Others to Consider

Cade Otton ($5,600 vs. LV) - Over the last two weeks with Mike Evans back in the mix, Otton is tallying just a 15.6% target share and 0.88 yards per route run. That being said, Otton might be the second-most reliable pass catcher for Baker Mayfield right now, and the Raiders are giving up the third-most FDPs per game to TEs (13.3).

Will Dissly ($5,100 at KC) - Dissly made the cut in my sleepers to target for Week 14 piece despite having as many fantasy points in Week 13 as everyone reading this did. The reason for optimism surrounding Dissly is due to the Chiefs allowing the highest target rate (23.4%), most yards per route run (2.12), and fourth-most FDPs per game (13.2) to the TE position.

Defenses

Philadelphia Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $4,800

Matchup: vs. CAR

While Bryce Young has certainly shown signs of development in recent starts, Philly's defense has allowed 20 points just once since Week 4. In addition to that, the Panthers are carrying the lowest implied total (16.5) on the main slate.

Tennessee Titans

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

Matchup: vs. JAC

Trevor Lawrence is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, leaving Mac Jones as the starting signal-caller for the Jags down the stretch. Even though Tennessee's defense has sputtered after a strong start to the year, Jacksonville has scored a combined 13 points in Jones' previous two starts.

Others to Consider

Arizona Cardinals ($3,700 vs. SEA) - The Cardinals don't have a star-studded defense, but they continue to be a feisty unit that has logged 7-plus FDPs in five of their last six games -- including 11 FDPs in Week 12 versus the Seahawks. Defenses facing Seattle are always viable in DFS with the Seahawks ranking fourth in pass rate over expected (+2.2%) along with the fact Geno Smith has tossed the second-most INTs (12) in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars ($3,500 at TEN) - Once again, Will Levis has flashed improvement in recent starts, but he's still taking sacks at an alarming rate. Levis is recording a massive 12.5% sack rate across his nine starts while being sacked four-plus times in five of those outings.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.