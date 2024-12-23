FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Christmas Main Slate

After opening gifts and having wrapping paper scattered throughout the living room, there will be football to watch on Christmas Day as the NFL has scheduled four AFC playoff teams to face each other. With it being a two-game slate, options will be limited, and we'll need to decipher ways to differentiate from the rest of the field.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the FanDuel Christmas main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Christmas Main Slate

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens @HOU 25.5 -4.5 46.5 Houston Texans BAL 21 4.5 46.5 Kansas City Chiefs @PIT 23 -2.5 43.5 Pittsburgh Steelers KC 20.5 2.5 43.5

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $8,600

Matchup: at HOU

Lamar Jackson leads all QBs on the Christmas main slate in FanDuel points (FDPs) per game (26.1) by a wide margin, and it'll be tough not having the two-time MVP in the majority of our lineups. Even though the Houston Texans have a stout defense, they are giving up the 3rd-most yards per rushing attempt (5.9) and 11th-most FDPs per game (17.7) while ranking 29th in defensive rushing success rate (54.9%) against QBs, per NextGenStats.

Russell Wilson, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Matchup: vs. KC

My interest level in Russell Wilson is partially dependent on the status of George Pickens as he tallied a season-high 30.9 FDPs in his last game with Pickens available. The defense of the Kansas City Chiefs has looked vulnerable at times this season, ranking 22nd in completion percentage over expected allowed (+0.01%), and the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to be playing from behind at home.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: at HOU

Despite facing a formidable run defense of the Steelers in Week 16 -- and not finding the end zone -- Derrick Henry exploded for 22.9 FDPs with 189 scrimmage yards on 26 touches. Even with the Texans permitting the fourth-fewest FDPs per game to RBs (16.7), Henry's role (18.5 rushing attempts per game, 119.2 scrimmage yards per game, and a 62.8% red-zone rushing share) are hard to ignore on a slate that lacks certainty at the RB position.

Joe Mixon, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. BAL

After producing 28.5 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game and 113.1 scrimmage yards per game his first 10 appearances this year, Joe Mixon has tallied only 21.0 adjusted opportunities per game and 63.5 scrimmage yards per game in the last two weeks -- which has led to fewer than nine FDPs in both instances. Although Mixon's production has taken a dip in recent weeks, he may see an expanded workload again with Tank Dell suffering an unfortunate knee injury in Week 16.

Jaylen Warren, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $5,700

Matchup: vs. KC

We may have witnessed a bit of a shift in Pittsburgh's backfield in Week 16 as Jaylen Warren led the Steelers' RBs in snap rate (66.7%), route rate (55.3%), red-zone rushing share (100%), adjusted opportunities (22), and scrimmage yards (92). With the Steelers expected to be in a negative game script for the second straight week, I'll give the edge to Warren over Najee Harris again.

Wide Receivers

Nico Collins, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $9,100

Matchup: vs. BAL

The pass defense of the Baltimore Ravens has looked much better as of late (giving up 202 or fewer passing yards in six of their last seven games), but Nico Collins could be in store for a massive role in Houston's aerial attack sans Dell. Across the 10 games he's been active in this season, Collins is already pacing the Texans in target share (25.8%), air yards share (37.8%), end-zone target share (58.8%), receiving yards per game (90.9), and yards per route run (3.09).

George Pickens, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $7,600

Matchup: vs. KC

While it remains to be seen if Pickens returns on Christmas, Pickens is worth deploying if he's active as he led the Steelers in target share (26.6%), air yards share (46.7%), and yards per route run (2.55) in the six games with Wilson under center. If Pickens misses his fourth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury, then Calvin Austin III gets a boost and becomes an even better salary-saving option at WR.

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $6,600

Matchup: at PIT

Things seem to be slowing down a bit for Xavier Worthy, who is registering a 20.4% target share, 24.2% air yards share, and 1.64 yards per route run over his last six outings while leading the Chiefs in receptions per game (5.2) and receiving yards per game (52.2) during that span. Besides Worthy earning 11 targets in back-to-back weeks, his ceiling should grow once Patrick Mahomes begins connecting on some of their throws down the field.

Rashod Bateman, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $6,200

Matchup: at HOU

Although I like Zay Flowers as a stacking option with Lamar if he's active, Rashod Bateman shouldn't be completely ignored on a small slate. On the season, Bateman is posting the second-highest target share (15.3%) and air yards share (25.7%) on the Ravens, and he's also recording a healthy 14.9-yard average depth of target and 2.1 downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game this season while scoring five TDs across his last four contests.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $6,100

Matchup: at HOU

Speaking of TDs, following a woeful start to the 2024 campaign, Mark Andrews has found the end zone at least once in 8 of his last 10 outings. Throughout that same 10-game sample, Andrews leads Baltimore's offense in red-zone target share (33.3%) and end-zone target share (28.0%) while sporting a solid 2.26 yards per route run and 43.1 receiving yards per game during that span.

Dalton Schultz, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Matchup: vs. BAL

Instead of taking a flier on one of the other WRs on the Texans with Dell out, I expect Dalton Schultz to take on a larger role in Houston's passing game moving forward. Schultz finished with 5 receptions for 45 yards and a score on 8 targets in Week 16, and the Ravens are allowing the 4th-highest catch rate over expected (+5.9%) and 12th-most FDPs per game (10.2) to TEs.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $5,300

Matchup: vs. KC

Across his last five games, Pat Freiermuth has had a slight shift in usage, generating a 17.7% target share, 23.5% red-zone target share, and 20.0% end-zone target share while scoring 9-plus FDPs in three of those contests. Regardless of Pickens' status, it's worth noting that the Chiefs are coughing up the highest target rate (22.7%) , most yards per route run (2.01), and fourth-most FDPs per game (12.4) to TEs.

Defenses

Kansas City Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $4,300

Matchup: at PIT

You could make an argument for any defense on a two-game slate, but the Chiefs have notched seven-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks with three-plus sacks in three of their last four. The reigning Super Bowl champs are slight favorites on the road, and Pittsburgh's offense isn't one we should fear -- especially if Pickens is limited or ruled out.

Baltimore Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $4,200

Matchup: at HOU

Once again, Baltimore's defense has performed much better in recent weeks, allowing 17 or fewer points in back-to-back contests. Up next for the Ravens is a Texans offense that is now without Dell and Stefon Diggs while C.J. Stroud has been sacked the second-most times (47) among starting QBs.

