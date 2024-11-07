FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 10

The 2024 NFL season continues to chug along, and it's time to turn our attention to the Week 10 NFL DFS main slate. Just as a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game and players are rewarded bonus points for achieving certain yardage thresholds.

While factoring the changes to NFL DFS on FanDuel, some players have an edge over others in the upcoming contests around the league.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 10 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 10

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under San Francisco 49ers @TB 28.5 -6.5 50.5 Detroit Lions @HOU 26 -3.5 48.5 Minnesota Vikings @JAC 25.75 -7.0 44.5 Buffalo Bills @IND 25.5 -3.5 47.5 Atlanta Falcons @NO 25 -3.5 46.5 Philadelphia Eagles @DAL 24.75 -7.0 42.5 Kansas City Chiefs DEN 24.5 -+8 41.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: at IND

The Indianapolis Colts are an extreme pass-funnel defense, ranking 25th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 5th in schedule-adjusted run defense, improving the chances of Josh Allen having a spike week. Aside from Allen producing 20-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in four straight contests, the Colts are giving up the 11th-most passing FDPs per drop back (0.48) and the highest completion percentage over expected (+0.05%), via NextGenStats.

Josh Allen - Passing + Rushing Yds Josh Allen Over @ Josh Allen Under Nov 10 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brock Purdy, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $8,100

Matchup: at TB

Brock Purdy was lighting it up before the San Francisco 49ers had their bye week in Week 9, scoring 20-plus FDPs in three straight, and he'll draw a favorable matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. The Bucs are allowing the most FDPs per game to QBs (23.8), and the 49ers possess the highest implied total (28.5) on the main slate.

Others to Consider

Sam Darnold ($7,800 at JAC) - The news of Trevor Lawrence likely being out for the Jacksonville Jaguars certainly puts a dent in the case for Darnold, but the Minnesota Vikings are still fourth in pass rate over expected (+2.7%) while the Jags are permitting the second-most FDPs per game to QBs (23.6). Minnesota boasts the third-highest implied total (25.75) on the main slate, so Darnold warrants some interest despite the odds of Jacksonville not putting up much of a fight.

C.J. Stroud ($7,700 vs. DET) - It has been far from a smooth season for Stroud, but Nico Collins could make a return to action in Week 10. Stroud showed 300-yard and multi-TD upside whenever Collins was active earlier this year, and our projections have Stroud throwing for the third-most passing yards (254.1) on the main slate with the Houston Texans being slight underdogs at home on Sunday night.

Kirk Cousins ($7,400 at NO) - There aren't many enticing salary-saving options at the QB position, but Cousins could return value with the Atlanta Falcons owning the fifth-highest implied total (25.0) on the main slate. At the moment, Cousins is the fourth-best points-per-dollar play at QB, per our projections.

Running Backs

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Matchup: at NO

Following a slow start to the season, Bijan Robinson has tallied 18-plus FDPs in four straight outings, averaging 28.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, 123.3 scrimmage yards per game, 59.8% route rate, and 18.8% target share during that sample. The New Orleans Saints are 31st in schedule-adjusted run defense (compared to 12th in schedule-adjusted pass defense) while permitting the eighth-most FDPs per game to RBs (23.0).

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $8,600

Matchup: vs. BUF

Jonathan Taylor is in a prime bounce-back spot in Week 10 after putting up a season-low 7.4 FDPs in Week 9 against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense. This week, Taylor will face a Buffalo Bills team that is giving up the third-most FDPs per game (24.9), highest target rate (26.7%), and most yards per route run (1.84) to RBs.

Jonathan Taylor - Rushing Yds Jonathan Taylor Over @ Jonathan Taylor Under Nov 10 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alvin Kamara, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: vs. ATL

Who else do the Saints have available on offense aside from Alvin Kamara? Chris Olave seems doubtful to play on Sunday, and Kamara just notched 27.5 FDPs in Week 9 with Olave exiting early while the Falcons are surrendering the third-highest target rate (23.6%) and worst defensive rushing success rate (45.5%) to RBs.

Others to Consider

Aaron Jones ($7,900 at JAC) - This seems like more of an Aaron Jones week than Sam Darnold week with the Vikings being touchdown favorites over the Jaguars. Besides Jacksonville giving up the fourth-most FDPs per game to RBs (24.9), Jones is registering 22.9 adjusted opportunities per game, 101.3 scrimmage yards per game, 46.4% route rate, and 13.9% target share in his first 8 games with the Vikings.

D'Andre Swift ($7,700 vs. NE) - A ton of people (including myself) were burned by Swift last week, which could lower the number of people who roster him in a fantastic matchup in Week 10 versus the New England Patriots. Despite the Patriots typically having a stout defense, they are coughing up the fifth-most FDPs per game to RBs (24.6) and are tied for the most 100-yard rushers allowed (4) in the NFL.

J.K. Dobbins ($7,300 vs. TEN) - This is more of a volume-based play than matchup-based play as Dobbins produced 105 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs on 18 adjusted opportunities in Week 9 while logging a 75.0% snap rate and 50.0% route rate. In addition to that, the Los Angeles Chargers are massive favorites at home, and the Tennessee Titans are giving up the 13th-most FDPs per game (20.9) to the RB position.

Wide Receivers

Nico Collins, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Matchup: vs. DET

If Nico Collins logs a full practice ahead of Sunday's game and is active for the Texans, I want to be ultra-aggressive in stacking him with C.J. Stroud as the Detroit Lions allow the highest target rate (23.6%) and second-most yards per route run (1.82) to WRs. Across the first five games of the year when he was on the field, Collins led Houston in target share (24.7%), air yards share (44.6%), yards per route run (3.73), and receiving yards per game (113.4).

Garrett Wilson, Jets

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: at ARI

Without placing too much confidence in the New York Jets, they might be figuring things out a bit on offense, which has led to Garrett Wilson scoring 23-plus FDPs in three of his last five games. During that five-game sample, Wilson is sporting an elite 33.1% target share, 45.2% air yards share, and 2.41 yards per route run while proving he can be a monster in fantasy despite the addition of Davante Adams.

Garrett Wilson - Receiving Yds Garrett Wilson Over @ Garrett Wilson Under Nov 10 9:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

George Pickens, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: at WAS

George Pickens nearly scored twice in Week 8 for the Pittsburgh Steelers as one was called back due to penalty and the other he fell short of getting both of his feet down. Coming out of the bye week, Pickens has shown a decent rapport with Russell Wilson (recording a 25.9% target share, 42.1% air yards share, and 92.5 receiving yards per game in the two games together), and the Washington Commanders are permitting the seventh-most FDPs per target (1.52) and fifth-most yards per route run (1.78) to WRs.

Others to Consider

Jameson Williams ($6,300 at HOU) - Williams is coming off a two-game suspension for the Lions, and I don't expect Detroit to limit his workload in his return -- especially given Dan Campbell's comments about the WR. The Texans are giving up the sixth-most FDPs per game to WRs (30.2), and Sunday night's showdown between Houston and Detroit carries a healthy total with a tight spread, making this a game we want exposure to.

Khalil Shakir ($6,200 at IND) - Of all the pass catchers on the Bills, Shakir is my favorite to stack with Josh Allen as he's hauled in all but 3 of his 45 targets this season. Since Amari Cooper joined Buffalo in Week 7, Shakir leads the WRs on the team in target share (24.0%) and yards per route run (2.92) during that span.

DeAndre Hopkins ($6,000 vs. DEN) - I don't think Hopkins is going to have a salary hovering around $6,000 after Week 10 as he has already developed a solid connection with Patrick Mahomes upon scoring 24.6 FDPs in Week 9. Even though Hopkins has a stiff matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, being a top option for Mahomes has our projections labeling Hopkins as the fifth-best points-per-dollar play at the WR position.

Jauan Jennings ($5,800 at TB) - Assuming Jennings can return for the 49ers in Week 10, he should become a primary receiver for Brock Purdy again with Brandon Aiyuk out for the season. Across the first six weeks before he got hurt, Jennings was posting a 20.0% target share, 24.9% air yards share, 3.08 yards per route run, and 67.3 receiving yards per game. I also don't mind Ricky Pearsall ($5,700) in this spot with the Bucs allowing the seventh-most FDPs per game to WRs.

Tight Ends

Cade Otton, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $6,400

Matchup: vs. SF

Despite Cade Otton going up against a above-average San Fran defense, his volume alone makes him worth playing if you have the salary this week. In the last three weeks, Otton is registering a 25.4% target share, 20.7% air yards share, 2.42 yards per route run, 86 receiving yards per game, and 17-plus FDPs in each of those contests.

Taysom Hill, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $6,300

Matchup: vs. ATL

It can be tough to deploy Taysom Hill at a $6,300 salary, but no other TEs possess the role he does, and he is the Saints' biggest threat to score a TD alongside Alvin Kamara. Hill produced 14 FDPs in Week 9 for a shorthanded New Orleans squad, and he found the end zone twice in the first meeting against Atlanta this season.

Others to Consider

Dallas Goedert ($5,900 at DAL) - A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are tending to injuries right now, which could lead to Goedert having a decent-sized role in his first game since Week 6. If Goedert gets full practices in ahead of Sunday's clash with the Dallas Cowboys, he could be worth firing up while his salary is under $6,000.

Hunter Henry ($5,300 at CHI) - The Chicago Bears aren't a defense we want to target often, but Henry is a rare TE who gets consistent volume with Drake Maye under center. In the last four weeks with Maye targeting him, Henry is pacing the Patriots in target share (20.7%) and yards per route run (2.03) while earning 2 downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game in that sample.

Defenses

Minnesota Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $4,900

Matchup: at JAC

The Jaguars not having Trevor Lawrence provides a slight boost for a Vikings' defense that is averaging a slate-best 11.9 FDPs per game. It's hard to acquire the salary to spend up for a defense, but there aren't many teams -- if any -- in a better spot than Minnesota in Week 10.

Los Angeles Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $4,800

Matchup: vs. TEN

Upon hiring Jim Harbaugh at head coach and bringing in Jesse Minter at defensive coordinator, the Chargers have allowed 20-plus points just once this season while averaging the third-most FDPs per game (9.8) among defenses on the main slate. Los Angeles has enjoyed facing backup signal-callers in recent weeks, scoring 12-plus FDPs in both outings, and they'll likely go up against Mason Rudolph in Week 10.

Others to Consider

Washington Commanders ($3,500 vs. PIT) - While Pittsburgh's offense has shown improvement with Russell Wilson at QB, this is still an offense that has Arthur Smith calling plays. Currently, our projections are forecasting Washington's defense as the second-best points-per-dollar play of the defenses on this week's slate.

Jacksonville Jaguars ($3,200 vs. MIN) - The team that is considered the best points-per-dollar play among defenses (per our projections) is the Jaguars. Despite Jacksonville's defense being a below-average unit, Sam Darnold has flashed turnover issues this year, and the Jags have tallied nine-plus FDPs in two of their last three contests.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.